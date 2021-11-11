CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surgical Drapes Market Survey | Future Scope of Growth for Product Companies

According to the report, the global surgical drapes market was valued at US$ 3.1 Bn in 2019. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4% from 2020 to 2030. Sterile surgical drapes are used during surgery to prevent contact with unprepared surfaces, and to maintain the sterility of environmental...

Medagadget.com

Stool Management Systems Market to rise at 3.8 % CAGR by 2031 | The U.K. accounts for over 15% of the Europe Market | Report By Future Market Insights

Stool management systems are designed for bed ridden patients with fecal incontinence, a condition commonly known as bowel incontinence. These systems are used to prevent infections and reduce nursing time requirements. The stool management systems are advantageous for older adults and patients suffering from constipation and fecal incontinence. Furthermore, it...
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Medical Supplies Market Size to Reach USD 189.03 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

Growing prevalence of acute and chronic diseases, increasing rate of hospital admissions, and rising demand for medical supplies are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth. According to Emergen Research, the global medical supplies market size was USD 132.26 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD...
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Pipette Tip Market Growth with CAGR 7.84%, Strategies and Insights, Business Perspectives 2021-2027 | Major Players – Eppendorf AG, Rainin, Gilson, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sorensen, USA Scientific

The report titled Global Pipette Tip Market defines and outlines the products, applications, and specifications for the readers. The study lists the leading companies operating in the global market and highlights the key changing trends adopted by companies to maintain dominance. Using SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis tool, the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the leading companies are all mentioned in the report. All major players in this global market are profiled with details such as product type, business overview, sales, manufacturing base, competitors, applications, and specifications.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Digital Pathology Market Study | Will North America Continue to be the most Profitable Market?

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global digital pathology market for the historical period 2017–2018 and forecast period 2019–2027, rising awareness about digital pathology and increase in demand for advanced technology are the factors likely to boost the growth of digital pathology market. Moreover, high incidence and prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases is poised to escalate the growth of digital pathology market.
CANCER
Medagadget.com

Electronic Health Records Market to reach US$ 42,330.2 Mn by 2027 | Here’s Why

TMR’s report on the global electronic health records market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2018 to 2027. The report provides revenue of the global electronic health records market for the period 2017–2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the Global Electronic Health Records Market during the forecast period.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

eHealth Market Revenue Analysis | Companies Tap Incremental Opportunities in China

The hospitals in China have been adopting mobile telehealth systems (MTS) to enable sharing of patient information to clinicians in isolated COVID-19 (coronavirus) wards. Since doctors were unable to retrieve patient information from the hospital intranet, they resorted to mobile telehealth systems without compromising the security of patient information. More number of individuals are using telehealth and telemedicine, since people prefer remote medical services amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Microcarrier Market 2021 with CAGR 3.42% Industry Size, Recent Trends, Demand and Share Estimate for 2027 | Thermo Fisher, GE Healthcare, Corning, Sartorius, Danaher, Merck, Becton, Dickinson

The report titled Global Microcarrier Market defines and outlines the products, applications, and specifications for the readers. The study lists the leading companies operating in the global market and highlights the key changing trends adopted by companies to maintain dominance. Using SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis tool, the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the leading companies are all mentioned in the report. All major players in this global market are profiled with details such as product type, business overview, sales, manufacturing base, competitors, applications, and specifications.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Plastic Bandages Market Size with CAGR 5.09%, 2021 Global Business Trends, Business Share | key Players : Johnson & Johnson, Beiersdorf, BSN Medical, 3M, Acelity, Medline Industries, Smith & Nephew

The report titled Global Plastic Bandages Market defines and outlines the products, applications, and specifications for the readers. The study lists the leading companies operating in the global market and highlights the key changing trends adopted by companies to maintain dominance. Using SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis tool, the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the leading companies are all mentioned in the report. All major players in this global market are profiled with details such as product type, business overview, sales, manufacturing base, competitors, applications, and specifications.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Occlusion Devices Market Size to Reach USD 4,378.5 Million in 2027 | Emergen Research

Rising prevalence of heart related diseases, increasing global geriatric population, and availability of medical reimbursements are some key factors expected to drive market growth. According to Emergen Research, the global occlusion devices market size was USD 2,952.3 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4,378.5 Million by 2027...
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Branded Generics Market is set to register a CAGR of 5.8% by 2031 | Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) continues to dominate the Global Market | Emerging Demands, Business Prospects, Regional Industry Outlook

The swift growth of branded generics market can be attributed to the growing number of patent expiry of branded or blockbuster drugs along with increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Rising demand for cheap medical treatments is positively impacting the demand in the market. Branded generics are pharmaceutical drugs that have...
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

The US Electrophysiology Market is estimated to reach 55% of total demand throughout 2020-2030 | Global Market Growth of 12.7% CAGR | Research By FMI

The escalating burden of cardiac arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, ventricular tachycardia, Wolff-Parkinson-White (WPW) syndrome and AV-nodal reentrant tachycardia (AVNRT) has been fuelling the demand of the electrophysiology devices and procedures. Future Market Insights in a new study has projected the reach a valuation of US$ 6.02 Bn by the end of 2021.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market size was estimated to be valued at US$ 180.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% between 2021 and 2028, Owing to Increasing Adoption of ctive Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) are ingredients used in a pharmaceutical drug of pesticide that is biologically active. These ingredients can be natural substances or chemical or a combination of substances used in a completed pharmaceutical products (FPP) developed for furnishing pharmacological activity or to have a direct effect in the diagnostics, mitigation, cure, prevention or treatment of disease or to have a direct effect in correcting, restoring or modifying physiological functions in humans. API production procedure involves a chain of operations resulting in the preparation of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Fermentation, multi-step chemical synthesis, crystallization, purification, million, drying, labelling, packing and testing are key steps or operations in the active pharmaceutical ingredients process.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Medical Adhesives Market 2021 with CAGR 5.85%, Industry Forecast 2027, Pestle and Porter’s Analysis to 2027 | Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson), Medtronic, B. Braun, Henkel, GEM S.R.L., GluStitch

The global Medical Adhesives market was valued at 8449.95 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.85% from 2020 to 2027, based on a newly published report. The report titled Global Medical Adhesives Market defines and outlines the products, applications, and specifications for the readers. The study lists the leading companies operating in the global market and highlights the key changing trends adopted by companies to maintain dominance. Using SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis tool, the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the leading companies are all mentioned in the report. All major players in this global market are profiled with details such as product type, business overview, sales, manufacturing base, competitors, applications, and specifications.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

[2021] Drug Eluting Stents Market CAGR of 6.4% To Reach US$ 3.9 Billion By 2028 | Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Plc, Abbott Laboratories

Drug eluting stents are tiny expandable mesh tubes composed of cobalt alloy metal or medical-grade stainless steel that are placed into the coronary arteries of atherosclerosis patients. Stents help to keep the artery open by releasing a medication that prevents arterial blockage and promotes blood flow in the artery. Stents...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Cardiac Holter Monitor Market 2021 with CAGR 3.66% and Current Industry Size, Trends, Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2027 | ScottCare, GE Healthcare, Spacelabs Healthcare, Fukuda, Nasiff, Philips

The report titled Global Cardiac Holter Monitor Market defines and outlines the products, applications, and specifications for the readers. The study lists the leading companies operating in the global market and highlights the key changing trends adopted by companies to maintain dominance. Using SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis tool, the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the leading companies are all mentioned in the report. All major players in this global market are profiled with details such as product type, business overview, sales, manufacturing base, competitors, applications, and specifications.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines Market is estimated to clock a modest CAGR of 11.1% by 2028 | With leading players contributing 87.4% of the Market Share | Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Curium Pharmaceuticals, Jubilant DraxImage and so onGE Healthcare

Increasing acceptance of Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines (or radiopharmaceuticals) among industry experts will remain a prominent factor encouraging their adoption. Though associated with a negligible risk factor, radiopharmaceuticals are likely to witness growing recommendation owing to no proven significant adverse effects. In the backdrop of the growing criticality of a more...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

The Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market to grow at an exponential substantiation

The Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market is slated to witness an exhilaration In Upcoming Years. The current situation calls for creating value and novel services for numerous stakeholders through innovation and acquisition of capabilities for rapidly adapting to the altering circumstances. As such, the profoundness of transformation concerning organizations’ and businesses’ activities, competencies, processes, and models is expected to be seen all through in the forecast period.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Ambulatory Services Market 2028: Strong Extension In Revenue Continues With Prominent Players like Symbion, IntergraMed America Inc., AmSurg Corp., Terveystalo Healthcare

Ambulatory care is health care given on an outpatient basis, which includes diagnosis, consultation, observation, treatment, and therapy. This care may include many advanced procedures and specialized medical technologies when offered outside of major hospitals. These settings include medical offices and clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, hospital outpatient departments, and dialysis centers. Some people may opt to leave their medical jobs to focus on providing quality ambulatory care to patients.
ECONOMY
Medagadget.com

Innovation to augment the Dysphagia Supplements Market

The Dysphagia Supplements Market is expected to grow at a good rate In Upcoming Years. Digitization has brought with it the concept of “smart industry”. As such, even data collection and analysis happen through digital transformation. With 3D scanners in place, the potential to identify safety hazards is bound to increase manifold. Also, mobile Bluetooth capabilities could be used effectively for speeding up the operations by monitoring the attendance then. These practices are bound to create wonders for the industry in all.
HEALTH

