Medical Cannabis Market | Know the Revenue Generated by Different Medical Cannabis Derivatives

 6 days ago

According to the report, the global medical cannabis market was valued at US$ 8 Bn in 2018 and is projected to grow at a rapid pace from 2019 to 2027. The benefit of medical cannabis is that it complements the normal cannabis system called the endocannabinoid system in the body. Interest...

Branded Generics Market is set to register a CAGR of 5.8% by 2031 | Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) continues to dominate the Global Market | Emerging Demands, Business Prospects, Regional Industry Outlook

The swift growth of branded generics market can be attributed to the growing number of patent expiry of branded or blockbuster drugs along with increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Rising demand for cheap medical treatments is positively impacting the demand in the market. Branded generics are pharmaceutical drugs that have...
BUSINESS
eHealth Market Revenue Analysis | Companies Tap Incremental Opportunities in China

The hospitals in China have been adopting mobile telehealth systems (MTS) to enable sharing of patient information to clinicians in isolated COVID-19 (coronavirus) wards. Since doctors were unable to retrieve patient information from the hospital intranet, they resorted to mobile telehealth systems without compromising the security of patient information. More number of individuals are using telehealth and telemedicine, since people prefer remote medical services amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
MARKETS
Migraine Drugs Market Huge Growth in Future Scope 2021-2028 | Endo International plc, Pfizer Inc., Aegis Therapeutics, LLC.

Migraine is a neurological illness characterized by nausea, excessive sensitivity to sound and light, vomiting, and severe headache pain. The two most prevalent types of migraine are those with and without aura, often known as classical migraines and common migraines. This condition affects women more than men. Anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as sumatriptan, ibuprofen, anti-sickness medications, zolmitriptan, aspirin, naproxen, and many other treatments are used to treat or alleviate migraine symptoms. Migraine symptoms can appear in childhood or adulthood and continue through four stages: prodrome, aura, headache, and postdrome. Aura, which happens before or during a migraine, is a nervous system symptom that usually results in blurry vision such as zigzag vision or flashes of light. This visual disturbance causes 20 to 60 minutes of loss of vision, as well as pins and needles sensations in the arms. Moreover, it may cause trouble speaking and involuntary motions of the body.
HEALTH
Digital Pathology Market Study | Will North America Continue to be the most Profitable Market?

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global digital pathology market for the historical period 2017–2018 and forecast period 2019–2027, rising awareness about digital pathology and increase in demand for advanced technology are the factors likely to boost the growth of digital pathology market. Moreover, high incidence and prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases is poised to escalate the growth of digital pathology market.
CANCER
Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines Market is estimated to clock a modest CAGR of 11.1% by 2028 | With leading players contributing 87.4% of the Market Share | Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Curium Pharmaceuticals, Jubilant DraxImage and so onGE Healthcare

Increasing acceptance of Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines (or radiopharmaceuticals) among industry experts will remain a prominent factor encouraging their adoption. Though associated with a negligible risk factor, radiopharmaceuticals are likely to witness growing recommendation owing to no proven significant adverse effects. In the backdrop of the growing criticality of a more...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
FDA Approved BCL2 Inhibitors As Anticancer Drug Market Clinical Research Insight 2025

Global BCL-2 (B Cell Lymphoma 2) Inhibitors Market and Clinical Trials Insight 2025 Report Highlights:. Global BCL-2 Inhibitors Market Opportunity: >US$ 4 Billion by 2025. Insight on Market Indicators and Approved Drugs Sales Data. Global BCL-2 Inhibitors Market Absolute Growth: >300% ( 97% CAGR, 2018 – 2020) Comprehensive Information On...
CANCER
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market size was estimated to be valued at US$ 180.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% between 2021 and 2028, Owing to Increasing Adoption of ctive Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) are ingredients used in a pharmaceutical drug of pesticide that is biologically active. These ingredients can be natural substances or chemical or a combination of substances used in a completed pharmaceutical products (FPP) developed for furnishing pharmacological activity or to have a direct effect in the diagnostics, mitigation, cure, prevention or treatment of disease or to have a direct effect in correcting, restoring or modifying physiological functions in humans. API production procedure involves a chain of operations resulting in the preparation of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Fermentation, multi-step chemical synthesis, crystallization, purification, million, drying, labelling, packing and testing are key steps or operations in the active pharmaceutical ingredients process.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Hospital Stretchers Market Growth in Future Scope 2021-2028 | TransMotion Medical Inc., Gendron Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., GF Health Products Ltd.

A hospital stretcher is a gear used to carry individuals who needed medical attention. Hospital stretchers have emerged as a versatile instrument in the healthcare industry. These are still evolving in order to deliver better comfort for patients as well as simplicity and ease for caretakers. They are typically utilized in acute hospital care scenarios such as military, emergency, rescue services after accidents, and general medical services. Hospital stretchers are also employed as surgical platforms, hospital beds, and inspection or examination desks in addition to patient transportation. The majority of hospital stretchers are modest, lightweight metal or synthetic material.
HEALTH
Innovation to augment the Dysphagia Supplements Market

The Dysphagia Supplements Market is expected to grow at a good rate In Upcoming Years. Digitization has brought with it the concept of “smart industry”. As such, even data collection and analysis happen through digital transformation. With 3D scanners in place, the potential to identify safety hazards is bound to increase manifold. Also, mobile Bluetooth capabilities could be used effectively for speeding up the operations by monitoring the attendance then. These practices are bound to create wonders for the industry in all.
HEALTH
The Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market to grow at an exponential substantiation

The Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market is slated to witness an exhilaration In Upcoming Years. The current situation calls for creating value and novel services for numerous stakeholders through innovation and acquisition of capabilities for rapidly adapting to the altering circumstances. As such, the profoundness of transformation concerning organizations’ and businesses’ activities, competencies, processes, and models is expected to be seen all through in the forecast period.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Moderna seeks EUA for its COVID-19 vaccine in Canada for children aged 6 to 11

Moderna Inc. said Wednesday it has applied for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in Canada for children aged 6 to 11. The vaccine is already allowed in Canada for individuals aged 12 years and older. On Nov. 12, Health Canada allowed the use of a 50 50 ug booster dose for individuals aged 18 and older to be administered at least six months after primary doses. Moderna said earlier this month that it will delay filing for authorization in this age group in the U.S. until the Food and Drug Administration's review of the myocarditis risk in teens is resolved, likely by January. Moderna's clinical data shows that its shot has an efficacy rate of 80% at preventing infection with the virus, including symptomatic and asymptomatic cases, among children in this age group two weeks after they received the second dose. Shares were slightly lower premarket, but have gained 24% in the year to date, while the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has fallen 12% and the S&P 500 has gained 25%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Feasibility of interoperability to drive the Acupuncture Treatment Market

The Acupuncture Treatment Market is all set to hack the digital turbulence frequency In Upcoming Years. Digital technologies are the transformation of legacy approaches to contemporary approaches. With an ever-increasing demand for real-time, precise, and instant response from the data for creating new-fangled services and products, or exchanging the ones that exist, and formulating novel business models, digital transformation is there to witness a geometric progression in every vertical in the upcoming period.
MARKETS
Alopecia Treatment Market to Surpass $11.2 Billion, Globally by 2026, at a CAGR 4.9% | Histogen, Cipla Limited, Aclaris Therapeutics, Concert Pharmaceuticals

Global Alopecia Treatment Market, accounted for US$ 7,325.0 million in 2017, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period (2018–2026). Major market players are focusing on product approvals and launches for developing novel products for addressing critical unmet requirements of patients. For instance, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., in July 2018, received the grant from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as the Fast Track designation for investigational topical Janus Kinase (JAK) 1/3 inhibitor (ATI-502) by Aclaris to treat alopecia areata, such as patchy alopecia areata and the disease’s variants, universalis and alopecia totalis.
BUSINESS
Proteinuria Therapeutics Market Detailed In New Research and Booming Growth by 2028 | GlaxoSmithKline, Chinook Therapeutics, Novartis International AG, AbbVie

Proteinuria is a condition that occurs when the proteins in your body are not able to be absorbed by the bloodstream. Because proteins are the building blocks of all life, the absence of these essential amino acids can result in malfunctioning and even death. Proteinuria can be attributed to various...
INDUSTRY
Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing Market Size to Reach USD 4,821.04 Million in 2028 | Emergen Research

Increasing incidence of severe infectious diseases including COVID-19 and surging demand for antibiotic susceptibility testing are among the key factors driving market revenue growth. According to Emergen Research, the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing/antibiotic sensitivity testing market size was USD 3,226.04 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4,821.04...
INDUSTRY
Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market Share and Revenues Analysis Report

Homecare oxygen concentrators are usually used in providing supplemental oxygen to wide range of patients with respiratory problems. Their demand stemmed from the role they have in enhancing the survival rates 24 by 7 in patients suffering from pulmonary hypertension, COPD, fibrosis, and chronic respiratory disorders. These patients need homecare oxygen concentrators for providing supplemental oxygen. Other key cohort driving revenues in the homecare oxygen concentrators market in daily use are those having some aspirational problems.
MARKETS
Respiratory Care Devices Market | Worldwide Industry Study Analysis with Forecast to 2025

Respiratory care devices are medical devices focusing on the diagnostics, treatment, control, and management of patients suffering from disorder in cardiopulmonary system. These devices are known to be reliable in providing enhanced care to patients suffering from acute and chronic respiratory abnormalities. They are primarily used as therapeutic devices, diagnostic devices, monitoring devices, and consumables and accessories. Their demand is high among end users such as hospitals, ambulatory care, and home care.
MARKETS
Medical Computer Carts Market 2021-2027: Share, Industry Scope, Trend, Market Scale, (Sales and Revenue), Growth, Competitive Environment and Demand and Impact of COVID-19 on Global and Regions Econonmy

The global Medical Computer Carts market was valued at 30.66 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.46% from 2020 to 2027, based on a newly published report. The Medical Computer Carts Market Research Report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis of future trends, and product and service analysis. This report provides key statistics on market conditions, size, share, and growth factors of the Medical Computer Carts market. The study covers data from emerging players, including competitive terrain, sales, revenue, and market share of the world’s leading manufacturers.Get | Download Sample Copy of Medical Computer Carts Market Report with TOC, Graphs & List of Figures at- https://www.worldwidemarketreports.com/sample/718914.
MARKETS
Latest Disinfectant Sprays Market Report | Know the Post-Pandemic Scenario of the Industry

The use of disinfectant sprays is becoming a key part in managing in wide range of healthcare-associated infections in hospital and clinics settings. Various types of surface disinfectant sprays have gained traction among general populace, in the backdrop of the COVID 19 pandemic and the morbidity it has caused to healthcare systems around the world. Their use has risen substantially in recent months in residential as well as commercial establishments. On the other hospitals have bolstered the application of disinfectant sprays for disinfecting medical devices and equipment has gathered traction in the disinfectant sprays market.
INDUSTRY

