Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (TIVC) Prices 3M Share IPO at $5/sh

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIVC), a commercial-phase bioelectronic medicine company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share, for gross...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

ViewRay (VRAY) Prices 12.5M Share Offering at $5.60/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), maker of the MRIdian, which combines MRI and external-beam radiation therapy to simultaneously image and treat cancer patients, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 12,500,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $5.60 per share, for gross proceeds of $70 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by ViewRay. All of the shares to be sold in the offering will be offered by ViewRay. In addition, ViewRay has granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Journey Medical Corp (DERM) Prices 3.52M Share IPO at $10/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: DERM), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions, and a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) (“Fortress”), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of common stock.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Cyclo Therapeutics (CYTH) Prices 1.95M Share Offering at $6/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH, CYTHW), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 1,950,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.00 per share. Gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be $11.7 million. In addition, Cyclo Therapeutics has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 292,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less discounts and commissions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Braze, Inc. (BRZE) Prices 8M Share IPO at $65/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRZE) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 8,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $65.00 per share. Braze is offering 6,700,000 shares of Class A common stock and the selling stockholders named in the prospectus are offering 1,300,000 shares of Class A common stock. In addition, Braze has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 800,000 additional shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. Braze will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

NorthWestern (NWE) Prices 6.07M Share Public Offering of Common Stock at $53.50/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NorthWestern Corporation d/b/a NorthWestern Energy (Nasdaq: NWE) announced today that it has priced its public offering of 6,074,767 shares of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a public offering price of $53.50 per share. Of the 6,074,767 shares of Common Stock being offered, NorthWestern is selling directly 1,401,869 shares to the underwriters in the offering, and the Forward Seller (as defined below) is borrowing and selling to such underwriters 4,672,898 shares in connection with the forward sale agreement described below. In conjunction with the offering, NorthWestern has granted to the underwriters an option to purchase up to 911,215 additional shares of Common Stock either directly from NorthWestern or from the Forward Seller described below, at NorthWestern’s election.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Prices 10M Share IPO at $15/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SONO) announces the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 common shares at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 common shares at the initial public offering price. The common shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on November 17, 2021, under the ticker symbol “SEV”. The offering is expected to close on November 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Prices 4.03M Share Offering at $13.75/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,027,273 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $13.75 per share and, to certain investors in lieu of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,272,727 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $13.74 per each pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock less the $0.01 per share exercise price for each such pre-funded warrant. The aggregate gross proceeds from this offering are expected to be approximately $100.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by EyePoint. In addition, EyePoint has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 1,095,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants are being sold by EyePoint.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Iris Energy Limited (IREN) Prices 8.27M Share IPO at $28/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 8,269,231 ordinary shares, at a public offering price of $28.00 per share. The underwriters of the offering will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,240,384 Ordinary Shares from the Company at the initial public offering price. The Ordinary Shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on November 17, 2021 under the ticker symbol “IREN.”
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Barclays Resumes Welltower, Inc. (WELL) at Overweight

Barclays analyst Steve Valiquette resumes coverage on Welltower, Inc. (NYSE: WELL) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

SharpLink Gaming (SBET) Prices Direct $10 Share and Warrant Offering at $3.75/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (Nasdaq: SBET), a pioneer of game-changing technological solutions and experienced-based services for the U.S. online sports betting industry, today announced it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investment firm (the “Investor”), which is an existing SharpLink shareholder. Pursuant to the agreement, the Investor is purchasing 1,413,075 of the Company’s ordinary shares at a purchase price of $3.75 per share and pre-funded a warrant to purchase up to 1,253,592 ordinary shares at a funding amount of $3.74 per share and an exercise price of $0.01 per share, for gross proceeds of $10 million.
GAMBLING
StreetInsider.com

CubeSmart (CUBE) Prices 13.5M Share Offering at $51/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE), the third-largest owner and operator of self-storage properties in the United States, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 13,500,000 of its common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share ("Common Shares"), at a per share public offering price of $51.00, for total gross proceeds of approximately $688.5 million. In connection with the offering, CubeSmart has granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,025,000 Common Shares. The offering is expected to close on November 19, 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions. CubeSmart expects to use all of the net proceeds of the offering to fund a portion of the approximately $1.648 billion cash purchase price, plus the payoff of approximately $40.9 million of existing indebtedness of LAACO, Ltd. (“LAACO”), for its pending acquisition of LAACO, including its portfolio of 59 open and operating self-storage properties that contain an aggregate of approximately 4.4 million rentable square feet, which includes two self-storage properties owned and operated by two joint ventures owned fifty percent by LAACO (the “Storage West Portfolio Acquisition”), and to pay transaction expenses related thereto. If the Storage West Portfolio Acquisition is not consummated, CubeSmart expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include funding acquisitions and other investment opportunities and the repayment or repurchase of existing indebtedness.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) PT Raised to $150 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst N. Quinn Bolton raised the price target on Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ: NVMI) to $150.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Seaport Global Acquisition II (SGII) Opens at $10.05

Today's IPO for SPAC Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ: SGII) (NASDAQ: SGIIU) opened for trading at $10.05 after pricing ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Zendesk, Inc. For: Nov 15 Filed by: Johnson Elwan Steve

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Weave Communications, For: Nov 15 Filed by: Bessemer Venture Partners IX L.P.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 ESS Tech, Inc. For: Nov 15 Filed by: Moftakhar Amir

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. The shares...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Peloton (PTON) Prices 23.9M Share Offering at $46/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Peloton Interactive, Inc. ("Peloton") (Nasdaq: PTON) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 23,913,043 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $46 per share. All of the shares of Class A common stock are being offered by Peloton. Peloton has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,260,869 shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts, and commissions. The offering is expected to close on November 18, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The net proceeds of the offering, after deducting underwriting discounts, and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Peloton, are expected to be approximately $1.07 billion (assuming no exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares). Peloton intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which over time may include working capital, capital expenditures, including for the construction or expansion of facilities, and investments in and acquisitions of other companies, products, or technologies that Peloton may identify in the future.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Prices 2.5M Share Offering at $21.33/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCAP) today announced that it has priced an underwritten primary offering of 2,500,000 shares of its common stock, which will result in net proceeds exclusive of offering expenses to the Company of approximately $53.3 million, or $21.33 per share. Crescent BDC has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 375,000 shares of common stock. The offering was made pursuant to the Company’s shelf-registration statement, which was filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”). The offering is expected to close on November 18, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

MercadoLibre (MELI) Prices 1M Share Offering at $1,550/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MercadoLibre, Inc. (Nasdaq: MELI) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $1,550.00 per share, for aggregate proceeds before underwriting discount and expenses of $1.55 billion. In addition, the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 150,000 shares of common stock.
MARKETS
Money Morning

Our Rivian Stock Forecast After the Monster IPO

Rivian's IPO was the biggest of the year and immediately made the EV maker a household name. But does it belong in your portfolio? Our Rivian stock forecast will give you the details so you can make a hype-free decision... Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) started trading on the Nasdaq...
MARKETS

