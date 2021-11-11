FROM THE BLEACHERS: Just believe in yourself

Baily Deeter breaks down a crazy year in college football in this week’s edition of “From the Bleachers.”. A few weeks ago, I sat in the stacks of the Dartmouth library, scrolling aimlessly through YouTube videos in hopes of finding anything remotely interesting to prevent me from having to write my three discussion posts. Fortunately, I stumbled upon a video chronicling the 2007 college football season, the “craziest college football season of all time” and the “year of the upset.” The University of Michigan lost to Appalachian State University. No. 1 University of Southern California lost to Stanford University, a 41-point home favorite. The University of South Florida was ranked No. 2 overall at one point. Harvard University won the Ivy League championship. It was all chaos.
