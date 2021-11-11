Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Everest Medicine Announces Phase 2b Study of Sacituzumab Govitecan Meets Primary Overall Response Rate Endpoint

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today positive results from the 6-month primary analysis of the ILLUMINATE-C Phase 3 open-label study of lumasiran, an RNAi therapeutic targeting hydroxyacid oxidase 1 (HAO1) – the gene encoding glycolate oxidase (GO) – that is being investigated for the treatment of patients of all ages with advanced primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1). The clinical data were presented at a late-breaking session at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week being held as a virtual event on November 4-7. Lumasiran resulted in substantial reductions in plasma oxalate (POx) in PH1 patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) stage 3b-5, with or without dialysis. Elevated plasma oxalate is directly correlated with the pathophysiology of systemic oxalosis, a life-threatening complication of PH1. Lumasiran demonstrated an acceptable safety profile through Month 6, with mild injection site reactions (ISRs) as the most common drug-related adverse event.

