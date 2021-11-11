CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Everest Medicine Announces Phase 2b Study of Sacituzumab Govitecan Meets Primary Overall Response Rate Endpoint

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today reported that the Everest Medicines sponsored Phase 2b EVER-132-001 study of sacituzumab govitecan (marketed as Trodelvy® in the United States) met its primary endpoint of overall response rate (ORR) in metastatic triple-negative...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Phase 3 Trial of sotrovimab for Early Treatment of COVID-19 Met Primary Endpoint

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced headline data from the randomized, multi-center, open-label COMET-TAIL Phase 3 trial, which achieved its primary endpoint, demonstrating intramuscular (IM) administration of sotrovimab was non-inferior to intravenous (IV) administration for the early treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in high-risk, non-hospitalized adults and adolescents (12 years of age and older).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX) Announces Positive Topline Results from Monotherapy Arms of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of ELX-02

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX), a leader in ribosomal RNA-targeted genetic therapies for rare diseases, today announced positive topline results from the monotherapy arms of its Phase 2 clinical trial of ELX-02 in Class 1 cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with at least one G542X nonsense allele mutation. ELX-02 was well tolerated and achieved a statistically significant 5.4mmol/L reduction in sweat chloride in patients at the1.5mg/kg/day dose.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Zacks.com

Glaxo (GSK), Vir Intramuscular Sotrovimab Meets Study Endpoint

GSK - Free Report) and partner Vir Biotech ( VIR - Free Report) announced positive top-line data from a phase III study — COMET-TAIL — evaluating the intramuscular administration of their COVID-19 therapy candidate, sotrovimab. Data from the study demonstrated that the intramuscular administration of the candidate met the primary endpoint of non-inferiority to intravenous administration in reducing hospitalization and risk of death in adults with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk of progression to severe disease.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

PureTech Health Plc (PRTC) Announces Publication of Phase 1 Results for LYT-100

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, today announced that the results from a Phase 1 trial evaluating multiple ascending doses and the food effect of LYT-100 (deupirfenidone) were published in the journal Clinical Pharmacology in Drug Development. Topline results from this Phase 1 study were previously announced in November 2020 and demonstrated that LYT-100 was well-tolerated in healthy volunteers under both fed and fasting conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Cyclo Therapeutics (CYTH) Submits IND to U.S. FDA to Advance Trappsol Cyclo in Phase 2 Study for Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases, today announced it has submitted its initial investigational new drug (“IND”) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for a Phase 2 study of Trappsol® Cyclo™ for the treatment of early Alzheimer’s Disease (AD).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) Reports Interim Results from the MISSION Phase 2 Trial

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders, today reported interim results from the Phase 2 portion of its MISSION clinical trial evaluating KZR-616, a first-in-class selective immunoproteasome inhibitor, in patients with active, proliferative lupus nephritis (LN).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Anaptysbio (ANAB) Announces Positive Rosnilimab Healthy Volunteer Phase 1 Top-Line Data

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on emerging immune control mechanisms applicable to inflammation and immuno-oncology indications, today announced positive top-line data from a randomized placebo-controlled healthy volunteer single and multiple ascending dose Phase 1 trial of rosnilimab, its investigational wholly-owned anti-PD-1 agonist therapeutic antibody, previously known as ANB030. Top-line data demonstrated favorable safety, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamic results that support advancement of rosnilimab into subsequent patient trials.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (OYST) Announces Publication of ONSET-2 Phase 3 Data on TYRVAYA Nasal Spray

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OYST), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, today announced that results from the multicenter, randomized, double-masked, vehicle-controlled Phase 3 clinical trial (The ONSET-2 study) of TYRVAYATM Nasal Spray (varenicline solution) have been published in Ophthalmology.1 TYRVAYA (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray 0.03 mg is a highly selective cholinergic agonist that is FDA-approved to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease as a multidose nasal spray.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MyChesCo

PhaseBio Announces Topline Results From Phase 2b Trial for Bentracimab

MALVERN, PA — PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAS) recently announced topline data from its Phase 2b clinical trial of bentracimab, which was conducted in healthy, older volunteers 50-80 years old. The Phase 2b trial is a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study with 150 subjects receiving bentracimab and 50 subjects receiving placebo after all were pretreated with dual antiplatelet therapy composed of ticagrelor and low-dose aspirin. The Phase 2b pivotal trial was conducted concurrently with the company’s ongoing REVERSE-IT Phase 3 pivotal trial of bentracimab, as agreed upon with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) following an End-of-Phase 1 meeting in July 2019. Bentracimab is a novel, recombinant, human monoclonal antibody antigen-binding fragment designed to reverse the antiplatelet activity of ticagrelor in major bleeding and urgent surgery situations.
MALVERN, PA
StreetInsider.com

Tonix Pharma (TNXP) Presents Positive Results from Phase 3 RELIEF Study of TNX-102 SL

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced an oral presentation of positive results from its Phase 3 clinical study, RELIEF, of TNX-102 SL for the management of fibromyalgia. A copy of the presentation is available under the IR Events tab of the Investors section of the Tonix website at www.tonixpharma.com.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Selecta Biosciences (SELB) Announces Top Line Data from Phase I SEL-399 AAV Empty Capsid Study, Highlighting Potential Benefits of ImmTOR in Gene Therapy

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB), a biotechnology company leveraging its ImmTOR™ platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses, today announced top-line results from a joint Selecta and AskBio Phase I randomized, placebo controlled, double blind, dose-escalation study to evaluate the potential of its ImmTOR™ platform in mitigating the formation of neutralizing antibodies against an adeno-associated viral serotype 8 (AAV8) serotype capsid used in gene therapies. At day 30, in those subjects administered a single 0.3 mg/kg dose of ImmTOR, Selecta observed a median anti-AAV8 neutralizing antibody titer of 1:5, a 250-fold lower level than that observed in subjects dosed with AAV8 capsid alone.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
financialbuzz.com

“The Buzz” Show: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) Phase 3 Clinical Study Fails

FinancialBuzz.com’s latest The Buzz Show: Featuring Our Corporate News Recap on “Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shares Fell 73% After its INTRIGUE Phase 3 Clinical Study Failed to Meet its Primary Endpoint”. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) plummeted over 73% in premarket trading after the company’s INTRIGUE Phase 3 Clinical Study failed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bolivar Commercial

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Treatment Market Key Players to Witness Huge Revenue Growth Between 2021-2027: Roche, AbbVie Company, Teva, Johnson & Johnson, Gilead Sciences

The Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Treatment Market research report provides an analysis of major manufacturers, geographic regions, and provides advanced information about the major challenges that will affect market growth. The report includes definition, classification, application and industrial chain structure, development trend, analysis of the competitive landscape, and analysis of distributors in key regions. The report also provides supply and demand data, revenue, and share.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) Presents Positive Results from ILLUMINATE-C Phase 3 Study of Lumasiran in Patients with Advanced Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today positive results from the 6-month primary analysis of the ILLUMINATE-C Phase 3 open-label study of lumasiran, an RNAi therapeutic targeting hydroxyacid oxidase 1 (HAO1) – the gene encoding glycolate oxidase (GO) – that is being investigated for the treatment of patients of all ages with advanced primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1). The clinical data were presented at a late-breaking session at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week being held as a virtual event on November 4-7. Lumasiran resulted in substantial reductions in plasma oxalate (POx) in PH1 patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) stage 3b-5, with or without dialysis. Elevated plasma oxalate is directly correlated with the pathophysiology of systemic oxalosis, a life-threatening complication of PH1. Lumasiran demonstrated an acceptable safety profile through Month 6, with mild injection site reactions (ISRs) as the most common drug-related adverse event.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCSA) Announces Next-Gen Capecitabine Inhibits DPD in Phase 1b Interim Analysis

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing products to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have unmet medical need conditions, announced today that the Company’s Next Generation Capecitabine dosage regimen (a combination of PCS6422 administered with capecitabine) successfully inhibited dihydropyrimidine dehydrogenase (DPD), altering the metabolism of 5-fluoruracil (5-FU) at least during the first 24-48 hours after PCS6422 administration but not throughout the 7 days of capecitabine dosing. If Next Generation Capecitabine inhibits the metabolism of 5-FU throughout capecitabine dosing, the combination product could be a more potent and safer cancer treatment than current chemotherapy drugs including FDA approved capecitabine, opening a multi-billion-dollar cancer chemotherapy market across multiple types of cancer.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Epizyme (EPZM) Granted FDA Fast Track Designation and Initiates Phase 1/1b Study of its Novel SETD2 Inhibitor, EZM0414

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Epizyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: EPZM), a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel epigenetic therapies, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to EZM0414, the Company’s novel, first-in-class, oral SETD2 inhibitor, as an investigational agent for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). In addition, the Company has initiated a Phase 1/1b study to evaluate safety and determine the optimal dose of EZM0414. Following this dose-ranging phase, the study will be expanded to evaluate EZM0414 in three patient cohorts: t(4;14) multiple myeloma, non t(4;14) multiple myeloma, and DLBCL.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

XOMA (XOMA) Announces $35M Milestone Payment as Anti-TGFβ Antibody Enters Phase 3 Trial

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. XOMA Corporation (Nasdaq: XOMA) announced today NIS793, an anti-TGFβ monoclonal antibody licensed from the Company, has advanced to the Phase 3 development stage, triggering a $35 million milestone payment from Novartis. The Phase 3 trial (NCT04935359) is designed to assess the efficacy and safety of NIS793 in combination with gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel versus gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel and placebo, in first-line metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC). In July, Novartis announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug Designation to NIS793 in combination with standard of care chemotherapy for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Awakn Life Sciences Announces the Findings from the Phase II A/B Study Are to Be Published in the American Journal of Psychiatry

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. World's First Controlled Study to Investigate Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2021) - Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology...
HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

Moderna (MRNA) files for FDA authorization of COVID-19 booster

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has filed for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of its COVID-19 booster vaccine at the 50 µg dose ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

