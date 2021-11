Inflation is now at its highest level for 10 years and is set to carry on rising into next year before falling back towards the Bank of England’s 2% target.Households are seeing significant rises in the cost of living starting to place serious strain on their budgets.What is causing the situation, what can we expect over the next few months and what can households do to cope?– Where did the price rises come from?The annual rate of consumer price rises rose from 3.1% in September to 4.2% in October, largely due to rising energy and fuel costs paired with global...

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO