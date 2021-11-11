CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Dr.Raja Thangappan, Strategic Partner of LICEO College of Medicine, Cagayan de Oro, Philippines received the International Glory Award 2021

sanantoniopost.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI/SRV): On 28th August 2021 Vkonnect Entertainment and Events hosted the International Golden Fame Awards 2021 in Park Regis, Goa with the main objective of identifying and recognizing achievers for their outstanding performances. Dr. Raja Thangappan, Strategic Partner of LICEO College of Medicine, Cagayan...

www.sanantoniopost.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Philippines' Duterte calls for "closer international cooperation" at APEC leaders' meeting

Manila, November 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has called for "closer international cooperation" at the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, to speed up global economic recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Closer international cooperation is needed to address these constraints and to ensure that all countries recover...
ASIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonu Sood
Fortune

Georgetown medical professor and immunologist predicts there will be a fully vaccine-resistant COVID variant by the spring

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Dr. Mark Dybul has some good news and bad news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news is that advances in therapeutics, vaccines, and the biotech sector will likely help the world avoid a repeat of the catastrophes that 2020 and 2021 brought. The bad news is that we’re likely to see a vaccine-resistant strain of the coronavirus sometime in spring 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
chatsports.com

Women in Games International partners with Blizzard, receives $1M grant

Games publisher Activision Blizzard and non-profit organisation Women in Games International (WIGI) have agreed on a partnership that will see WIGI receive a grant of $1m (~£733,250). According to the release, the grant will be used to fund professional development and mentorship programmes, aiding the cause of Women in Games...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Colleges#Medical Education#Private Colleges#Cagayan De Oro#Ani#Indian#Healthcare
Daily Herald

Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital Team Receives Midwest Alliance for Patient Safety (MAPS) Champion Award

The Midwest Alliance for Patient Safety (MAPS) Patient Safety Organization (PSO) presented staff from Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital with the MAPS PSO Patient Safety Champion team award in recognition of extraordinary efforts to improve patient safety in healthcare. Working together, the team successfully reduced hospital-associated pressure injuries by 83%...
HEALTH SERVICES
bizjournals

ASM Global doubles down on growth, value for clients and adding strategic partners

ASM Global is positioning itself for a less coronavirus-influenced future under the direction of President and CEO Ron Bension. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
ECONOMY
Birmingham Star

Ittiam Systems receives a strategic investment

Santa Clara (California) [US]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Ittiam Systems today announced that Dolby Laboratories has made a strategic capital investment in the company. The investment will facilitate co-creation of new technologies and products for the rapidly growing online media workflows around content creation, delivery and consumption.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
India
Country
Philippines
pharmacytimes.com

Pharmacy Times Welcomes Four New Partners to Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

Pharmacy Times® is pleased to announce that four new organizations have joined its Strategic Alliance Partnership program. "The addition of four prominent partners to our SAP program offers an exciting opportunity to further expand our reach in delivering the latest information within the pharmacy market," said Gil Hernandez, vice president of Pharmacy & Healthcare Communications, LLC, publisher of Pharmacy Times®. "Partnering with each of these organizations helps us work toward our main goal of disseminating the information that will help optimize patient care."
CANCER
globalvoices.org

RV Newsletter: Idara Baraye Taleem-o-Taraqi receives Linguapax International Award

Rising Voices note: Our monthly newsletter provides a summary of our recent blog posts about all aspects of digital inclusion including access and adoption of digital tools, as well as different ways and opportunities for communities to fully participate online. Read here for previous editions of this newsletter. Hello readers,...
ADVOCACY
stateofreform.com

Ten new awards for Native Hawaiians in health and medicine

The Native Hawaiian Health Scholarship Program congratulates ten (10) recipients of the 2021-2022 cohort of scholars. “We’re so pleased with the diversity of experiences in this cohort, says Dr. Donna-Marie Palakiko, director of Papa Ola Lōkahi’s health workforce development initiative, Mauli Ola Mālamalama. The recipients include four physicians, three are...
HEALTH SERVICES
sanantoniopost.com

Taiwan appreciates Blinken for expressing concerns over China's approach against Taipei

Taipei [Taiwan] November 14 (ANI): Taiwan on Sunday thanked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for expressing concerns over China's continued military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taipei during the talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. "We sincerely thank @SecBlinken for expressing concern regarding China's continued military, diplomaticeconomic pressure...
POLITICS
sanantoniopost.com

Japan's Toshiba to split into 3 firms due to foreign shareholders pressure

Tokyo [Japan], November 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Japan's Toshiba Corp. on Friday said that it would split into three listed companies, focusing on infrastructure, devices, and semiconductors respectively, as the firm was facing intense pressure from foreign activist shareholders. The envisaged split-up plan will streamline business operations and appease shareholders disgruntled by...
BUSINESS
sanantoniopost.com

Disciplinary action will be initiated against officials involved in malpractices in DAP supply: Punjab Agriculture Minister

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 13 (ANI): Punjab Agriculture Minister Randeep Singh Nabha on Saturday said that disciplinary action would be initiated against those officials who were allegedly involved in malpractices in Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) supply. In a release by the state government, Nabha said that disciplinary action has been initiated...
AGRICULTURE
sanantoniopost.com

China's new bourse for small businesses set to spur innovation

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing Stock Exchange will start trading Monday, a key step forward in China's efforts to revamp its capital market as the new bourse will serve myriad small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Announcing the launching date in a statement Friday, the new exchange said it...
ECONOMY
sanantoniopost.com

Xinhua world economic news summary at 1030 GMT, Nov. 15

WINDHOEK -- Namibia's largest private company group, the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group, entered into a conditional agreement with a subsidiary of Heineken International that will see the latter acquire O&L's 50.01 percent share in Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL). Sunside Acquisitions Proprietary Limited, a newly incorporated unlisted subsidiary of Heineken...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy