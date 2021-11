There are some pop stars who, through no fault of their own, seem frozen at a specific age and moment in time. Avril Lavigne is one of them - although she's worked through angsty post-grunge (My Happy Ending), bratty pop-rock (Girlfriend) and Christian power-balladry (Head Above Water) she's still most fondly remembered for her 2003 debut album Let Go, a highly-influential collection of pop-punk records (Complicated, Sk8er Boi) that has inspired everyone from Yungblud to Olivia Rodrigo.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO