Mohouli set for closure today

By: KDKA-TV’s Royce Jones and Briana Smith PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With more people heading back to work, roads, buses and the T are filling up again. To better serve commuters, the Port Authority wants to redo the South Hills Junction, and they have several ideas. The Port Authority says some areas could be developed in a number of different ways, working with developers to possibly turn them into townhouses or other residential buildings. They’ll also talk with developers about various commercial businesses, and it could be a source of income for the Port Authority. WATCH: KDKA’s Briana Smith reports As for the station itself, they’re talking about combining the light rail and bus platforms into one to provide easier access. They want to add a walking trail connection and a new ADA ramp. They’d like to add a pedestrian bridge, new railings, lighting and seating, a new open plaza and new sidewalks and bike lanes. The Port Authority also wants the public’s input on the final concept. They’ll work with developers who would lease the property, but it may be years before actual development occurs.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO