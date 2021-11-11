CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Mohouli set for closure today

By Hawaii Tribune-Herald
Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 6 days ago

Drivers are advised to avoid Mohouli Street as it will be closed for much of today....

www.hawaiitribune-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCEN

Plan ahead: I-14 nightly closures start today

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation is planning a full freeway closure on I-14 starting Tuesday night, according to TxDOT. Crews will close the main lanes going east on I-14 from the Stan Schlueter Loop to FM 2410 in Harker Heights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., according to TxDOT.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
Free Lance-Star

Lane closures set for Chatham Bridge this week

The continuing work on the underside of the Chatham Bridge will lead to lane closures this week. Two of the four lanes on the span over the Rappahannock River linking Fredericksburg and Stafford County on State Route 3 are scheduled to be closed beginning at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. There will be intermittent 15-minute full closures between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Daily Times

Lane closures set for Middlesettlements near new apartments

Some lane closures related to apartment construction will be necessary on Middlesettlements Road close to the Icon store and gas station, the city of Alcoa announced. The construction is related to the Vintage Alcoa Apartments going in at the former Blount County Pellissippi Community College/Bungalow Elementary School campus property. Lane...
ALCOA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mohouli Street
hoiabc.com

WB Murray Baker lane closure set for Nov. 10

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The right lane of westbound Interstate 74 on the Murry Baker will close Wednesday, November 10. The Illinois Department of Transportation says the closure is necessary for electrical work. It is set to begin after 8:30 a.m. and finish later in the day. IDOT...
PEORIA, IL
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Council gets EPIC update; permits backlog could be cleared by February, Rodenhurst says

Hawaii County should be able to work through a massive backlog of building permit applications by the second quarter of next year, county officials said Tuesday. In July, the county’s $15 million new application processing software — the Electronic Processing Information Center, or EPIC — went live. Within months, it became clear that permit applications were getting stuck in the system, with thousands of applications delayed.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
CBS Pittsburgh

Port Authority Working On Improvements To South Hills Junction

By: KDKA-TV’s Royce Jones and Briana Smith PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With more people heading back to work, roads, buses and the T are filling up again. To better serve commuters, the Port Authority wants to redo the South Hills Junction, and they have several ideas. The Port Authority says some areas could be developed in a number of different ways, working with developers to possibly turn them into townhouses or other residential buildings. They’ll also talk with developers about various commercial businesses, and it could be a source of income for the Port Authority. WATCH: KDKA’s Briana Smith reports As for the station itself, they’re talking about combining the light rail and bus platforms into one to provide easier access. They want to add a walking trail connection and a new ADA ramp. They’d like to add a pedestrian bridge, new railings, lighting and seating, a new open plaza and new sidewalks and bike lanes. The Port Authority also wants the public’s input on the final concept. They’ll work with developers who would lease the property, but it may be years before actual development occurs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

County Council to consider ban on pesticide

A bill banning the use of glyphosate-based pesticides at some Hawaii County facilities will taken up today by County Council members. Bill 91, introduced by Kona Councilwoman Rebecca Villegas, is intended to reduce the use of the broad-spectrum systemic herbicide by county workers at Hawaii County Parks and Recreation facilities across the Big Island. Exempt from the ban would be the Hilo Municipal Golf Course, Hilo Drag Strip and all county cemeteries.
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

County hopes to allow trailers at certain transfer stations by March

Trailers could be allowed at certain county transfer stations as early as March of next year. Since the Hawaii County Department of Environmental Management announced in April that all trailers and dump beds would be prohibited at all Big Island transfer stations, residents and County Council members have urged the department to reconsider.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

New council districts slowly taking shape

Ever try to share a too-small blanket on a chilly night?. Yanking on one side to cover one person leaves the other cold. Trying to drag nine County Council districts over the breadth and width of Hawaii Island is like that. Members of the county Redistricting Commission, battling against a...
POLITICS
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

County approves master plan for Hilo mixed-use development

The Hawaii County Planning Department has approved a revised master plan for a large mixed-use development in Hilo. Planning Director Zendo Kern said the plan submitted by Wailani Development LLC “was very consistent with the project district and all of that stuff.”. The development, on 171.5 acres of land between...
HILO, HI
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Your Views for November 14

I have noticed that Home Depot, Walmart and others are using their aisles as displays for merchandise placed on pallets and other storage devices. These once generously open aisles have now been reduced in size to walkways, and shopping carts going in opposite directions need to pull over to get by.
HILO, HI
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Stanford Carr slated to build workforce housing at Waikoloa

Developer Stanford Carr has been selected to partner with Waikoloa Land Co. to build the workforce housing component of a residential and timeshare project coming before the Leeward Planning Commission next week. Kumu Hou at Waikoloa would feature 1,164 timeshare units and 25 single-family home lots on 183 acres currently...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Full steam ahead for vets housing

A planned housing development for veterans received an additional infusion of funding in advance of its construction start date next year. On Veterans Day, county and state officials celebrated a $145,000 grant awarded to the Hale Na Koa ‘O Hanakahi housing project, a 92-unit development on Kawili Street across from the University of Hawaii at Hilo campus that will provide affordable living for senior veterans and spouses of deceased veterans.
HILO, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy