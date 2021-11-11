CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Chinese leaders issue official history to elevate Xi

edglentoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — Leaders of China's ruling Communist Party on Thursday set the stage for President Xi Jinping to extend his rule next year, praising his role in the country's rise as an economic and strategic power and approving a political history that gives him status alongside the most important party...

www.edglentoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Mao Zedong
Person
Deng Xiaoping
AFP

Tiananmen vigil leader invokes Gandhi at Hong Kong sentencing

A leading Hong Kong democracy activist facing jail invoked Mahatma Gandhi's civil disobedience campaign in court on Wednesday as he gave a defiant speech defending his decision to take part in a banned Tiananmen vigil. Lee Cheuk-yan is one of eight pro-democracy figures on trial for joining a vigil last year which had been banned by Hong Kong police for the first time in 31 years, citing the coronavirus and security fears. Five defendants, including Lee, have pleaded guilty to joining an "unauthorised assembly". At Wednesday's sentencing hearing Lee stood to deliver an emotional statement in which he compared Hong Kong's democracy movement to India's struggle for freedom from colonial Britain.
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Economy#Chinese Government#Official History#Ap#Communist Party#Central Committee
AFP

'Ode to the New Era': Chinese Communist Party's historical resolution explained

China's rulers have published more details of its "historical resolution" which braids President Xi Jinping more tightly into the story of the Communist Party, paving the way for him to seek an unprecedented third term next year. - Taiwan - The full resolution was published hours after Xi concluded a virtual summit with US President Joe Biden, where Taiwan was the hot-button issue.
CHINA
Fortune

In Biden-Xi meeting, China dangles a big carrot in front of U.S. business

This is the web version of Eastworld, Fortune's newsletter focused on business and technology in Asia. Subscribe here to get future editions in your inbox. Maybe the best way to describe Monday's virtual meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping is with a version of Oscar Wilde's old quip about talking dogs: the remarkable thing isn't so much what they said but that they spoke at all.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
wfxb.com

Biden Meets Virtually With Chinese President Xi Jinping

President Biden met for a virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping yesterday. During the meeting, Biden raised concerns about human rights, Chinese aggression toward Taiwan and trade issues but sources say the leaders engaged in a ‘healthy debate’ and remained ‘respectful and straightforward.’ According to officials the three and a half hour summit stretched longer than planned and allowed the two men to have opportunities to diverge from their prepared topics, they also reminisced on time spent with each other during Biden’s Vice Presidency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Biden, Xi at loggerheads on Taiwan in lengthy virtual summit

US President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping traded strong warnings on the future of Taiwan at a virtual summit meant to establish "guardrails" against conflict between their rival superpowers. The video-link summit, which took place late Monday in Washington and early Tuesday in Beijing, lasted a "longer than expected" three and a half hours, a senior US official told reporters. "The conversation was respectful and straightforward." While the goal was to settle an increasingly volatile relationship between the giant economic and geopolitical competitors, tension over Taiwan -- a self-governing democracy claimed by China -- loomed large. Chinese state media reported after the summit that Xi cautioned Biden that encouraging Taiwanese independence would be "playing with fire."
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

China condemns 'money worship', corruption of reform era in key document

BEIJING, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China's ruling Communist Party slammed the "money worship", "extreme individualism" and corruption that emerged in the four decades since the country opened up, calling for stronger party leadership and moral discipline in a key resolution released on Tuesday. The document strengthens President Xi Jinping's dominance...
CHINA
The Independent

Biden warns Xi against ‘unilateral effort’ to change Taiwan in virtual US-China summit

United States president Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping locked horns over Taiwan during their first virtual summit which concluded after three hours.Mr Biden told his counterpart that the US is strongly opposed to "unilateral efforts to change the status quo” or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. He added that their responsibility as leaders is to ensure that competition between their respective nations “does not veer into conflict, whether intended or unintended”.He said the relationship between the world’s two largest economies should be one of “simple, straightforward competition”, and suggested that he and Mr Xi needed to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

Revisiting Chinese Stocks On Xi's Coronation

The West thought that capitalism would help remake China in its image. Instead, China remade capitalism in its image. Now, Xi Jinping has taken a step further by hoping to remake China his image. After the Party's party this week, Xi has cemented himself as one of the great historical...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy