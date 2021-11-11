CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaxe Hi Street in Lucknow is a fulfilment-of-aspirational-needs real estate project

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Omaxe, one of India's leading real estate companies, has launched hotel suites and retail spaces Omaxe Hi Street in Lucknow. Such 'fulfilment-of-aspirational-needs' products are gradually catching up amongst investors in Uttar Pradesh. The project's location, on the soon-to-be-operational Outer Ring Road (ORR)...

Las Vegas Herald

REAL ESTATE IN THE UAE

United Arab Emirate - Dubai - a place where art, luxury, and comfort combine in real estate. Think of the world's tallest and most exotic buildings and the UAE comes to mind. The Cyan Tower which is about 73 floors and 1,005 feet tall,. The Burj Khalifa, a mega tall...
REAL ESTATE
AFP

Delhi, Lahore smog forces school, plant closures as residents choke

India's capital has shut schools and coal plants as it battles dangerous levels of air pollution in the region that on Wednesday also left Lahore in neighbouring Pakistan choking on acrid smog. - 'We will die' - In neighbouring Pakistan, the city of Lahore in Punjab province near the border with India was ranked the most polluted city in the world Wednesday by a Swiss air quality monitor.
INDIA
AB Motoss launches its range of Electrical Vehicles in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI/SRV): The launch of AB Motoss and its latest range of Electric Vehicles was held in New Delhi in the Shangri-La Hotel. The event was attended by India's top dignitaries including Satya Pal Singh Bhagel - Minister of Law and Justice, Government of India, Swamiji Kailashanand Giri Ji, Manoj Tiwari - Member of Parliament, Lok Sabah, Nitin Tyagi - Aam Aadmi Party, Atul Garg - Director - Delhi Fire Service, Ram Avtar - Medium and Small Scale Industries, Asit Singh - Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Anil Gupta - GST Commissioner, Shyna Sunsara - Miss United Nations, Sanjya Mayukh - National Spokes Personhead of Media - BJP, Praveen Malviya, Dinesh Makwana - Astrologer, Mentor and Guide, Dalip Mehra - Deputy Director of the RAJYA SABHA SECRETARIAT - Government of India, C L Pachauri - Astrologer and Mentor, Bijender Goel - Former Minister - Jharkhand, Arvind Alok - Bodhisht Community ChairmanNorthern Railway Advisor, representatives from the embassies of Russia and Palestine, Kumar Ashok Pandey - Head of Disaster Management, Government of Uttar Pradesh joined in on a video call and praised AB Motoss for their vision and management.
BUSINESS
Karnataka to shortly unveil new research and development policy, says CM Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced that the state would soon come out with a new Research and Development (RD) policy. "Shortly, we are coming out with an RD policy. We want RD in schools, colleges, universities and even private institutions," said...
INDIA
#Lucknow#Ani Newsvoir#State#Covid
Delhi Govt signs MoU with OP Jindal Global University for officers' skills training, new qualifications

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI/OP Jindal University): The Directorate of Training (UTCS), Delhi Government has signed an MoU with O.P. Jindal Global University today to enhance understanding by promoting exchange and cooperation in the areas of academic training, knowledge enhancement and the Capacity Building of the Officers of Delhi Government.
EDUCATION
AFP

Delhi schools shut indefinitely as smog worsens

Delhi shut down schools until further notice, urged people to work from home and banned non-essential trucks from entering the Indian capital due to dangerous levels of air pollution. On Saturday, the Delhi government had ordered schools to close for a week and banned construction work for four days.
EDUCATION
Korean Consulate, community and goodwill Envoy donates 4,000 kits to government schools

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Consulate General of Republic of Korea in Chennai expresses its delight in announcing the distribution of 4,000 COVID-19 preventive kits to Government School children, as the Tamil Nadu State Government has decided to reopen schools this month. The kits were distributed to...
ADVOCACY
Real Estate
Entrepreneurs' Development Centre powered by 'VANS Skilling Advisory' aims to nurture Indian MSMEs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI/PNN): VANS Skilling and Advisory announced a strategic alliance with MVW-MSME Development Centre and MSME Business Forum India to empower the developing, small, and mid-sized MSMEs to unlock their potential, scale faster and explore newer opportunities in the post-pandemic era. The association aims to be...
BUSINESS
HSNC University, Mumbai launches D. M. Harish School of Law in Worli

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): HSNC University, Mumbai unveils the D. M. Harish School of Law (DMHSL) for aspiring legal professionals. The law school is approved by the Bar Council of India and will offer five-year B.A. LL.B., five-year B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) and three-year LL.B. courses to begin with.
EDUCATION
The 'Andaman Boys' who bring their dream and passion to Delhi through Grubsoul.com

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Over a decade back, young entrepreneurs from Delhi packed their bags and left for the distant, pristine, isolated, and emerald waters of AndamanNicobar Islands - their passion and mission, to catch and offer the most exquisite, expansive, and rarest quality of Seafood, to the world at large.
RETAIL
BSF could be obstacle for anti-national activities promoted by Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, alleges BJP's Anupam Hazra

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): BJP National Secretary Anupam Hazra on Wednesday alleged that the BSF could be an obstacle in the "anti-national" activities promoted by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal after the state assembly passed a resolution against the Centre's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction to 50 km from the international border.
WEST, TX
India's leather industry should aspire to be number 1 in the world: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that India's leather industry should aspire to be at the number 1 position in the world. As per an official statement, the minister's remark came...
ECONOMY
Nepal replaces Machine Readable Passport with electronic one

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 17 (ANI): Nepal rolled out its plan to replace the Machine Readable Passport (MRP) with a new generation electronic passport by handing over the first copy of it to the 102-year-old historian, conferred with the title "Yug Purush", Dr Satya Mohan Joshi. Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka during...
ASIA
AFP

India welcomes back tourists but smog shrouds Taj Mahal

Foreign tourists have been welcomed back to India after pandemic travel bans but intrepid travellers will have to brave the intense pollution season to visit the country's most famous attraction. After a twenty-month closure due to the pandemic, India on Monday reopened its borders to visitors from nearly 100 countries with reciprocal travel arrangements. 
INDIA
AFP

India allows Sikh pilgrimage to Pakistan after Covid-19

India gave the green light for thousands of Sikh pilgrims to cross the border into Pakistan from Wednesday ahead of the birth anniversary of the religion's founder Guru Nanak. The Kartarpur Corridor, a visa-free crossing allowing Indian Sikhs to visit the temple in Pakistan where Guru Nanak died in 1539, first opened in 2019 for Nanak's 550th birth anniversary but was closed last year because of the pandemic. India's Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the corridor will re-open from Wednesday ahead of Nanak's birth anniversary celebrations this Friday. "In a major decision, that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, PM @narendramodi govt has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow," he said on Twitter.
RELIGION

