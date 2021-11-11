CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First-ever World Yogasana C'ships showcasing India's heritage kicks off in Bhubaneswar

dallassun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 11 (ANI): Odisha is hosting the first-ever Physical National Yogasana Sports Championships in Bhubaneswar which got underway on Thursday with a vibrant opening ceremony in presence of 560 young athletes from 30 states aiming high for 50 medals in a uniquely designed competition. R. Vineel...

www.dallassun.com

albuquerqueexpress.com

AIBA Men's World Boxing C'ship: Akash aims for a spot in final

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Having already secured India's seventh medal in the history of the tournament, Akash Kumar will be looking to continue his stellar show and enter the final at the 2021 AIBA Men's World Championships when he collides with Kazakhstan's Makhmud Sabyrkhan in the 54kg semi-final in Belgrade, Serbia on Thursday.
COMBAT SPORTS
Birmingham Star

Asian Sailing C'ships: India's KC Ganapathy, Varun Thakkar win gold

Al Masnaah [Oman], November 10 (ANI): Indian duo of Varun Thakkar and K.C. Ganapathy clinched the gold medal in the Asian 49er Sailing Championships, which concluded in AI Mussannah Sports City, Oman on Tuesday. The Tokyo Olympians were 10th overall but the only Asian team to finish in the top...
SPORTS
Person
Naveen Patnaik
AFP

'This is huge' as Marsh powers Australia to T20 World Cup title

Mitchell Marsh smashed an unbeaten 77 as Australia hammered New Zealand by eight wickets to clinch their maiden Twenty20 World Cup title on Sunday with captain Aaron Finch describing the achievement as "huge". Chasing 173 for victory, Australia depended on a 92-run second-wicket stand between David Warner, who made 53, and Marsh to achieve their target with seven balls to spare in Dubai. Warner became Trent Boult's second wicket but Marsh kept up the charge to power Australia home to their long-awaited T20 crown and add to their five 50-over World Cup trophies. Glenn Maxwell, who made 28, joined Marsh, who hit six fours and four sixes in his 50-ball knock, to put on 66 runs and hit the winning boundary.
WORLD
AFP

India allows Sikh pilgrimage to Pakistan after Covid-19

India gave the green light for thousands of Sikh pilgrims to cross the border into Pakistan from Wednesday ahead of the birth anniversary of the religion's founder Guru Nanak. The Kartarpur Corridor, a visa-free crossing allowing Indian Sikhs to visit the temple in Pakistan where Guru Nanak died in 1539, first opened in 2019 for Nanak's 550th birth anniversary but was closed last year because of the pandemic. India's Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the corridor will re-open from Wednesday ahead of Nanak's birth anniversary celebrations this Friday. "In a major decision, that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, PM @narendramodi govt has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow," he said on Twitter.
RELIGION
dallassun.com

Delhi Govt signs MoU with OP Jindal Global University for officers' skills training, new qualifications

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI/OP Jindal University): The Directorate of Training (UTCS), Delhi Government has signed an MoU with O.P. Jindal Global University today to enhance understanding by promoting exchange and cooperation in the areas of academic training, knowledge enhancement and the Capacity Building of the Officers of Delhi Government.
EDUCATION
dallassun.com

Unfazed by bio-bubble challenges Chennaiyin FC 'ready to go' in ISL

Bambolim (Goa) [India], November 17 (ANI): Ahead of the start of Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC assistant coach Sabir Pasha feels bio-bubble fatigue won't be a problem for the side having already played the showpiece event last year in a similar situation. Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC will launch...
SPORTS
dallassun.com

India's leather industry should aspire to be number 1 in the world: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that India's leather industry should aspire to be at the number 1 position in the world. As per an official statement, the minister's remark came...
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Ind vs NZ, 1st T20I: Hosts win toss, opt to bowl; Venkatesh Iyer makes debut

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 17 (ANI): India won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand in the first T20I here at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday. Venkatesh Iyer was handed his cap by India skipper Rohit Sharma and he will make his T20I debut in the...
WORLD
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
dallassun.com

Karnataka to shortly unveil new research and development policy, says CM Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced that the state would soon come out with a new Research and Development (RD) policy. "Shortly, we are coming out with an RD policy. We want RD in schools, colleges, universities and even private institutions," said...
INDIA
dallassun.com

HSNC University, Mumbai launches D. M. Harish School of Law in Worli

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): HSNC University, Mumbai unveils the D. M. Harish School of Law (DMHSL) for aspiring legal professionals. The law school is approved by the Bar Council of India and will offer five-year B.A. LL.B., five-year B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) and three-year LL.B. courses to begin with.
EDUCATION
dallassun.com

The 'Andaman Boys' who bring their dream and passion to Delhi through Grubsoul.com

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Over a decade back, young entrepreneurs from Delhi packed their bags and left for the distant, pristine, isolated, and emerald waters of AndamanNicobar Islands - their passion and mission, to catch and offer the most exquisite, expansive, and rarest quality of Seafood, to the world at large.
RETAIL
dallassun.com

India to open 2022 U-19 WC campaign against South Africa

Dubai [UAE], November 17 (ANI): The West Indies will host the 14th edition of the ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup for the first time ever, as the event which showcases the future stars of the game will see 16 teams travelling to the Caribbean to compete in 48 matches from January 14 to February 5 across four host countries.
SPORTS
dallassun.com

Netherlands, France and Argentina arrive in Bhubaneswar for Junior Hockey WC

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 17 (ANI): The Netherlands, France and Argentina on Wednesday arrived in Bhubaneswar for the much-awaited FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021. Grouped in Pool C, along with Korea, Spain, and the USA, the Dutch have a tough battle in store for them from the early stages of the competition.
WORLD
dallassun.com

AB Motoss launches its range of Electrical Vehicles in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI/SRV): The launch of AB Motoss and its latest range of Electric Vehicles was held in New Delhi in the Shangri-La Hotel. The event was attended by India's top dignitaries including Satya Pal Singh Bhagel - Minister of Law and Justice, Government of India, Swamiji Kailashanand Giri Ji, Manoj Tiwari - Member of Parliament, Lok Sabah, Nitin Tyagi - Aam Aadmi Party, Atul Garg - Director - Delhi Fire Service, Ram Avtar - Medium and Small Scale Industries, Asit Singh - Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Anil Gupta - GST Commissioner, Shyna Sunsara - Miss United Nations, Sanjya Mayukh - National Spokes Personhead of Media - BJP, Praveen Malviya, Dinesh Makwana - Astrologer, Mentor and Guide, Dalip Mehra - Deputy Director of the RAJYA SABHA SECRETARIAT - Government of India, C L Pachauri - Astrologer and Mentor, Bijender Goel - Former Minister - Jharkhand, Arvind Alok - Bodhisht Community ChairmanNorthern Railway Advisor, representatives from the embassies of Russia and Palestine, Kumar Ashok Pandey - Head of Disaster Management, Government of Uttar Pradesh joined in on a video call and praised AB Motoss for their vision and management.
BUSINESS
chatsports.com

Canada host Costa Rica as World Cup Qualifying kicks off in Edmonton

And just like that we’re approaching the halfway point of the Octagon. Time really does fly when you’re having fun! To round off the first half of the Octagon, Canada will face off against Costa Rica in Edmonton this Friday at 7:05 pm local time (9:05 pm EST). In the...
SOCCER
TheConversationAU

Does batting second in T20 world cup cricket offer a crucial advantage? A statistics professor explains

While Australian cricket fans celebrate their team’s triumph at the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the tournament’s results have sparked a debate over whether the team that bats second has a potentially match-winning advantage before a ball is even bowled. Of the 45 matches played at the tournament, 29 (around 64%) were won by the team batting second. Put another way, teams batting second won almost twice as many matches as teams batting first. Some critics have gone as far as to suggest teams can “win on a coin toss” when deciding which side will bat first. There are a...
SPORTS

