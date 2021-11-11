Dr.Raja Thangappan, Strategic Partner of LICEO College of Medicine, Cagayan de Oro, Philippines received the International Glory Award 2021

On Monday evening China’s President Xi once again bullied President Biden and in turn, the American people. President Biden has spent months attempting to convince America and the world that he would stand up to President Xi, and that it was "pure business" between the two leaders; that they were not "old friends." But Xi started by greeting Biden as an "old friend," an act of rhetorical bullying in a meeting that only benefitted the Chinese Communist Party and China’s president.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 HOURS AGO