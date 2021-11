Tottenham Hotspur ace Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg explains the changes under the guidance of Antonio Conte. Speaking in an interview for the club’s email newsletter (h/t Football.London), Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has weighed in on life under the tenure of Antonio Conte. The Italian has managed just two games after he was appointed the new manager.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO