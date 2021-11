The Purdue soccer team heads to Piscataway, N.J., today seeking revenge in a rematch against No. 6 Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. The Wolverines were one of three teams to beat the Boilers this season and the only team to beat them at Folk Field in September. It was a back-and-forth game with fifth-year forward Sarah Griffith scoring the lone Purdue goal, sandwiched in between two other goals by Michigan forwards.

