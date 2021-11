Anthony Edwards scanned a room of mostly empty chairs and said, "so this is how we do media now." It was opening night of Edwards’ second season in the league, and time for the 20-year-old to do the first in-person postgame press conference of his career. A very-2021 development for a young man whose identity as a professional athlete to that point felt defined by what he has said in front of a microphone as much as it has been defined by what he has been able to do on the basketball court.

