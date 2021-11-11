CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

USD/JPY: US Inflation lifts the pair back to 114.00

By Follow
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS inflation in October continued to rise significantly above market expectations. Monthly inflation was 0.9%, above the 0.6% forecast and above the 0.4% in September. Annual inflation was higher at 6.2%, above the 5.8% forecast and above the 5.4% in September. This is the highest inflation rate in thirty years since...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1318. Euro's selloff and break of Monday's 1.1357 low to a fresh 16-month bottom at 1.1309 in New York yesterday due to usd's rally in tandem with U.S. yields after robust US retail sales suggests recent downtrend would pressure price lower after consolidation , however, oversold condition should keep price above 1.1256 today and yield a much-needed minor correction later.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Robust US Retail Sales lift DXY, USD/JPY ratchets higher

Summary: The Dollar Index, a favourite gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, ratcheted higher, finishing at fresh 16-month peak at 95.85 (95.50 yesterday). US Retail Sales in October surged 1.7% more than the 1.3% rise that most economists expected. September’s data was revised upwards to 0.8% from a previous 0.7%. The strong sales report lifted the benchmark US 10-year treasury yield two basis points top 1.63%. Other US economic data were better than forecasts which saw the broad-based Dollar strength maintained. The Euro extended its slump, finishing at 1.1317 (1.1380), as Europe continues to deal with a widening Covid outbreak amidst high energy prices. Sterling, however, was little changed, clinging to 1.3430 (1.3427) heading into today’s UK inflation data. The Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) tumbled 0.58% to 0.7297 from 0.7350 after the RBA’s latest meeting minutes reconfirmed that the Aussie central bank is in no rush to hike rates next year. The drop in the Aussie, together with broad-based USD strength pulled the Kiwi (NZD/USD) lower to 0.6995 (0.7043). Against the yield sensitive Japanese Yen, the Greenback rose 0.48% to 114.67 from 114.07, a near one-month peak. The Dollar finished higher against the Asian and Emerging Market Currencies. USD/SGD rallied 0.27% to 1.3567 (1.3537) while the USD/CNH pair (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) was last at 6.3905 from 6.3835. Global equity prices rose on the economic optimism generated by the Sales report. The DOW settled at 36,225 from 36,087, up 0.31%. The S&P 500 rose 0.42% to 4,707 (4,683).
BUSINESS
DailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY

King Dollar has continued to rally to fresh yearly highs. EUR/USD has rolled over and this has contributed to that continued breakout in the USD. AUD/USD could be conducive for continued USD-strength, as could USD/JPY and even GBP/USD. Fading a freight train could be a difficult premise. For those looking to avoid the USD, check out the Yen.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY targets major resistance of 115.00 level

USD/JPY traders will look for impetus from Japan's National CPI data on Thursday. US dollar remains upbeat, economic data released on Tuesday surpassed expectations. USD/JPY strengthens on a positive outlook, eyes towards major resistance 115.00. USD/JPY was trading at its multi-year high on Wednesday at around 114.81, the strongest since...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Us Dollar#Price Index#Usd Jpy#Usdindex#Treasury#Usdjpy#Japanese#October Inflation Report
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD drops back towards 1.3400 on Brexit woes, UK inflation eyed

GBP/USD retreats from weekly top, bears attack intraday low of late. Ireland’s Coveney admits EU ready to compromise over NI protocol, Friday’s Frost- Šefčovič meeting will be the key. BOE rate hike hopes renew on strong UK jobs report, bulls await firmer CPI. Having poked one-week high the previous day,...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/JPY extends losses for second day, ignores improved Aussie wage growth

AUD/JPY pays little heed to Australia’s wage growth data. The cross bears the brunt of mixed action on the Asian equities. The risk-sensitive pair now awaits RBA's Ellis speech and Japan’s National CPI data. AUD/JPY extends its previous day’s negative trade on Wednesday. The currency pair eases below 84.00 during...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Strong US sales boost Fed hawks, EUR/USD tanks below 1.13

Yesterday was all about the US retail health, and the sales data looked good at the first sight. But in reality, it was mixed. The US retail sales grew 1.7% in October, up from 0.8% printed a month earlier and better than 1.2% penciled in by analysts. That was the best month since March, however the jump was mostly because things costed more due to an inflation hovering around a three-decade high.
BUSINESS
SmartAsset

Investors Who Want to Beat Inflation Watch This Index

Inflation causes prices of goods and services to increase over time. This increase causes money to have less purchasing power in the future than it does today. It also threatens investment portfolios. Thus, investors seek to beat inflation with higher … Continue reading → The post Investors Who Want to Beat Inflation Watch This Index appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Stock Market
DailyFx

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Breakout Potential, Inflation in Focus

Yen continues to hurt after poor GDP print. U.S./China tensions subside after Presidential meeting. BOJ commitment to growth and inflation target may hurt JPY. Potential breakout pending on bull flag pattern. Mixed IG Client Sentiment (IGCS). JAPANESE YENFUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP. The Japanese Yen has been depreciating against the U.S. dollar this...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Currency Pair Of The Week: GBP/USD

Although the Q3 GDP for the UK wasn’t as strong as expected, 1.3% vs 5.5% in Q2, the quarter ended on a positive note with a September GDP reading of 5.3%. Will the strong economic print carry over into Q4? Markets will find out this week, as some important data will be released that should move the GBP/USD!
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Anticipating Important US Data

The USD/JPY has been settling above the 114.00 psychological resistance for the past 5 sessions amid strong upward momentum from expectations that the US Federal Reserve may have to raise US interest rates as soon as possible to face the sharp inflation waves caused by the energy crisis and global supply chains. The gains of the USD/JPY reached the resistance level of 114.31 before settling around 114.15 as of this writing, awaiting the announcement of US retail sales figures, which directly affect investor sentiment.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3419; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.3455 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3135. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3555. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3645.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY remains confined in a range below 114.00 mark

USD/JPY witnessed a subdued/range-bound price action on the first day of a new week. The risk-on impulse, disappointing GDP undermined the JPY and extended some support. Sliding US bond yields weighed on the greenback and kept a lid on any meaningful gains. The USD/JPY pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses...
MARKETS
invezz.com

Is the USD/JPY a good buy after the weak Japan GDP data?

The USD/JPY pair is hovering near a key resistance level. Japan released weak Q3 GDP data. The pair has formed a bullish flag pointing to more gains ahead. The USD/JPY pair is trading at a key resistance level after the relatively weak economic data from Japan. The pair is trading at 113.86, where it has struggled to move past since April 2017. It has risen by more than 10% from its lowest level this year.
WORLD
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY struggles at 114.00 as the New York session ends

USD/JPY reached two-week tops around 114.00 retreating the upward move as the New York session began. The USD/JPY pair fell amid US dollar weakness across the board. Flat US bond yields undermined the US dollar prospects against the Japanese yen. The USD/JPY retreated from weekly tops around 114.00, fell 0.17%,...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD drops to one-year lows after US inflation, UK data

Sterling dropped below the 1.34 threshold against the greenback, the lowest level since December 2020 as the USD was bid after the latest US inflation data, but the GBP struggled following dismal domestic economic numbers. Earlier in the day, the UK GDP for the third quarter declined to 6.6% annualized,...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Trades around 1.2600 as the US inflation dust settles

The loonie looks for risk catalyst, US Michigan Consumer Sentiment eyed. The bulls remain well-fed amid softer oil prices, Fed rate hike expectations. USD/CAD heads toward 1.2600 level, faces resistance ahead of 50.0% Fibo. level. USD/CAD is trading close to 1.2600 on Friday's Asian session. The loonie seems to have...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy