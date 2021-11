Countries bordering Belarus have accused their neighbour of human trafficking and said Alexander Lukashenko’s government must be held accountable for sending migrants to “storm the European Union’s external border”.Lithuania and Latvia, as well as Estonia, made the claim in a joint statement after meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday.“We... condemn the actions taken by the Lukashenko regime instrumentalising migrants for political purposes,” read the joint statement. “Thousands of migrants are being directed by Belarus officials to storm the EU’s external border,” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said.Their claim came as the EU agreed to impose further sanctions on...

