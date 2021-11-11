CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Rivalry with China in Pacific need not lead to new Cold War, says U.S. security advisor

Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (Reuters) - The "stiff competition" between the United States and China in the Indo-Pacific does not have to turn into a new Cold War, U.S. national security advisor Jake Sullivan said on Thursday, describing the United States as "doubling down" on its presence in the region. Earlier on...

gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
hngn.com

Australia Says Supporting Taiwan Against China is Vital To Indo-Pacific Security

Australia says supporting Taiwan cannot be avoided despite China's military might, which overshadows even the US in the Indo-Pacific. Beijing, they say, is just waiting for the right moment to strike. When asked about Canberra's action, Australia's defense minister, Peter Dutton, said China could initiate an invasion. But, the big...
POLITICS
Gazette

Missile tests by Russia and China should be 'wake-up call' for Biden, experts say

Both China and Russia have launched missile tests that had previously been believed to be beyond their capabilities, leaving the Biden administration to figure out how to respond. China tested "a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile" that "circled the globe before speeding toward its target" over the summer, according to reports, while...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold War#European Union#Pacific#Reuters#Videolink#Lowy Institute
AFP

US, China agree to ease restrictions on journalist visas

The United States and China have agreed to ease restrictions on journalist visas shortly after a long-awaited virtual summit between its two leaders, with Beijing on Wednesday calling the move a "hard-won" achievement. Washington regularly denounces the deterioration in China's treatment of US media members, and has taken measures against Chinese media on US soil that have been accused of being Beijing's propaganda organs. In 2020, Beijing expelled Americans working for several major newspapers such as the New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal as tensions soared between the two countries. But in the wake of a virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, officials from both countries said they had agreed to allow new journalist visas to be issued.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Key takeaways from the Xi-Biden summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Joe Biden held a virtual summit Tuesday, aiming to stabilise ties as tensions soar over Taiwan, human rights, and political and economic competition. "We do not approve of interfering in other countries' internal affairs through human rights issues," said Xi. - Competition not conflict - The theme threading through the talks was the need to avoid competition spilling into conflict.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Russian, U.S. security chiefs speak ahead of high-level talks - RIA

MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Nikolay Patrushev, the secretary of the Russian Security Council, and the U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Wednesday agreed to work on improving mutual relations between the two countries, RIA state news agency reported. The Russian security council said the phone talks were constructive...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Place
Sydney
Country
China
Fox News

China claims Biden denounced 'Taiwan independence,' but warns US is 'playing with fire'

China claimed Tuesday that President Biden denounced Taiwanese independence from the communist nation, but warned the U.S. is "playing with fire" in the South China Sea. The new round of threats arose following an hours-long virtual summit between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping that marked the most extensive talks the world leaders have engaged in since Biden took office.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Atlantic

Xi Jinping’s Terrifying New China

China’s social media was briefly aflutter this fall about an impressive feat in the popular online fantasy game Honor of Kings. A player had completed a “pentakill,” or five kills in a row, but something just smelled wrong: The user in question was 60 years old, according to the verified account information—hardly the type to be an expert gamer. Even more mysterious, why was this person brandishing digital weaponry at 3 a.m.? Was the player in fact a teenager sneaking online in the wee hours of the morning?
TECHNOLOGY
Fortune

Sen. Mark Warner calls China a greater challenge than the Cold War

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Sen. Mark Warner coauthored the hard-won $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law Monday, and is currently working to find the slim majority needed to get the Build Back Better Act passed, but the Democrat from Virginia says his biggest concern these days isn’t partisan politics—it’s China.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

The U.S. and China Must Consign Trump’s Trade Deal to History

There’s an old joke about a traveler asking for directions on a country road. “If I was going there,” the local guide eventually concludes, “I wouldn’t start from here.” That’s the situation President Joe Biden faces in working out how to re-establish a dialogue on trade with China’s President Xi Jinping in their virtual summit scheduled for Monday night.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Biden, Xi at loggerheads on Taiwan in lengthy virtual summit

US President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping traded strong warnings on the future of Taiwan at a virtual summit meant to establish "guardrails" against conflict between their rival superpowers. The video-link summit, which took place late Monday in Washington and early Tuesday in Beijing, lasted a "longer than expected" three and a half hours, a senior US official told reporters. "The conversation was respectful and straightforward." While the goal was to settle an increasingly volatile relationship between the giant economic and geopolitical competitors, tension over Taiwan -- a self-governing democracy claimed by China -- loomed large. Chinese state media reported after the summit that Xi cautioned Biden that encouraging Taiwanese independence would be "playing with fire."
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy