CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Invite-Only PS Direct PS5 Restock Dropping Today – November 11

By Django Zimmatore
gamingintel.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYet another PS5 restock is happening at PS Direct today, November 11. Find out how you can get an invite to buy a next-gen console. Buying a PS5 is a very difficult task right now. Almost as soon as the consoles go on sale anywhere, they sell out. Luckily,...

gamingintel.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

The PlayStation 5 will be available, once again, at Walmart starting at 3PM ET

Walmart is hosting yet another restock event for the PlayStation 5. The latest one is happening today at 3PM ET / 12PM PT. The retailer has seemingly alternated between offering consoles exclusively to those paying for its Walmart Plus plan and others that are a free-for-all for regular customers, comparatively speaking. Today’s restock fits in the latter category, so you can head over to Walmart’s site to get either the $499.99 PlayStation 5 console that has a Blu-ray disc drive or the $399.99 Digital Edition that omits the disk drive.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

PS5 restock tracker: PlayStation Direct has consoles starting Tuesday at 2p.m. ET

Walmart and Best Buy both offered PS5 restocks on Monday, which are now sold out, and both were limited to early access subscriptions. For Tuesday, PlayStation Direct has sent out emails informing users to line up for a restock starting at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT). If you are not already signed up for PlayStation Direct email notifications, you should head here and sign up.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

PS5 & Xbox Series X Restock Leaked in Walmart Black Friday 2021 Ad

It seems the Walmart Black Friday 2021 offerings will include a PS5 and Xbox Series X restock!. Black Friday might be a mad rush that’s often worth avoiding, but there’s no denying that it’s a good place to find deals. The biggest day of the year for major retailers is often the time where stores wheel out the sales, after all.
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

PS5 restock at Walmart coming today, for the second day running

After yesterday's Walmart restock descended into chaos, more stock is expected to go live today to give those left disappointed a second chance. Walmart has a new system in place, designed to handle large volumes of traffic, so hopefully, it has learned from Monday's errors. The restock today (Tuesday, November...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday Sales#European Union#Ps Direct#Gamestop#Playstation Direct#Eu
T3.com

Amazon PS5 restock expected before Black Friday

This week is looking like it is going to be a great week for gamers looking to buy PS5 as, as we not in T3's PS5 restock tracker, we're not just getting one PS5 stock drop but two. A PS5 restock at Argos and at GAME is set for this...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Next Walmart PS5 and Xbox Series X restock happens today at 3 p.m. ET, noon PT

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Black Friday is exactly three weeks from today, but Walmart isn't waiting: The retailer has another PS5 and Xbox Series X restock hitting today, Friday Nov. 5, at noon PT (3 p.m. ET). The availability was tweeted by Wario64, and Walmart's product pages already confirm the news. If the availability follows its usual cycle, stock will be released in 10-minute waves. That means you don't want to give up too quickly -- keep trying until the listing actually says "sold out" (or you get an error page), and make sure you're already logged in to your Walmart account with payment and shipping info up to date.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Xbox Series X restock: Where to get a console this week

GameStop has announced it will have consoles available at some point today, but only through the Xbox All Access program. This restock is sold out, and we're not expecting more today. Best Buy and Walmart started the week off strong with back-to-back Xbox restocks, and it's unlikely these will be...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5 Restock at Target Leads to a Number of Cancellations

A new restock of the PlayStation 5 recently transpired at the retail storefront Target. This specific restock happened to coincide with the one-year anniversary of Sony's most recent console. Unfortunately, despite it having now been a full year since the PS5 was first released, a number of customers are still having an incredibly difficult time when it comes to picking up the hardware.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Independent

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2021: Best early offers on games, consoles and bundles

It’s November, and we all know what that means – time to think ahead to everyone’s favourite time of the year: Black Friday. The shopping extravaganza was curtailed on the high street in 2020 for obvious reasons, but thrived online. This year, it will be back with aplomb for 2021 in actual shops – and, for some retailers, the fun has already started! Black Friday will see deals and discounts across a huge range of products, from technology and home appliances to TVs, cosmetics, homewares, toys and much more.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowConsoles, games,...
FIFA
gamingintel.com

Best Buy PS5 & Switch OLED TotalTech Restock Today – November 15

Best Buy will be having an online PS5 and Nintendo Switch OLED restock today exclusively for TotalTech members!. New consoles are extremely hard to purchase right now. All of the restocks for both the PS5 and Nintendo Switch OLED sell out almost immediately. Although, it’s is no surprise if you...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

PS5 restocks: good news for US and UK stock hunters

Those hunting for a PS5 restock have had a particularly tough few weeks. From limited drops to Walmart's site issues, grabbing a new console has been even more difficult than usual. However, that fog is starting to lift, with more retailers tipped for PS5 restocks over the next couple of weeks and some good news for the UK as well.
RETAIL
CNET

Walmart restock for PS5 digital and disk editions hits at 4 p.m. ET

Looking for a new PS5? Your next chance at Walmart is Monday, Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET). The upcoming drop will offer both versions of the PS5, and as far as we can tell does not require access to Walmart Plus to get early access like the last restock. Walmart does release consoles in 10-minute waves so don't be quick to give up.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Xbox Series X and PS5 restock today: What you need to know

If you’re still in the market for a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X – as many people are – your next chance to get one is going to come later today. Walmart will be restocking both consoles today, including both PS5 models. This could be an excellent chance to secure one of these consoles before the hectic holiday shopping season truly kicks off, but as always, we expect the available stock to sell out pretty quickly.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PS5 Restock at Walmart Is an Absolute Disaster

A new restock of the PlayStation 5 transpired at Walmart this afternoon. Like many other restocks that have taken place for the better part of the past year, it seems that many who are still looking to cop Sony's current-generation console ran into numerous errors when trying to purchase the hardware. So much so, in fact, that some customers are calling this "the worst PS5 drop by far."
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

new extraordinary restock on the GameStop website. PS5 Standard is back!

GameStop announced that An extraordinary PlayStation 5 restock is coming to your site, with the welcome return of PS5 Standard Edition. There hadn’t been a restock of the standard console online for several weeks, but only the Digital Edition, so it becomes an opportunity not to be missed. The appointment to mark on the agenda is that of tomorrow, Wednesday 3 November 2021 starting at 16:00.
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

PS5 restock NOW LIVE at GAME!

UPDATE: It now looks like all the PS5 stock that GAME dropped this morning (November 4, 2021) has been bought (here's why we're checking Very, Argos, Amazon, and Currys next). However, there is talk that a second wave could drop, so we're advising gamers to keep checking in at GAME for the time being to see if more systems get released.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Target Has Nintendo Switch OLED Stock In-Store Ahead of Black Friday

A new Black Friday Target catalog has revealed that the Nintendo Switch OLED could be appearing on store shelves very soon. The Nintendo Switch OLED came out over a month ago now, but it is still difficult getting your hands on one. Clearly, the improved screen was a big enough upgrade for Nintendo fans to rush out to buy one.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The Persistence unlocks free PS5 upgrades to all PS Plus players

The Persistence now has a free PS5 upgrade available for those who downloaded the game through the PS Plus subscription service. The free new upgrade for PS Plus players playing The Persistence was only just picked up on via the PS5 subreddit earlier today on November 5. Right now, anyone who previously took advantage of the horror-shooter being free through PS Plus can download The Persistence: Enhanced, the new-gen upgrade of the game for PS5 consoles.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy