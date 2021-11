If there is one notion carried throughout the Internet, it’s that people want to let you know when they are dissatisfied with you – much more so than people do when they are face to face with an issue. There’s something about being allowed to hide behind the computer screen. YouTube is no different. It greatly upset users this week when it announced it would be permanently eliminating the YouTube dislike button – or rather the dislike counts. Your opinion will still be tallied, but the dislike button counts on YouTube will no longer be displayed.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO