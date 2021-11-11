CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lukashenko: Belarus will retaliate against any new EU sanctions, could cut gas

MOSCOW, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko threatened on Thursday to retaliate against any new European Union sanctions, including by shutting down the transit of natural gas and goods via Belarus.

“We are heating Europe, they are still threatening us that they will close the border. And if we shut off natural gas there? Therefore, I would recommend that the Polish leadership, Lithuanians and other headless people think before speaking,” Lukashenko said. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Mark Trevelyan)

