The Atlanta Braves win the 2021 World Series. For Kansas City Royals fans it was enjoyable to see so many former players and coaches contribute to the victory. The Braves endured injuries during the season that put in question this team even making the playoffs. They became resilient and would enter the playoffs as the No. 3 seed. Facing adversity the Braves beat the Brewers and the Dodgers. In the World Series, they would square off against the Houston Astros. One former Royal made a significant impact on the World Series.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO