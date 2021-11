During this year’s E3, developer Piranha Bytes unveiled the first trailer for ELEX II, the sequel to 2017’s action RPG ELEX. This trailer went all out in terms of spectacle, as it featured an angry protagonist slicing up aliens while a hardcore metal track blared in the background. Even though the original ELEX received fairly middle-of-the-road review scores, the trailer alone gives a reason to be excited about the sequel. Those interested in ELEX II will be happy to hear that the game now has a release date of March 1 2022, which is less than four months from now.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO