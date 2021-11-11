CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SOS @ Abbey Road Studios - Watch The LIVESTREAM

Sound on Sound
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbbey Road Studios celebrate their 90th anniversary with a week-long festival titled Amplify and Sound On Sound is honoured to be involved in this prestigious event. On Friday 12th November SOS takes part in the celebrations when Editor In...

www.soundonsound.com

Middletown Press

Watch Johnny Marr Perform 'How Soon Is Now' Live in Studio

Johnny Marr has shared an in-studio performance of the Smiths’ 1985 single “How Soon Is Now,” from his forthcoming live-stream event Live at the Crazy Face Factory. The global virtual performance will be broadcast online from Nov. 10 through 14, as well as in some U.K. movie theaters. “The Crazy...
MUSIC
wesb.com

ARCHITECTS Announce Global Streaming Event At ABBEY ROAD STUDIOS

England-based post-metalcore quintet ARCHITECTS will performing an exclusive global streaming event from the legendary Abbey Road Studios on December 11. The performance will be backed by Parallax Orchestra, made up of some of England’s best and most versatile classical musicians, arranged and written by Simon Dobson, Parallax Orchestra‘s conductor and a three-times British Composer award (BASCA) winner for his compositions.
MUSIC
Telegraph

Beatles, ghosts and murdered aristocrats: the dark history of Abbey Road

Ninety years ago, on November 12 1931, 74-year-old Sir Edward Elgar stepped onto the conductor’s podium in a new recording studio located on a residential street in north London. Addressing the London Symphony Orchestra before him, Sir Edward said, “Good morning, gentlemen. A very light programme this morning. Please play this tune as if you’ve never heard it before.”
CELEBRITIES
wfav951.com

Flashback: George Harrison Becomes The First Solo Beatle To Tour America

It was 47 years ago today night (November 2nd, 1974) that George Harrison launched his “George Harrison & Friends North American Tour” becoming the first solo Beatle to tour North America. Harrison opened the tour on November 2nd, 1974 at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum. The 30-date tour was particularly grueling for Harrison, who had blown out his voice in the rush to complete his Dark Horse album, resulting in some reporters mockingly referring to the dates as the “Dark Hoarse” tour. To make matters worse, Harrison and his band were often playing two shows a day, with some dates not selling out. The show, which already had pacing problems due to Harrison's choice of material, featured guest spots by saxophonist Tom Scott and Billy Preston, as well as two long Indian music sets by sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar interspersed within the concerts, which all but wrecked any momentum the “rock” aspects of the show had gained.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Paul McCartney, Third Man Records Release Mini-Doc ‘McCartney/333’ in Honor of 2020 LP

On November 3, two musical entities that need no introduction, Sir Paul McCartney and Jack White’s Third Man Records, released a new mini-documentary, McCartney/333. This documentary details the behind-the-scenes process of the vinyl pressing for the former Beatle’s limited release “333 Edition” of his 2020 solo album, McCartney III, which he produced with Third Man.
MUSIC
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Lyndsey Smith, ‘Abbey Road’ in full among Light Up Night performances

When you think of Christmas music, well, you don’t usually think of the Beatles, as they never really delved into that realm (other than some rare fan-club releases). Nonetheless, the Beatles are always welcome, and Light Up Night will embrace the Fab Four on Nov. 20 with an all-star local tribute presented by Millvale club Mr. Smalls.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Popculture

Doja Cat's 'Atlantis' Halloween Costume Is a Must-See

At least one celebrity hasn't forgotten about Disney's Atlantis: The Lost Empire. Singer Doja Cat went all out to bring Princess Kida to life for her Halloween costume. The "Need to Know" singer shared a look at the intricate costume on Instagram back on Oct. 21, the day Doja Cat celebrated her birthday.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Alt 101.5

Popular Musician Quietly Moves to Montana, Sets Missoula Concert Date

We're moving closer and closer into the new year, which means we're starting to get a sense of the upcoming concert season in Missoula - and the first few months of 2022 are already looking pretty stacked. We've got Dierks Bentley at the Adams Center, plus Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Steve-O, Killswitch Engage, Steve Vai, Beach House, and more all making their way to the Wilma. And now, you can add another exciting one to the list - and this one actually has a pretty cool Montana connection.
MONTANA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Jay Black, Lead Singer of Rock Group Jay and the Americans, Dies at 82

Jay Black, lead singer of rock group Jay and the Americans, has died from complications due to pneumonia, his family announced on Saturday. He was 82. Born in Brooklyn and originally named David Blatt, Black changed his name upon joining Jay and the Americans, in which he replaced Jay Traynor. The band’s albums include Come a Little Bit Closer and Sands of Time. Among the group’s 21 charting hits were “Only In America,” “Come A Little Bit Closer,” “Cara Mia,” “This Magic Moment,” and “Walkin’ In The Rain.” Fans would call Black “The Voice” because of his impressive vocal range. The band, which...
CELEBRITIES
Bored Panda

We Made These 28 Ridiculously Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists

We're working on two comics other than Dark Lines, and from time to time, we would have an idea that would not be tame enough for the Hairball Chronicles comic (about our cats) or would be too impolite for our TourBunny comic (about entitled tourists). It was a source of frustration to find a way to incorporate those, so we decided to branch them off—welcome to Dark Lines. Now we make and publish one of these per week.
COMICS
The Independent

Christine McGuinness ‘vomited’ after seeing Paddy with another woman

Christine McGuinness has opened up about how seeing photographs of her husband, Patrick, with another woman made her “vomit”.The 33-year-old model writes in her new autobiography, A Beautiful Nightmare, that she became “physically sick” after images of Patrick, also know as Paddy, arm in arm with All Saints star Nicole Appleton emerged in 2018.In an excerpt of her autobiography, published by The Mirror, McGuinness wrote: “I felt physically sick. I ran to the toilet to vomit. Still to this day, I can remember that absolutely awful pit-of-your-stomach feeling.”The photographs were shared widely on social media while the TV presenter was...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Paul McCartney says his parents were “the original inspiration” for his Beatles and solo music

He said that although there had been “so many” influences on his songwriting, his parents had the largest impact. Speaking at an exhibition of memorabilia from his own collection at the British Library in London via BBC News, in connection with his career-spanning biography, The Lyrics, he said: “Thinking about songs that I’ve written at every stage of my career, I came to realise that my parents, Jim and Mary McCartney, were the original inspiration for so much that I’ve written.
MUSIC
KICKS 105

Reba McEntire Looks Back on THAT CMA Awards Red Dress

In 1993, Reba McEntire shocked the CMA Awards audience when she stepped onstage to perform. The country icon was wearing a long red-velvet gown with a (to put it mildly) plunging neckline, accentuated by some well-placed sparkles -- an outfit that, nearly 30 years later, is still talked about often as part of CMA Awards history.
BEAUTY & FASHION

