CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Hungary caps fuel prices as inflation surges ahead of 2022 election

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

BUDAPEST, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government has decided to impose a cap on fuel prices to shield consumers from sharp price rises and keep a lid on surging inflation, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff said on Thursday.

As of Nov. 15, petrol and gasoline prices cannot exceed 480 forints ($1.54) per litre at fuel stations, below current prices of over 500 forints, Gulyas told a weekly news conference. The cap on fuel prices will be in effect for 3 months. ($1 = 311.98 forints) (Reporting by Budapest bureau Writing by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Surging energy and fuel costs push UK inflation to near-decade high

UK inflation has jumped to a near-decade high as soaring energy and fuel prices pushed up the cost of living, according to official figures. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose sharply from 3.1% in September to 4.2% last month – the highest level since December 2011 and a bigger-than-expected jump.
BUSINESS
Reuters

European gas prices surge as Russian pipeline suffers setbacks

MOSCOW/LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - European gas prices surged again on Wednesday after a delay in the approval process for a major new pipeline from Russia, which German government sources said might not now be commissioned until March next year. Germany's energy regulator suspended the process for getting the Nord...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar slips as inflation data matches expectations

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.2% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2540 to 1.2595 * Price of U.S. oil falls 1.2% * Canadian bond yields ease across the curve TORONTO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a five-day low against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices fell and domestic data showed inflation climbing as expected to the highest since February 2003. Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 4.7% in October as energy prices jumped, data from Statistics Canada showed. The increase matched analysts estimates. The Bank of Canada says inflation risks have increased but continues to view the recent dynamics as transitory. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, declined after the International Energy Agency (IEA) and OPEC warned of impending oversupply and as COVID-19 cases in Europe increased the downside risks to demand recovery. U.S. crude prices fell 1.2% to $79.77 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% lower at 1.2584 to the greenback, or 79.47 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range of 1.2540 to 1.2595. Last Friday, it touched its highest level in over five weeks at 1.2604. Separate data showed that Canadian home prices were flat in October from September as a slowdown in housing sales weighed, although a limited supply of homes for sale could lead to fresh price escalation. Floods and landslides that have killed at least one person have cut all rail access to Canada's largest port in the city of Vancouver, a spokesperson for the port said. Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve. The 10-year eased 2.9 basis points to 1.750%, after touching its highest since April 2019 at 1.811% earlier in the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Bernadette Baum)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Inflation#Election
primenewsghana.com

Ghana's inflation pushes above target as non-food prices surge

Ghana’s inflation rate exceeded the central bank’s target band for a second straight month, raising pressure on its monetary policy committee to hike interest rates later this month. Annual inflation accelerated to 11% in October from 10.6% in September, Government Statistician Samuel Kobina Annim told reporters Wednesday in Accra, the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Forint falls on rate hike uncertainty, MOL hit by fuel price cap

(Updates with further forint falls, cap on fuel prices) By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint hit a two-week low on Thursday, underperforming regional peers as a firmer dollar pressured emerging markets and uncertainty prevailed over the pace of a rate hike by the country's central bank next week. Budapest stocks lost 0.72% as energy group MOL dropped after the government said it would impose a cap on fuel prices to keep a lid on surging inflation. MOL's stock slid over 6% to a 1-1/2-month low, before paring losses to trade down 3.66% by 1132 GMT. The forint fell 0.66% to 356.75 against the euro as a strong dollar weighed on emerging currencies, three FX traders in Budapest said. The greenback was perched at 20-month highs against the euro and other currencies after the hottest U.S. inflation reading in a generation encouraged bets on interest rate hikes. "The uncertainty ahead of the rate meeting is adding to the forint's woes," one trader said. "Everyone is trying to figure out how far the bank is willing to go. Investors agree that a 15 basis-point hike is not going to be enough." "The market is not yet convinced that the bank is willing to deliver a hefty hike, and that shows in the price," another trader said. The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) slowed the pace of its tightening in September and hiked its base rate by 15 basis points in September and then again in October. A Reuters poll of analysts expects a 30 basis-point hike to 2.1% on Tuesday after larger-than-expected hikes by the Czech and Polish central banks and a surge in inflation that appears to have caught the NBH off guard. Hungarian inflation jumped to 6.5% year-on-year in October. The Czech crown eased 0.31% to 25.2850 versus the common currency. The Romanian leu was a touch higher after the central bank significantly lifted its annual inflation forecast, expecting inflation to reach 7.5% in December, compared with a previous forecast of 5.6%. Markets in Poland were closed for a national holiday. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1232 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2021 EURCZK= Czech <EURCZK= 25.2850 25.2070 -0.31% +3.73 crown > % EURHUF= Hungary <EURHUF= 365.750 363.3200 -0.66% -0.83% forint > 0 EURPLN= Polish <EURPLN= 4.6360 4.6100 -0.56% -1.66% zloty > EURRON= Romanian <EURRON= 4.9485 4.9494 +0.02% -1.69% leu > EURHRK= Croatian <EURHRK= 7.5110 7.5130 +0.03% +0.49 kuna > % EURRSD= Serbian <EURRSD= 117.550 117.6250 +0.06% +0.02 dinar > 0 % Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2021 .PX Prague 1376.14 1373.710 +0.18% +33.9 0 8% .BUX Budapest 53007.2 53389.23 -0.72% +25.8 3 9% .WIG20 Warsaw 2366.59 2366.59 +0.00% +19.2 8% .BETI Buchares 12831.6 12779.74 +0.41% +30.8 t 3 6% .SBITOP Ljubljan <.SBITOP 1212.47 1209.14 +0.28% +34.5 a > 9% .CRBEX Zagreb 2005.67 2004.32 +0.07% +15.3 2% .BELEX1 Belgrade <.BELEX1 806.30 806.30 +0.00% +7.71 5 5> % .SOFIX Sofia 605.52 603.70 +0.30% +35.3 0% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT=R 2-year <CZ2YT=R 3.2840 0.0120 +400bp +3bps R R> s CZ5YT=R 5-year <CZ5YT=R 2.9530 0.0160 +350bp +3bps R R> s CZ10YT= <CZ10YT= 2.7820 0.0190 +304bp +3bps RR 10-year RR> s Poland PL2YT=R 2-year <PL2YT=R 2.9930 0.0330 +371bp +5bps R R> s PL5YT=R 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.9830 0.0000 +353bp +1bps R R> s PL10YT= <PL10YT= 2.9200 0.0000 +317bp +1bps RR 10-year RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech 4.11 4.09 3.99 3.10 Rep <PRIBOR= > Hungary 3.32 3.92 4.24 2.15 Poland 2.97 3.25 3.32 1.58 Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ********************************************** **************** (Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Aditya Soni)
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Gas prices drive consumer inflation surge

Rising gas prices are a big driver in consumer inflation which rose by the most in 31 years. The cost of gasoline, within the CPI report out Wednesday, rose 6.1% in October, according to the Labor Department. Energy prices jumped 4.8% last month and were up 30% over the past...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

U.S. consumer sentiment plunges to 10-year low on inflation worries -UMich

Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment plunged in early November to the lowest level in a decade as surging inflation cut into households’ living standards, with few believing policymakers are taking sufficient steps to mitigate the issue, a widely followed survey published on Friday showed. The University of Michigan’s...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Gas Price
OilPrice.com

Surge In Energy Prices Poses Major Inflation Risk

When the first signs of inflation began to make themselves visible earlier this year, it was welcomed as a signal of strong economic recovery. Then, however, came the energy crunch, and now the two are comingling into a worrying trend. In the United States, the Labor Department reported the fastest consumer price increase since 1990 October. The figure came in at 6.2 percent, driven higher by, among other things, higher gasoline prices.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Surging gasoline, food prices fan U.S. inflation

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices accelerated in October as Americans paid more for gasoline and food, leading to the biggest annual gain in 31 years, more signs that inflation could stay uncomfortably high well into 2022 amid snarled global supply chains. Inflation pressures are also brewing in...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

October Prices Represented the Highest Inflation Surge in 30 Years

Prices are surging at the highest inflation rate in over 30 years. Consumer prices rose by 6.2% in October compared to a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly report. This number represents the highest inflation rate since the 12-month period ending in November 1990. The largest change was seen in the energy index, which rose 4.8% in the month, led by a 6.1% jump in gas prices. However, the increases were broad based across the U.S. economy. Airline fares and alcoholic beverages were among the few areas to register declines. Footwear continued to show increases, a trend that has...
DRINKS
primenewsghana.com

October inflation hits 11% as a result of fuel price hikes

Inflation for October 2021 shot up by 0.4% to reach 11%, triggered by an increase in the prices of petroleum products. The price of petrol and diesel contributed the most to the increase in inflation last month, according to the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS). However, the contribution of food inflation...
BUSINESS
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar climbs as U.S. inflation surge fuels rate hike speculation

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments) By Julien Ponthus and Sinéad Carew LONDON/NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The dollar index jumped sharply on Wednesday, with the euro hitting a 16-month low against the greenback, after U.S. consumer prices surged to their highest rate since 1990, fueling speculation that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates sooner than expected. The consumer price index rose 0.9% last month after gaining 0.4% in September and in the 12 months through October, the consumer price index accelerated 6.2%. the U.S. Labor Department said on Wednesday, while analysts expected on average the rise to be limited to 5.8%. While the Fed last week restated its belief that the current inflation surge would be short-lived, many investors worry that underestimating price increases could prove to be a costly policy mistake. At 1140 EDT (1640 GMT), the dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, was up 0.60% at 94.5230 after reaching a high of 94.609, just below its 13 and half-month high of 94.634 reached on Nov. 5. While the Federal Reserve is already tapering its bond buying, rising inflation may force it to hike interest rates sooner than expected said Nancy Davis, founder of Quadratic Capital Management in Greenwich, Connecticut. But "rate hikes might not be enough to reverse inflation because the sources of inflation involve supply chain bottlenecks and fiscal spending, which are two areas that the Federal Reserve doesn't control” she said. “If inflation doesn't subside, the Federal Reserve may need to taper at a more substantial rate and hike interest rates, which could hurt stocks and bonds,” said Davis. Against Japan's yen the greenback was last up 0.85% to 113.86 yen after touching a session high of 113.940. On Tuesday the dollar had hit a month-low against the yen. Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York said the "pretty shocking" inflation data including sharp housing price increases suggest that high consumer prices are "not likely to prove transitory." The euro was last down 0.61% at $1.1523 after earlier touching $1.15115, its lowest level since July 21, 2020. Hammered last week after the Bank of England's surprise decision to keep rates unchanged, sterling was last down 0.59% at $1.3482, but still holding above Friday's more than one-month low of $1.3425. The Australian dollar was down 0.24% against the greenback at $0.7363 after earlier hitting $0.7341, its lowest level since Oct. 13. The New Zealand dollar was down 0.55% against the U.S. dollar at $0.7091. "What do these numbers say? Simply that inflation is going to be long-lasting and structural inflation has picked up speed," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities In New York. "The bottom line is that this is going to be a real challenge for the Fed in the coming months and suggests that inflation has not peaked," he added. Data had also shown on Tuesday that U.S. producer prices increased solidly in October, driven by surging costs for gasoline and motor vehicle retailing, suggesting that high inflation could persist. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin jumped to an all-time high of $69,000.00 after the U.S. inflation data and was last up 2.5% at $68,632.87. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 11:40AM (1640 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 94.5230 93.9720 +0.60% 5.048% +94.6090 +93.9620 Euro/Dollar $1.1523 $1.1596 -0.61% -5.68% +$1.1595 +$1.1512 Dollar/Yen 113.8600 112.8800 +0.85% +10.18% +113.9400 +112.7800 Euro/Yen 131.21 130.87 +0.26% +3.38% +131.4100 +130.6600 Dollar/Swiss 0.9159 0.9112 +0.53% +3.54% +0.9168 +0.9110 Sterling/Dollar $1.3482 $1.3560 -0.59% -1.33% +$1.3565 +$1.3469 Dollar/Canadian 1.2439 1.2436 +0.03% -2.31% +1.2458 +1.2387 Aussie/Dollar $0.7363 $0.7380 -0.24% -4.30% +$0.7393 +$0.7341 Euro/Swiss 1.0553 1.0560 -0.07% -2.35% +1.0571 +1.0547 Euro/Sterling 0.8544 0.8551 -0.08% -4.40% +0.8560 +0.8532 NZ $0.7091 $0.7130 -0.55% -1.27% +$0.7132 +$0.7077 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.5895 8.5025 +0.93% -0.06% +8.6000 +8.5215 Euro/Norway 9.8995 9.8640 +0.36% -5.43% +9.9080 +9.8519 Dollar/Sweden 8.6668 8.5735 +0.54% +5.74% +8.6705 +8.5738 Euro/Sweden 9.9875 9.9334 +0.54% -0.88% +9.9883 +9.9400 (Reporting by Sinéad Carew and Stephen Culp in New York, Julien Ponthus and Saikat Chatterjee in London; Kevin Buckland in Tokyo Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Alex Richardson and Alison Williams and David Gregorio)
BUSINESS
New York Post

Inflation spikes as prices surge 6.2 percent, most in over 30 years

Inflation continued to surge last month — with prices rising more than expected and at the fastest pace in more than 30 years as companies grapple with a snarled supply chain and a nationwide labor shortage, the feds announced Wednesday. The Labor Department’s Consumer Price Index, which measures a basket...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Gold Price Running Into Resistance Ahead of US Inflation Data

US inflation is expected to tick higher. Gold fails to break an area of old resistance. The latest US inflation report, released at 13:30 GMT, is expected to show that price pressures are continuing to increase as supply chain issues and rising energy prices keep consumer prices at elevated levels. Core inflation y-o-y is seen rising to 4.3% in October from 4.0% in September while headline inflation is seen hitting a multi-decade high of 5.8% y-o-y compared to a prior month’s reading of 5.4%. As we head towards the release, the US dollar basket (DXY) is tending slightly higher at 94.22, while the yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury is 3 basis points higher at 1.48%.
BUSINESS
NewsTalk 95.5

Escalating Oil and Gas Prices Fueling Inflation in Montana -US

The price of oil has been steadily rising and with that the price of gas has been fluctuating, as well. Patrick DeHaan, analyst with Gas Buddy provides details to KGVO News. “We continue to see oil prices escalating nationally up about a penny a gallon in the last week,” said DeHaan. “Montana is basically now on par with a week ago. There was some upward movement but now prices easing back off the statewide average in Montana down about two tenths of a penny in the last week. Oil prices, at least for now have stabilized oil at about $82 a barrel today.”
MONTANA STATE
rigzone.com

Russia Joins OPEC+ USA Pushback

Russia says there is no shortage of oil in the global market. Russia says there is no shortage of oil in the global market and there may even be a surplus from early next year, adding to the chorus of other OPEC+ members to push back against calls from the U.S. to raise output faster.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
moneyweek.com

The most important price in the world is rising – investors beware

There has been a fundamental shift in the investment landscape, a shift that has meant making money these past few months has become that much harder. It explains the slowdown in commodities, the general choppiness and lack of clear trend elsewhere. It perhaps also explains some of the price action we have seen in bitcoin and ethereum.
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

226K+
Followers
240K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy