Eloy Vargas named Hoops Agent Player of the Week in Argentina

Patriots safety Adrian Phillips started his NFL career as a member of the Chargers and he had a good day against his former club last Sunday. Phillips intercepted Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert just before the end of the first half and the Patriots got a field goal that cut the Chargers’ lead to 14-13 before the break. Phillips picked Herbert off again in the fourth quarter and returned that one 26 yards for a touchdown that put the Patriots up for good in what would turn out to be a 27-24 win.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO