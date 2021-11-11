CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Why aren't Eagles pursuing Odell Beckham Jr., with only DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert producing?

burlingtoncountytimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor better or worse, the Eagles are going with their young wide receivers the rest of the season. They have so far resisted the temptation to go after recently-released receiver Odell Beckham Jr., or DeSean Jackson and Josh Reynolds. Or maybe those receivers resisted the temptation to sign with...

www.burlingtoncountytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

New York Jets Trade for Super Bowl Champion Quarterback

The New York Jets have added a new quarterback to the roster. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have traded for Joe Flacco who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange for Flacco, the Jets sent the Eagles a 2020 six-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Von Miller has message after Odell Beckham Jr. joins Rams

Von Miller worked hard to bring Odell Beckham Jr. to the Los Angeles Rams, and now he’s ready to reap the rewards. Miller essentially confirmed that the Rams would be signing Beckham by posting an Instagram image of the two video chatting. The caption sent a clear message, both to Beckham and the rest of the league: “Let’s chase this ring family!!!!”
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham Jr. makes absurd claim about Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns acted fast to keep the Odell Beckham, Jr. drama away, but the controversy just won’t leave. See what OBJ is now saying about his release. One of the more bizarre reports regarding the Odell Beckham, Jr. drama with the Cleveland Browns was released this morning by Ben Axelrod, an employee of WKYC3 News in Cleveland, OH.
NFL
The Spun

Eli Manning Makes Surprising Admission About Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. has been the talk of the NFL for the past few weeks. After finally splitting from the Cleveland Browns and entering free agency, the three-time Pro Bowler landed on the Los Angeles Rams. He made his debut for his new team on Monday night against the San...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devonta Smith
The Spun

Myles Garrett Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Sunday

After a noisy week in Cleveland, Ohio that included the release of star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., many doubted Baker Mayfield and the Browns heading into their week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Myles Garrett wasn’t one of them. According to the All-Pro edge rusher, he pointed to the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said Today

The Odell Beckham Jr. situation in Cleveland reached a new level of drama on Wednesday, when reports surfaced, revealing head coach Kevin Stefanski informed his players that the wide receiver was essentially off the team. “Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Jalen Hurts limiting DeVonta Smith?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... WR38 - DeVonta Smith. Smith is going to be tough to trust every week with Jalen Hurts under center for PHI. PHI could be forced to pass more against LAC in Week 9, which could lead to a decent output from the rookie wideout.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#American Football#Packers#Saints And Chiefs#Raiders#Reynolds#Lions
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Sends Harsh Message To Cleveland Browns

In a move that many saw coming, the Cleveland Browns released wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. today after a testy week between the two. Unfortunately for Browns fans, their old friend Colin Cowherd saw it coming too. On Friday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd ripped the Browns for being a...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Odell Beckham Jr. in Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end. The question is — should his next game be played for the Eagles? Although nothing is official, it seems it is only a matter of time until the Cleveland Browns release Beckham Jr., and an ESPN report suggests it could come as soon as Friday. If/when he is released, Beckham Jr. will go through the waiver process. The Eagles, at 3-5, are currently eighth in the waiver order. It is possible a team ahead of them, like Miami, could claim Beckham Jr. If he does make it to them, however, the Eagles should put in a claim. To start — yes, Beckham Jr. does come with some red flags. His time in Cleveland coming to an end the way it is should be something the Eagles consider. Head coach Nick Sirianni has built a good culture at the NovaCare Complex. Bringing in Beckham Jr. could be a risk, considering he has left two teams on bad terms. [UPDATE: OBJ has been officially released.]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Mile High Report

These Denver Broncos stink

Halfway into the sixth season following the Super Bowl run in 2015, I have officially run out of things to say about the Denver Broncos. How many synonyms for putrid, disgusting, offensive, or upsetting are there? I’ve used them all. It’s exhausting getting up early every Monday and trying to come up with some new way to describe the shambles that is Denver football.
NFL
Yardbarker

49ers defender vows payback on OBJ during next meeting

It did not take long for Odell Beckham Jr. to make the first enemy of his Los Angeles Rams career. After the Rams lost to the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers on Monday, 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward made clear that he was not pleased about Beckham’s hard hit on his opening-drive interception of Matthew Stafford.
NFL
clevelandstar.com

Browns reportedly won't trade Odell Beckham Jr.

The Cleveland Browns don't plan to trade wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Tuesday, ESPN reported. The team hasn't received an offer "that would make sense," per the report. The trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET. The three-time Pro Bowl selection has played six games this season, catching 17 passes...
NFL
Yardbarker

Only Nine Teams Have Cap Room to Claim Odell Beckham Jr.

The Bengals face the Browns on Sunday in what could be a make or break game for both teams. The loser could end up in the AFC North cellar by week's end. Cleveland dealt with Odell Beckham Jr. drama all week long. The former Pro Bowler didn't practice and will ultimately be released by the team.
NFL
NBC Sports

Next Pats Podcast: Why Patriots should pursue Odell Beckham Jr. trade

The 2021 NFL trade deadline came and went without the New England Patriots making a major move. The Patriots have won back-to-back games for the first time all season following their 27-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8. They are just a half-game out of the No. 6 and 7 seeds in the AFC playoff race as a result.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy