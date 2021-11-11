CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

What’s Going Around: COVID-19, colds, strep throat, hand, foot and mouth

By Ali Lanyon
abc27 News
 6 days ago

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports a lot of viral colds, COVID-19, bronchiolitis, asthma exacerbations, strep throat, enterovirus and vomiting and diarrhea.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice this week:

“You cannot tell the difference between COVID-19 and the common cold based on symptoms, unfortunately. COVID-19 symptoms in kids can vary greatly, including runny nose, coughing, sore throat, fevers, diarrhea, fatigue, body aches and headaches. Many viral illnesses include these symptoms as well. The only definitive way to diagnose COVID-19 is by a nasal swab.

Testing is still most accurate two to four days after the start of symptoms, but it’s important to bring a child to medical attention as soon as possible if there are any signs of respiratory distress or increased work of breathing.”

The CVS MinuteClinic in York saw viral upper respiratory infections and sinus infections in addition to administering flu and COVID-19 vaccinations.

This week, pediatricians at Penn State Health are seeing patients with COVID-19, croup, viral upper respiratory infections and hand, foot and mouth disease.

This week UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove continue to see strep throat, as well as viral illnesses, including RSV, upper respiratory tract infections, and influenza. Influenza and strep throat are very contagious. They recommend that children stay out of school for at least one or two days after the fever is completely gone.

abc27 News

abc27 News

