Ravens vs. Dolphins scouting report for Week 10: Who has the edge?

By Childs Walker, Baltimore Sun
 6 days ago
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) celebrates after kicking the game-winning field goal in overtime. The Baltimore Ravens beat the Minnesota Vikings, 34-31, in a regular season football game at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, November 7. Kenneth K. Lam

The Ravens are coming off another wild game as they beat the Vikings in overtime, 34-31, on Justin Tucker’s second game-winning kick of the season . They’ll face the disappointing Miami Dolphins on a short week Thursday night on the road. Here’s who has the edge in each phase:

Ravens passing game vs. Dolphins pass defense

Lamar Jackson started poorly in the Ravens’ 34-31 win over the Minnesota Vikings but adjusted in the second half when he looked for shorter throws against soft coverage. He finished with 266 passing yards and three touchdowns and is on pace to cruise past 4,000 yards for the season after he threw for just 2,757 in 2020.

Marquise Brown (nine catches on 12 targets, 116 yards) was his top target against the Vikings, turning several short passes into double-digit gains. Brown has added new dimensions to his game this season, leading the Ravens in yards after the catch per reception, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats. First-round pick Rashod Bateman made a pair of eye-popping catches and drew a 42-yard pass-interference call against the Vikings. He has quickly established himself as a versatile target who picks up first downs almost every time he touches the ball. Veteran Sammy Watkins (hamstring) was close to playing against the Vikings, so he could return in Miami. Tight end Mark Andrews (42 catches on 61 targets, 560 yards) has graded as the league’s best player at his position, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Ravens will try to build on their aerial success against the league’s 30th ranked passing defense. A few Dolphins, including safeties Eric Rowe and Jevon Holland, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (five sacks, 15 quarterback hits) and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, have performed admirably. But Miami’s starting cornerbacks, led by 2020 All-Pro Xavien Howard, have not played up to expectations. The Dolphins blitz on 29.1% of drop-backs, sixth most in the league. They have allowed four opponents to pass for more than 300 yards and lost all four of those games.

EDGE: Ravens

Dolphins passing game vs. Ravens pass defense

It’s not clear whether Tua Tagovailoa will return from a finger injury against the Ravens, but the Dolphins have not performed notably better or worse with backup Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. Brissett completed 26 of 43 passes for 244 yards and two interceptions in Miami’s win over the Houston Texans in Week 9. The Dolphins don’t throw downfield much, ranking 31st in the league with an average of 5.2 yards per attempt. They are missing one of their top wide receivers, DeVante Parker, who went on injured reserve last week. But they have found success going underneath to rookie Jaylen Waddle (56 catches on 78 targets, 496 yards), and tight end Mike Gesicki (44 catches on 63 targets, 529 yards) is a dangerous target. The Dolphins also throw frequently to running back Myles Gaskin (37 catches on 46 targets, three touchdowns).

The Ravens generally performed well against Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in Week 9, holding him to 187 yards on 28 attempts, but they continue to be haunted by big plays, exemplified by Cousins’ 50-yard touchdown strike to Justin Jefferson in the first quarter. The Ravens have struggled with tackling and coverage communications, allowing opposing quarterbacks to average 7.3 yards per attempt, 29th in the league. Their top cornerback, Marlon Humphrey, had the initial coverage on Jefferson’s touchdown but otherwise bounced back from a poor performance in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens did not sack Cousins and again dialed back the relentless blitzing that characterized coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale’s defenses in the past. It will be intriguing to see how they go after a Miami offensive line that has struggled with pass blocking all year. They will be without starting safety DeShon Elliott, who suffered a likely season-ending injury against the Vikings .

EDGE: Ravens

Ravens running game vs. Dolphins run defense

The Ravens went back to their power game in a big way against the Vikings , taking over down the stretch with Devonta Freeman and Le’Veon Bell (127 yards combined on 24 carries) running behind devastating blocks from fullback Patrick Ricard and tight end Eric Tomlinson. With Jackson adding 120 yards on 21 carries, they finished with their second best running performance of the season, and they’re back on top of the league’s rushing rankings. They could get tight end Nick Boyle (knee) back against the Dolphins to add to their blocking punch. The Ravens have struggled to run consistently against the best defenses they’ve faced but have punished lesser opponents.

The Dolphins fall in the middle of the pack. They have allowed 4.3 yards per carry and gave up at least 100 yards in each of their first five games, but they have not been overpowered on the ground. On the interior, Wilkins and former Raven Zach Sieler have played well against the run. Linebacker Jerome Baker is the leading tackler.

EDGE: Ravens

Dolphins running game vs. Ravens run defense

The Dolphins rank last in the league in rushing and 30th in yards per attempt, so it would be an upset if they hurt the Ravens in this area. Gaskin, their leading rusher, has averaged just 34.8 yards per game and 3.5 yards per attempt. He carried 20 times for a paltry 34 yards against the Texans. Backup Salvon Ahmed has been worse, averaging 2.6 yards per carry. Tagovailoa and Brissett will run a few times a game, but neither quarterback is a breakaway threat.

The Ravens have played unevenly against the run. They rank fifth overall but have given up too many explosive plays in recent weeks, including a 66-yard gain by Dalvin Cook in their win over the Vikings. Middle linebacker Josh Bynes has played well since he became the starter at middle linebacker in Week 6, and defensive end Calais Campbell has delivered stalwart run defense all season. But the Ravens did not always set the edge against Minnesota. Rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, in particular, struggled through a subpar performance.

EDGE: Ravens

Ravens special teams vs. Dolphins special teams

The Ravens laid a rare egg on special teams against the Vikings, giving up a 98-yard kickoff return touchdown and a fourth-down conversion off a fake punt. Before that, they were a clear No. 1 in special teams DVOA, according to Football Outsiders. Kicker Justin Tucker hit the game-winning field goal in overtime against Minnesota, and he has made 16 of 17 field-goal attempts on the season. Devin Duvernay leads the league with a 16.7-yard average on punt returns.

The Dolphins have struggled on special teams, as they have in almost every area. Jason Sanders has made nine of 13 field-goal attempts with three of his misses coming inside 50 yards. The Dolphins have auditioned an assortment of returners — Waddle was their choice on kickoffs and Holland their choice on punts against the Texans — without getting exceptional results from any of them.

EDGE: Ravens

Ravens intangibles vs. Dolphins intangibles

The Ravens pulled off another comeback against the Vikings, adding to their sense that they are never out of a game. They have just two decisive wins on their resume, but at 6-2, they are positioned as well as any AFC contender. With Jackson at quarterback, they go into every game believing they have a weapon that cannot be countered for 60 minutes. They have won their past three games against the Dolphins by a combined score of 137-16.

The Dolphins just picked up their second win of the season and get to stay home on short rest. But they have suffered through a disastrous season, squandering close games some weeks and eating blowouts against the best teams they have played. They face an unsettled situation at quarterback and speculation about the job security of third-year coach Brian Flores.

EDGE: Ravens

Prediction

The Ravens have struggled to put away several teams they were favored to beat, so it would not be surprising if the Dolphins hang tough on their home field. But the Dolphins have not excelled in any phase this season, and their offense is not suited to punish the Ravens’ weaknesses. Miami simply does not have the weapons to keep up with Lamar Jackson for four quarters. Ravens 30, Dolphins 17

Baltimore, MD
