CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Everybody wants No. 8’: As Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s star rises, youth football follows his lead

By Jonas Shaffer, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nlk2J_0ctONtdk00
Young Ravens fan Jackson Liu, 9, and his mother Yoyo Xufon, of Catonsville, both wear Lamar Jackson's No. 8 jersey as they watch the team warm-up before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 17 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun

In August 2020, youth football players and coaches gathered after a Jacksonville Storm practice on a grass field behind a church in eastern North Carolina. They were two weeks into their Pop Warner preseason, and the time had come to pick jersey numbers.

The coaches, volunteers from the military town of Jacksonville, went from player to player, kids ranging in age from 8 to 10 years old, and asked what number they’d like.

Garnet West, a Storm assistant coach, was only a few selections in before he noticed one of the kids crying. West asked him what was wrong. He said he’d wanted No. 8, but a teammate got it before him. The kid, West recalled, was almost inconsolable. Finally, through tears, came an explanation: “Lamar’s my favorite player.”

Just the idea that he couldn’t imitate Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, that he couldn’t honor the NFL’s then-reigning Most Valuable Player , was enough to ruin the kid’s afternoon.

“This is when I really understood, like, ‘Damn, this man is really affecting all of us in so many ways,’” said West, a lifelong Ravens fan. “Most importantly, the youth.”

These are good days for No. 8. On Thursday, Jackson will take his case for 2021 MVP back home, to South Florida, where the AFC North-leading Ravens will face the Miami Dolphins in prime time . On Saturday, Jackson will return to the University of Louisville, where he won the school’s only Heisman Trophy and where he’ll join another Baltimore football icon, Johnny Unitas, as the only Cardinals players to have their jersey numbers retired .

All weekend, from youth fields in Kansas to stadiums in Baltimore to patches of grass across the country, the sport’s next generation will try to follow his lead.

The more Jackson distinguishes himself, the more distinguished his No. 8 becomes. According to the NFL’s official online shop, Jackson’s No. 8 jersey was the eighth-highest-selling jersey in October. From March 1, 2020, to Feb. 28, according to the NFL Players Association, Jackson trailed only Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in sales of licensed player products and merchandise.

“It’s just crazy,” Jackson said Tuesday of the number’s burgeoning popularity, almost dumbstruck by the legions of supporters he sees at every game, home and away.

Jackson still seems to play with the glee of a child, and his jersey number in that demographic has become a treasured touchstone. When Ravens defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. looks around M&T Bank Stadium on game days, he sees a constellation of kids delighting in wearing the same thing.

“That’s all you see,” Levine said. “When they introduce 8 coming out the tunnel, you can’t hear nothing. The crowd goes crazy for him. That’s who he is.”

‘He really just wants to win’

On a Saturday in early October, Lex Hector was making the long drive from central Kansas to Denver when she got a notification on her phone. Hours earlier, she’d shared a video on Twitter of her 9-year-old nephew, Rylan Herrod, walking off the field after a dominant game for the Newton Railers Junior Football Club.

“Why do you wear that number?” Hector asks in the clip.

“For Lamar Jackson,” Rylan says, almost bashfully.

Now they were driving to see No. 8 in person, a Week 4 matchup with the Broncos, Rylan’s first Ravens game. But before he could see Jackson in person, Jackson saw Rylan. He retweeted Hector’s video, which she’d tagged Jackson in. And so Hector handed Rylan her phone, the screen open to Jackson’s Twitter page.

“He was speechless for probably about 30 seconds and just had the biggest smirk on his face,” Hector recalled. “He just smiled for the rest of the trip. … He was ecstatic the entire time. It definitely made his entire road trip. It made his whole weekend. He still talks about it.”

Hector joked that the retweet probably meant more to Rylan than it did to her, a rich irony because, well, Rylan isn’t even a Ravens fan. Hector grew up going to Ravens games. Her nephew, however, grew up in Kansas in a boom era for the Chiefs, a franchise with its own prodigy at quarterback.

“It was all Patrick Mahomes, all the time,” Hector said of Rylan’s early fandom.

Even after Jackson was named the 2019 NFL MVP, Rylan was reluctant to acknowledge his greatness. But over the past year, as Jackson led the Ravens to another playoff appearance, Rylan’s attitude softened. He started watching YouTube highlights of Jackson. He began to realize how he wanted to play football. The way Rylan saw it, his notions of leadership and playmaking aligned more with Jackson’s than with Mahomes’.

“He loves the Chiefs and he loves Patrick, but he sees what Lamar does on the field and what Lamar does for the Ravens, and he just wants to model after that,” Hector said. “He wants to be the team leader. He wants to be the guy that gets everyone riled up, gets them going. He just wants to lead his team and get as many touches as possible. He really just wants to win football games.”

This is Rylan’s first year playing tackle football. When his Newton coaches were handing out equipment before the season, Rylan asked when they would get their jerseys. Soon, he was told.

“Do we have a say in what our number is?” Hector recalled Rylan wondering. “If we do, I want 8.”

Lamar and the kids

During Jackson’s rookie year in Baltimore, Kweisi Ehoize, the president of the Baltimore Terps youth sports organization , visited Ravens training camp with some of the kids in his program. They wanted to see Jackson, and Jackson wanted to see them.

“He talked to the kids, he stayed with the kids, he played with the kids,” Ehoize recalled. “I think that he really, genuinely — not an act, not a show, but genuinely — loves kids.”

In Baltimore, the love goes both ways. Ehoize joked that when he orders jerseys ahead of a new season these days, he makes sure to verify how many No. 8s he needs, and in what sizes.

“Everybody’s going to want it,” Ehoize said, not just the quarterbacks.

When legendary Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis was in his prime, No. 52 was the most popular number in Baltimore-area youth football, Ehoize recalled. But its sphere of influence was limited. Defensive-minded players wanted No. 52, not quarterbacks, Ehoize said.

Jackson’s emergence, along with changes in uniform rules, has started to blur those lines. Under the NFL’s newly relaxed jersey regulations, most players can choose to wear any number between 1 and 19. In Baltimore, Ravens wide receiver, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, wears No. 5 . Inside linebacker Patrick Queen wears No. 6 — but only because No. 8 was unavailable .

It’s as if the 9- and 10-year-olds on Ehoize’s Baltimore Terps football team finally have permission to honor their favorite player at a different position.

“It was always explained as, ‘OK, well, you can’t have No. 8 because you’re a tight end or you’re a defensive lineman,’” Ehoize said.

And now? “Everybody wants No. 8.”

Scarcity can force tough choices, even in youth football. West, the Jacksonville Storm assistant coach, said school grades and leadership might decide any future number claims.

Ehoize said his organization’s coaches tend to favor their quarterbacks for No. 8.

Will King, who coaches a youth travel team for the Southern Maryland Heat program, has taken a meritocratic approach.

“If you’re the quarterback and you are the star, we let you have the first pick,” he said. “It’s just that type of thing. In this business, believe it or not, you’ve got to make sure your star athletes are happy, too, right?”

‘Everybody wants to be like Lamar’

Not long after Jackson arrived in Baltimore, Levine pulled the rookie aside in the weight room.

“Man, you have no idea of the impact that you’re going to have on these kids,” Levine recalled telling the first-round pick.

“What do you mean?” Jackson asked.

Levine had followed Jackson’s career at Louisville, maybe more attentively than he’d followed any college player’s since arriving in the NFL over a decade ago.

“Every time 8 was playing, I watched it,” Levine said.

Now, when he talks with young Ravens fans, all he hears about is Jackson. They want to know where he is, how he is. Kids in Baltimore revere Jackson in 2021 the way Levine did four or five years ago before they became teammates.

Wherever Levine goes, Jackson’s presence is almost unavoidable. At local high school football games, Levine will hear players and fans talking about pulling a “Lamar Jackson,” shorthand for shaking past a defender. At home, Levine’s youngest son, 5-year-old Alexander, will ask him to tell Jackson that he’s the quarterback’s biggest fan. Levine grins as he remembers their back-and-forth. He gets it.

“Everybody wants to be like Lamar Jackson,” Levine said. “Every time Lamar goes out there, he goes out there, and everything he does is just natural, right? He’s just a natural-born athlete. He’s a natural-born leader. And kids see that. They’ll tell you, like — kids tell you the truth. Kids don’t sugarcoat nothing. So there ain’t no hiding nothing from a kid. When a kid sees it, a kid sees it.”

Week 10

RAVENS@DOLPHINS

Thursday, 8:20 p.m.

TV: Chs. 45, 5; NFL Network

Radio: 97.9 FM, 1090 AM

Line: Ravens by 7 1/2

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

New York Jets Trade for Super Bowl Champion Quarterback

The New York Jets have added a new quarterback to the roster. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have traded for Joe Flacco who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange for Flacco, the Jets sent the Eagles a 2020 six-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.
NFL
WKRC

Former Ohio State linebacker shot during his NFL bye week

COLUMBUS (WSYX/WTTE/WKRC) - Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the left calf on Sunday night, according to a statement released by the Baltimore Ravens. According to the Ravens, Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland when he was shot. He sustained a non-life-threatening...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
baltimoreravens.com

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson's Daughter Was Adorable Pebbles for Halloween

The Ravens had a well-timed bye week that allowed the Ravens dads to celebrate Halloween with their little ones. That included Lamar Jackson, who shared precious photos of his daughter Milan, who he calls by her nickname Lani, dressed as Pebbles from "The Flintstones" for the holiday. Jackson beamed when...
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Sends Clear Message About Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has officially hit a rough patch this season, but it doesn’t sound like head coach Andy Reid is too worried about it. During this Thursday’s press conference, Reid spoke to the media about Mahomes’ turnover problem. The former MVP already has nine interceptions this season.
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

Why Patrick Mahomes' Career Has Suddenly Hit a Snag

Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is having the worst year of his NFL career, as the former MVP who some even proclaimed as the ‘GOAT’ and the ‘Michal Jordan’ of football just a couple of years into his career, now looks awfully human for a comatose Chiefs offense.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Le’Veon Bell News

Le’Veon Bell is no longer a member of the Baltimore Ravens. In a fairly surprising decision, the Ravens released Bell on Tuesday afternoon. He announced the news via social media. “This hurts, but it’s been a blessing to be here to say the least,” Bell said. “I’ve enjoyed every second...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Levine
Person
Johnny Unitas
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Jackson sends hilarious tweet about Odell Beckham-Ravens rumors

The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday that they are parting ways with Odell Beckham Jr. Naturally, that sent fans into a frenzy wondering where the former Pro Bowler might end up. A lot of people think the Baltimore Ravens would be a good fit, and Lamar Jackson had a funny way of reminding everyone that he doesn’t make those decisions.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson sounds off on losing temper in brutal loss to Dolphins

Baltimore Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson admits that he lost his cool during a rather frustrating loss against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10. Jackson’s offense fell short on Thursday night as they were limited to a season-low of just 10 points after the final whistle, breaking the team’s 51-game regular-season streak of scoring at least 14 points – the second-longest streak in league history.
NFL
FanSided

What does “CM” mean on NFL referee hats?

NFL referees during Thursday night’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins wore “CM” on their hats. Week 10 of the NFL season officially began on Thursday night, as the Baltimore Ravens went on the road to take on the Miami Dolphins. The Ravens are looking to continue their climb up the AFC rankings, while the Dolphins were seeking to pull off the massive upset for their third win of the year.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Football#Football Games#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#Pop Warner#Afc North#Heisman Trophy#Cardinals
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson’s honest reaction to Ravens winning another game in overtime

Lamar Jackson offered some brutal honesty after the Baltimore Ravens’ 34-31 win over the Minnesota Vikings. The victory marked the second game-winning field goal from kicker Justin Tucker this season, the third time Baltimore overcame a double-digit deficit to win and the Ravens’ third overtime game (and second overtime win) of the season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

An unhappy homecoming this time for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — This time, Lamar Jackson’s homecoming was anything but perfect. And a Baltimore team that had grown accustomed to blowing out Miami had nowhere near enough answers to keep up with the Dolphins on Thursday night. Jackson and the Ravens were thwarted all night, falling 22-10...
NFL
ESPN

Lamar Jackson, Ravens can't handle pressure in shocking loss to Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Quarterback Lamar Jackson had the worst regular-season game of his four-year career because the Baltimore Ravens couldn’t handle the pressure. In a 22-10 upset loss to the Miami Dolphins, Jackson faced 24 defensive back blitzes -- the most any defense has sent at him and the most DB blitzes any quarterback has faced since 2015. This was the fewest points Baltimore has scored in Jackson’s 46-game career (previous low was 17 points), and it came against a two-win Dolphins team that had the NFL’s 30th-ranked defense.
NFL
ESPN

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson gets a street named after him at Louisville

When Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returns to Louisville on Saturday to have his No. 8 jersey retired, he can get to Cardinals Stadium via Lamar Jackson Way. On Friday, the school announced that Jackson now has a street near the stadium named after him. In 2016 Jackson became the...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy