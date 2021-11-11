Ravens vs. Dolphins staff picks: Who will win Thursday night’s Week 10 game in Miami?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Thursday night’s Week 10 game between the Ravens (6-2) and Miami Dolphins (2-7) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida:

Jonas Shaffer, reporter

Ravens 28, Dolphins 14: The Ravens’ road results have been uneven this season, at best. But what better way to kick off a stretch of four away games in five weeks than with a trip to South Florida? Miami doesn’t know which of its two below-average quarterbacks will start, and it doesn’t have a lot of answers on the defensive side of the ball, either. Yes, Thursday night games tend to produce a lot of weird, sloppy results, and this Ravens season has been anything but normal. But Lamar Jackson has excelled in short weeks, and with Sammy Watkins set to return, he should have more firepower out wide than he’s ever had.

Mike Preston, columnist

Ravens 31, Dolphins 17: The NFL is a week-to-week league, but that doesn’t apply when Miami plays Baltimore. The Dolphins can’t run, can’t pass and can’t stop the run or pass. Despite being on the road in a short week, the league did the Ravens a favor by scheduling a game in Miami on Thursday night.

Childs Walker, reporter

Ravens 30, Dolphins 17: The Ravens have struggled to put away several teams they were favored to beat, so it would not be surprising if the Dolphins hang tough on their home field. But the Dolphins have not excelled in any phase this season, and their offense is not suited to punish the Ravens’ weaknesses. Miami simply does not have the weapons to keep up with Lamar Jackson for four quarters.

Ryan McFadden, reporter

Ravens 28, Dolphins 14: Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s availability won’t make a difference. The Ravens should be able to handle Miami smoothly on both sides of the field. The Ravens’ defense, which has been inconsistent this season, should have a solid performance against Miami, which ranks 30th in the league in total offense. I don’t envision a scenario in which Lamar Jackson’s late-game heroics or Justin Tucker’s golden foot will be needed in this matchup.

C.J. Doon, editor

Ravens 34, Dolphins 13: Entering the season, this game was circled on the calendar as an intriguing clash between two potential AFC contenders. Now it’s a mismatch. Miami has fallen apart in Year 3 under coach Brian Flores, woefully falling short of playoff expectations after a promising 10-6 season in 2020. The offensive line has been the biggest culprit, ranking toward the bottom of the league in Pro Football Focus grading and run/pass block win rate . It’s a safe bet veteran Justin Houston secures his 100th career sack Thursday night. That and how many points Lamar Jackson and the Ravens score might be the only reasons to stay up late.

Tim Schwartz, editor

Ravens 35, Dolphins 10: This one just screams blowout for the Ravens, who are simply better than the Dolphins in every phase of the game — by a lot. It won’t matter who plays quarterback for Miami; neither Tua Tagovailoa nor Jacoby Brissett will be up to the task to lead what would be a stunning upset. Don’t look now, but Baltimore is getting healthier and — at least last week — figured out how to run the ball with its aging but hungry running backs. But the key in this one will be the Ravens ’ defense, which, against a team that lacks explosive playmakers, matches up quite well. Did I mention it’s a homecoming for Lamar Jackson? This one might be over by halftime.