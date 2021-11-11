CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

It’s not just the U.S.: Inflation alarm bells are also ringing in Japan and—most worryingly—in China

By Grady McGregor
Fortune
Fortune
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NBJEd_0ctONkwR00

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning.

While the U.S. battles its largest jump in consumer inflation in decades, countries in Asia this week reported that they are dealing with inflationary pressures of their own.

On Thursday, Japan’s central bank reported that its wholesale inflation reached its highest level in 40 years, as Japan’s corporate goods price index (CGPI)—the average prices that companies charge one another for goods and services—spiked 8% in October from the same month a year ago.

A steep increase in commodity prices helped drive the inflation. The price of lumber went up by 57% from one year ago for Japanese producers, while the price of coal and petroleum products rose by 44.5%.

Japanese firms have so far largely absorbed the rising costs. They're afraid that passing the increase along to consumers via higher prices will sap household spending, according to a Reuters poll of Japanese companies. Japan reported in September that consumer prices rose by 0.1%, the first uptick in 18 months.

China, too, reported decades-high producer inflation numbers this week.

On Wednesday, China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that its producer price index rose by 13.5% in October from one year ago, the largest increase in 26 years. The index measures the prices that wholesalers pay to producers for materials when the goods leave the so-called factory gate, before additional costs like transport or distribution are added.

The figure beat analyst expectations of a 12.5% rise and were driven by increases in the prices of coal, oil, and steel, China economists Larry Hu and Xinyu Ji from Macquarie Group wrote in a note to Fortune.

Similar to Japan, China's sharp jump in wholesale prices has yet to lead to significant price increases for consumers, according to Wednesday's data. China’s NBS said consumer inflation rose by 1.5% in October compared to a year ago, up from a 0.7% rise in September.

While Chinese consumers are unlikely to immediately feel the inflationary pressures, rising factory gate prices may trigger anxiety for the rest of the world. China is the world’s largest exporter of goods and a critical link in global supply chains. Rising prices at Chinese factories could fuel “upward pressure on global inflation,” Ken Cheung, chief Asian foreign exchange strategist for Mizuho Bank, told CNN.

That's bad news for places that buy Chinese products like the U.S., where the cost of goods is already skyrocketing. On Wednesday, the U.S. Labor Department announced that consumer prices rose by 6.2% from 2020, the fastest 12-month surge in 31 years.

Still, rising cost pressures at Chinese factories may ease in coming months.

Hu and Ji note that Chinese factory gate inflation may have peaked last month amid an energy crunch in China and booming costs for commodities like coal. In mid-October, Beijing intervened to ramp up coal production and force miners to cut prices. Coal prices peaked at roughly $400 per ton on Oct. 20 and have since fallen to roughly $150 per ton, according to Macquarie.

More must-read business news and analysis from Fortune:

Comments / 4

Related
Fortune

In Biden-Xi meeting, China dangles a big carrot in front of U.S. business

This is the web version of Eastworld, Fortune's newsletter focused on business and technology in Asia. Subscribe here to get future editions in your inbox. Maybe the best way to describe Monday's virtual meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping is with a version of Oscar Wilde's old quip about talking dogs: the remarkable thing isn't so much what they said but that they spoke at all.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

Don’t let them tell you inflation is good for the poor. It’s not

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. In October, U.S. inflation reached 6.2%—a 30-year high. Unless the Federal Reserve and the Biden administration change their current approach, the consequences of these inflation levels are likely to be most severe for the most disadvantaged sectors of society—the poor, women, and underrepresented minorities.
BUSINESS
Fortune

U.S. markets climb after a needed dose of positive consumer data

This is the web version of Bull Sheet, a no-nonsense daily newsletter on what’s happening in the markets. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good evening, Bull Sheeters. This is Fortune finance reporter Rey Mashayekhi, filling in for Bernhard with a special PM edition of the newsletter.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#U S Labor Department#Price Index#Fortune Daily#Japanese#Reuters#Nbs#Macquarie Group
Reuters

Oil drops on oversupply warnings, rising COVID-19 cases

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Wednesday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) and OPEC warned of impending oversupply and as COVID-19 cases in Europe increased the downside risks to demand recovery, though a fall in U.S. gasoline stocks curbed losses. Brent crude futures dropped 32 cents,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Country
China
Reuters

Japan's exports growth hits 8-month low as auto trade slides

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s exports snapped seven months of double-digit growth in October due to slowing car shipments, as global supply constraints hit the country’s major manufacturers. The slowing growth shows Japan’s vulnerability to supply chain bottlenecks that have been particularly disruptive for the car industry and have clouded the outlook...
ECONOMY
wsau.com

Japan’s exports grow at slowest pace in eight months

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s export growth snapped seven months of double-digit expansion in October due to slowing U.S. and China-bound car shipments, highlighting risks for the export-reliant economy from global supply constraints. The slowing growth shows Japan’s vulnerability to supply chain bottlenecks that have been particularly disruptive for the car...
ECONOMY
Fortune

China already banned crypto mining. Now it’s cracking down on any holdouts

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. On Tuesday, China's government outlined a new phase in its bid to eliminate crypto mining operations from the country. Crypto mining is an "extremely harmful" industry that jeopardizes China's pursuit of carbon neutrality, Meng Wei, spokesperson for China's National Development and Reform Commission, a macroeconomic planning agency, said at a press conference on Tuesday.
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK inflation rate 2021 - live: Price rises at highest in a decade at 4.2% amid fears over Covid recovery

Inflation in the UK climbed sharply to 4.2 per cent in October, its highest rate for almost a decade, driven by rising fuel and energy prices, adding to pressure on the Bank of England to raise its key interest rate at its December meeting.The cost of living, as measured by the Office for National Statistics’ Consumer Price Index, rose at its quickest rate since November 2011 last month. In October alone, it surged by 1.1 per cent, in large part due to higher energy costs for households.The ONS said soaring inflation was being caused by rising energy bills, fuel and...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Brazil government cuts GDP forecasts, raises inflation outlook

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s economy ministry on Wednesday cut its forecasts for GDP growth this and next year, while it raised its outlook for inflation, showing some economic deterioration on its radar. GDP is likely to grow by 5.1% this year and 2.1% in 2022, down from 5.3% and 2.5%,...
BUSINESS
BBC

Inflation: UK prices soar at fastest rate for almost ten years

The cost of living has surged at its fastest pace in almost 10 years, hitting 4.2% in the year to October. It is mainly due to higher fuel and energy prices but the cost of second-hand cars and eating out also rose, the Office for National Statistics said. Inflation is...
BUSINESS
CNN

UK inflation at 10-year high sets stage for interest rate rise within weeks

London (CNN Business) — Britain looks set to become the first major economy to hike interest rates since the Covid-19 pandemic began after inflation data showed prices rising at the fastest rate in a decade. Driven by higher energy and transport costs, the UK Consumer Prices Index rose by 4.2%...
BUSINESS
Register Citizen

The inflation tsunami that has already hit the US is coming to Mexico. How will you hit it?

Waves of inflation are sweeping the world right now , already threatening the recovery of the global economy after last year's crash. High inflation has been consolidated throughout the world, even in the United States, the most industrialized nation, and for the central bank of our country it is already a very relevant problem. Likewise, the recent figures on this indicator in several of the star players in the world economy are indicative that something is happening.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Resiliency, climate and China: Lessons from Day 2 of the Fortune CEO Initiative

Some takeaways from Day 2 of the live Fortune CEO Initiative meeting in Washington:. “Efficiency” was the watchword of business for the last half century; “resiliency” may be the watchword for the next. The CEOs talked of the need to prepare for disruptions due to pandemics, supply chain bottlenecks, labor...
ECONOMY
Fortune

Fortune

59K+
Followers
3K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy