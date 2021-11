SANFORD, Maine — For the first time in 25 years, and for only the second time in local history, women soon will hold a majority on Sanford’s top elected governing body. Voters last week elected Ayn Hanselmann to a second term on the Sanford City Council and picked Becky Brink to join her as a new member in January. Once both take their oaths of office, they will cement the first female majority at the top of local politics since 1994, when Chair Faith Ballenger led a five-member Sanford Board of Selectmen that also included Vice Chair Brenda Gouin and Janet Tockman.

