Asana's stock was upgraded by Morgan Stanley in October. It benefited from a resurgence in growth stocks last month. The stock trades at a P/S of 80. Shares of workplace management platform Asana (NYSE:ASAN) advanced 30.8% in October, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock got an analyst upgrade last month and was buoyed by the resurgence of growth stocks. Also, the company announced new collaborations for its partner ecosystem.

STOCKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO