CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The Rise Of The Robots Speeds Up Due To The Pandemic Labor Shortage

By B.D. Hobbs
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 6 days ago

The rise of the robots is coming! In fact, it's already here! No, we're not talking about the Terminator.

But with millions of Americans still refusing to work due to handouts from the Biden administration, robots are being looked at as a legitimate option to help deal with our nation's labor shortage.

"In terms of your jobs being taken over by robots? that is not as 'tomorrow' as a robot doing a task to help with the labor shortage" says Peter Shankman, author and self proclaimed futurist, "There are plenty of tasks that can be done with robots right now to help with the labor shortage, there's no question about it, but the jobs themselves still require human interaction and we haven't mastered that yet."

With that said, companies are trying. As Shankman says, it's about finding a mix, and using automation where you can. "If there is a need for more robots, and a need for more technology, it comes from many factors, and people being out of work, and staying out of work is simply one of them."

As for the future, will we eventually see robots running the world. No, but there is going to be a harsh reality for those who are opting not to work. Eventually, those jobs that they want to go back to won't exist anymore.

"In 10-15 years, long haul trucking is going to be automated, and there's going to be no need for a driver after a certain time" Shankman told KTRH, who added that logistics, transportation, and food service preparation are all going to be areas where we see an increase in automation.

"The rise of the robots has been here, this is not new."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sfpGF_0ctOMCA400
Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Herald

Editorial: Worker shortage a boon for robots

Atlas and Spot won’t have blank spaces on their resumes. The Boston Dynamics robots, famous for their YouTube parkour and dancing exploits, could land a position in a heartbeat, as can many non-human job-seekers, part of the wave of robot hires amid a human worker shortage. As the Associated Press...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Shankman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rise Of The Robots#Americans
beckershospitalreview.com

More companies are looking to robots for labor

As companies continue to feel the pressure of labor shortages, some are turning to automation to solve their staffing problems, Bloomberg reported Nov. 6. A survey from the Federal Reserve showed that one-third of CFOs at organizations that are struggling to hire are implementing or considering implementing automation to replace workers. The trend toward automation has been a long time in the making, with 3 million robots populating the world's factories now.
LABOR ISSUES
audacy.com

Produce prices spike due to climate change, transportation, labor shortages

As we near the winter holidays, prices for produce are rising. Everything from your everyday apples to your Thanksgiving butternut squash are costing more. There is round the clock demand for produce at the Wholesale Produce Market in San Francisco, with the busiest times between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Jack Pizza, President of Washington Vegetable Company, said logistics and transportation have been challenging.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Business Insider

The construction industry needs a 'staggering' 2.2 million more workers to keep up with booming demand for houses amid the labor shortage

There's a boom in home sales, but historic shortages in labor and the supply of available homes. One industry group predicts the country needs 2.2 million more construction workers in the next three years. The group said labor shortages in the construction industry limit the supply of affordable or starter...
CONSTRUCTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
VISTA.Today

Local Mushroom Industry Digs Up Solutions to Supply Chain Snags and Labor Shortages

Local mushroom farmers face a the perfect storm of seasonal demand, nationwide shipping delays, and a scarcity of labor.Image via Phillips Mushroom Farms. The local mushroom businesses have been working steadfastly to overcome the persistent supply chain issues and labor shortages. These snags have challenged the industry nationwide, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
newspressnow.com

The rise of the robots?

Senate Bill 176 didn’t gain a lot of attention when it passed in the Missouri General Assembly and was signed into law this summer. The legislation deals with dull-but-important matters that elected officials handle with little fanfare, like the regulation of food delivery platforms and administrative fees that vehicle dealers can charge.
CONGRESS & COURTS
5 On Your Side

'It's up to companies to fix the labor shortage': Why workers are leaving in record numbers

ST. LOUIS — The U.S. unemployment rate hit a record high in April 2020 at 14.8%. It has since dropped to 4.6% in October 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. These numbers tell a story of improvement, but the headlines and what you've likely felt as a consumer are a different story. Inflation is at a 30-year high, a record number of Americans are leaving their jobs and supply chain issues have impacted nearly every corner of our economy.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NAZ Today

Businesses Face Labor and Supply Shortages

Across the country, businesses small and large are facing a shortage crisis as demand spikes significantly. The supply shortage is coming from a global halt in distribution and production of certain products. Cornish pasty, located in downtown Flagstaff, has been experiencing shortages in protective gear such as glove, to food items like butter. Another post-pandemic shortage that is prevalent across the country is the labor shortage. The restaurant says that many of their staff members did not return to work after the shutdown ended because they either moved to a different town or specialized in a different field of work while being trapped at home. Restaurant manager Ryan Hays says he and the remaining staff are adapting well considering the obstacles.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
TechNewsWorld

Job Shortages, Pandemic Drive Record-Breaking North American Robot Orders

Did you know that Microsoft doesn't back up your 365 data? Avoid data loss. Back up your company's Office 365 mailboxes, Teams, and files stored within OneDrive and Sharepoint. Get your free trial of Altaro Office 365 Backup. Industrial robots are hot, with North American orders for the first nine...
TECHNOLOGY
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
3K+
Followers
433
Post
622K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy