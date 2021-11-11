CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s what’s open (and closed) on Veterans Day 2021

By Chris Morris
 6 days ago
Veterans Day is one of the few unique holidays that is locked to a specific day: November 11. As a result, this tribute to military veterans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces often falls in the middle of the week, which can cause all sorts of confusion for people trying to conduct personal business.

Here's a look at who's open and closed on Veterans Day 2021.

What is Veterans Day?

Originally known as Armistice Day, this holiday, meant to honor those who have died in the country’s service and thanks those who have served, was proclaimed in 1919 by Woodrow Wilson. It became a legal federal holiday in 1938.

The date of Nov. 11 is significant—and there’s a reason we don’t deviate from it. On the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month of 1918, a cease fire (or armistice) went into effect between the Allied nations and Germany, signaling the unofficial end of World War I.

Are banks open on Veterans Day?

You’re not going to find many that are. Since Veterans Day is a federal holiday, most banks will be closed. You can, of course, still use ATM machines to get cash or put money into your account.

Will there be any mail delivery on Veterans Day?

Don’t expect anything from the U.S. Postal Service, but UPS and FedEx will conduct business as usual, including deliveries for all divisions. In addition, all of their drop off locations will have normal hours.

Is the stock market open on Veterans Day?

The New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, and bond markets are all open. Their next scheduled holiday is Thanksgiving. The bond markets, though, will be closed.

Are government offices open on Veterans Day?

Federal offices will be closed, as will most, but likely not all, city, county, and state divisions.

Which retail and grocery stores are closed on Veterans Day?

In general, retailers (especially restaurants) prefer to offer deals on Veterans Day, rather than shut down for the day. While some small businesses could be closed due to staffing crises, no major retailer has announced widespread closures.

