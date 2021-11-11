CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Exploring the structures, stability, and light absorption properties of three thiostannates synthesised at similar conditions

By Henrik S. Jeppesen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe present the synthesis, crystal structures and optical properties of three thiostannates prepared by using 1-(2-aminoethyl)piperazine (AEPz) as structure directing agent. Two of the thiostannates are layered materials (AEPz-SnS-1 and AEPz:EtOH-SnS-1) consisting of [Sn3S72âˆ’]n sheets with organic cations located in-between. The third compound is a molecular thiostannate (Sn2S6(AEPzH2)2) composed of dimeric...

