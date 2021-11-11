CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

UN Security Council states fresh concern over Myanmar crisis

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

The United Nations Security Council has issued a press statement expressing “deep concern” about ongoing violence in Myanmar whose military-installed government is using force against opponents.

The Security Council’s action comes as Myanmar’s army appears to be undertaking a major offensive in the country’s northwest amid warnings that the humanitarian situation throughout the country is sharply deteriorating, with food shortages and a weakened public health system.

A press statement carries less weight than an official resolution, and can serve as a way of achieving consensus among the Security Council members that would otherwise be difficult to achieve. The body appears to be constrained from taking more serious action because two of its permanent members, Russia and China maintain warm relations with Myanmar’s current government.

Myanmar’s military seized power in February, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi The takeover met with widespread public protests that were suppressed by the use of deadly force. In response, armed opposition to military rule has arisen, and several U.N. experts have warned that the Southeast Asian nation risks tumbling into civil war.

The Security Council statement, issued late Wednesday in New York said it “underlined the importance of steps to improve the health and humanitarian situation in Myanmar, including to facilitate the equitable, safe and unhindered delivery and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.”

It also called for “full, safe and unhindered humanitarian access to all people in need, and for the full protection, safety and security of humanitarian and medical personnel.” The security situation in Myanmar, as well as the difficulties aid agencies face in getting permission from the government to operate in remote areas, have greatly restricted the flow of assistance.

On Monday, the U.N. humanitarian chief urged Myanmar’s military leaders to provide unimpeded access to the more than 3 million people in need of life-saving assistance “because of growing conflict and insecurity, COVID-19 and a failing economy.”

Martin Griffiths warned that without an end to violence and a peaceful resolution of Myanmar’s crisis, “this number will only rise."

The council’s new statement reaffirmed support for Myanmar’s democratic transition, and also reiterated its earlier call on the military “to exercise utmost restraint.” The government blames the violence on opposition groups, some of which it has officially designated “terrorist” organizations.

The council also reiterated support for the role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in helping find an end to the violence and the political crisis. It called for a five-point program suggested by ASEAN to be implemented, including a visit to Myanmar by the regional group’s special envoy.

A planned initial visit to Myanmar by the envoy was canceled when the government refused to allow him to visit Suu Kyi, who has been detained since the takeover and is being tried on charges her supporters and others say are spurious.

The government said the envoy cannot meet her because of her legal situation. Its failure to allow access led to Myanmar’s leader, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, not being allowed to attend an ASEAN summit last month, an unprecedented rebuke to a fellow member of the organization.

Comments / 0

Related
Birmingham Star

UN Security Council to hold meeting on Afghanistan situation

New York [US], November 16 (ANI): The United Nation's Security Council (UNSC) will hold a meeting on the situation in Afghanistan on Wednesday, said the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). Taking to Twitter, UNAMA said that Deborah Lyons, UN Secretary-General Special Representative for Afghanistan will address the meeting.
WORLD
AFP

Myanmar junta charges Suu Kyi with fraud during 2020 polls

Myanmar's junta has charged Aung San Suu Kyi with committing electoral fraud during the 2020 polls, state media reported Tuesday, the latest in a barrage of allegations against her since her party won in a landslide. Suu Kyi is now also accused of "election fraud and lawless actions" during the polls, state-run newspaper Global New Light of Myanmar reported, without giving details on when court proceedings would begin.
WORLD
AFP

US journalist released from Myanmar prison 'cared a lot about truth': colleague

An American journalist dramatically released from a Myanmar prison and deported Monday on the eve of a sedition and terrorism trial is humble, positive and inspired by George Orwell's writings against authoritarianism, his colleague told AFP. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government in February and launched a bloody crackdown that has killed more than 1,200 people, according to a local monitoring group, and also ensnared the media. The junta's war on dissent has seen Myanmar overtake Saudi Arabia and North Korea in jailing journalists -- since February only China has imprisoned more, according to Reporters Without Borders. Danny Fenster, who had been working for local outlet Frontier Myanmar for around a year, was arrested in May as he tried to leave the country to see his family.
FOREIGN POLICY
wibqam.com

Factbox: Most prominent people being held by Myanmar junta

(Reuters) – American journalist Danny Fenster was released from prison on Monday in military-ruled Myanmar, three days after he was sentenced to 11 years in a ruling that drew international condemnation. Fenster was among thousands of people – including dozens of media workers – detained since a Feb. 1 coup...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
albuquerqueexpress.com

Western Nations Condemn Belarus at UN Security Council

NEW YORK - The United States and European members of the U.N. Security Council condemned Belarus on Thursday for what they called the "cynical instrumentalization of migrants," as tensions simmered along the Polish-Belarusian border. "We ... condemn the orchestrated instrumentalization of human beings whose lives and well-being have been put...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un Security Council#Myanmar#Military Government#The Security Council#U N#Southeast Asian
WGAU

UN says over 3 million in Myanmar need "life-saving" aid

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief urged Myanmar’s military leaders on Monday to provide unimpeded access to the more than 3 million people in need of life-saving humanitarian assistance since government forces seized power on Feb. 1 “because of growing conflict and insecurity, COVID-19 and a failing economy.”
CHINA
US News and World Report

U.N. Aid Chief Says Myanmar Deteriorating, Security Council Meets

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths warned on Monday that the humanitarian situation in Myanmar was deteriorating with more than 3 million people in need of life-saving aid due to a growing conflict and failing economy. The U.N. Security Council also met behind closed-doors on Monday to...
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

UN Security Council calls for ceasefire in Ethiopia

New York [US], November 6 (ANI): The 15-membered United Nations Security Council (UNSC) expressed 'deep concern about the expansion and intensification of military clashes in northern Ethiopia' and urged the warring sides to negotiate a "lasting ceasefire". They further called to put an end to hostilities and to negotiate a...
WORLD
Marietta Daily Journal

UN Security Council to meet Friday to discuss Ethiopia

NAIROBI, Kenya — The United Nations Security Council was set to meet on Friday to discuss the situation in Ethiopia, where a conflict between the government and rebels has been escalating in recent weeks, dpa learned from diplomatic sources on Thursday. At the request of Mexico, the 15-member council was...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
China
The Independent

Blinken, in Kenya, seeks to cool regional crises

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken opened his first official visit to Africa in Kenya with an appeal Wednesday for the preservation of democracy and inclusion in politically and ethnically fractured societies. His message was delivered amid worsening crises in neighboring Ethiopia and Sudan With insecurity wracking both of those countries, Blinken began a three-nation African tour in a country with it own turbulent history of democracy. Kenya will face another test of stability in a presidential election next year yet has emerged as a player in attempting to ease the growing Ethiopian conflict.Before meeting President Uhuru Kenyatta and...
WORLD
The Independent

Libyan interim leader: I'll run for president if people want

Libya’s interim prime minister said Monday that he'll run for president if that's what the people want, a day after the son of the country’s late dictator Moammar Gadhafi emerged after years of hiding and announced his candidacy for the country’s top office.The developments come as the date for long-planned elections, scheduled to take place on Dec. 24, draws nearer. Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who is meant to lead the country until a winner is declared following national and presidential elections on Dec. 24, asked a cheering crowd at a youth rally: “It’s up to you. Do you...
WORLD
The Independent

Key Libya commander announces candidacy for president

Libya’s powerful commander, Khalifa Hifter, filed Tuesday as a candidate in the country’s presidential elections next month, as the long-waited vote faces growing uncertainty.Hifter submitted his candidacy papers Tuesday in the eastern city of Benghazi and announced the move in a video. He said he's seeking the country's highest post to “lead our people in a fateful stage.”He called on Libyan people to vote “with the highest levels of awareness and responsibility” so the nation can begin rebuilding and reconciliation after a decade of chaos and civil war.Libya has been wracked by chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ex-US diplomat says Myanmar frees jailed American journalist

Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson says American journalist Danny Fenster has been released from prison in Myanmar Richardson said in a statement Monday that Fenster had been released from prison and handed over to him in Myanmar and would be soon on his way home via Qatar.“This is the day that you hope will come when you do this work,” Richardson said. “We are so grateful that Danny will finally be able to reconnect with his loved ones, who have been advocating for him all this time, against immense odds.”Fenster, the managing editor of the online...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Myanmar election body charges Aung San Suu Kyi with electoral fraud

Myanmar’s state election commission announced it is prosecuting the country's ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi and 15 other senior political figures for alleged fraud in last November’s general election. The announcement was published Tuesday in the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper and other official media.Allegations of widespread electoral fraud were the main reason cited by the military for its Feb. 1 seizure of power that toppled Suu Kyi’s government. Her National League for Democracy party was about to begin a second five-year term in office after its landslide victory in the polls. The army-backed Union Solidarity and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Macron and Putin call for a ‘de-escalation’ of Belarus border tensions

France’s president Emmanuel Macron had spoken to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin and agreed on a “de-escalation” of tensions on the border.The pair spoke on the phone for almost two hours, and a statement from the Elysee Palace said that “it is our hope that this long conversation will yield results in the coming days”.Putin also promised Macron to “raise the topic” with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko.At the same time, Lukashenko and German chancellor Angela Merkel talked by phone, according to a social media post by reporters for Belarus state media.The post said the talks lasted around 50 minutes....
POLITICS
AFP

Migrants stuck on Poland-Belarus border vow to stay put

Aryan Wali Zellmi, a 25-year-old Iraqi Kurd, had tried twice to enter the European Union through Belarus. This time, he got stuck on the freezing border with Poland, joining hundreds in a crisis that the EU blames on Minsk. Zellmi is one of between 2,000 and 3,000 migrants -- mostly from Iraqi Kurdistan, but also from other volatile Middle Eastern countries like Syria -- who have camped at the forested Polish border for a week. With many young children and women among them, the migrants have slept in sub-zero temperatures in a makeshift camp, hoping to be let into the European Union. A barbed wire fence separates them from the Polish army, which has not let them through and created an emergency zone along its border.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

The Independent

336K+
Followers
133K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy