Mechanical properties of dense mycelium-bound composites under accelerated tropical weathering conditions

By Xin Ying Chan
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMycelium, as the root of fungi, is composed of filamentous strands of fine hyphae that bind discrete substrate particles into a block material. With advanced processing, dense mycelium-bound composites (DMCs) resembling commercial particleboards can be formed. However, their mechanical properties and performance under the working conditions of particleboards are unknown. Here,...

www.nature.com

Related
