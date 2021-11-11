CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Combined experimental-theoretical study of electron mobility-limiting mechanisms in SrSnO

By Tristan K. Truttmann
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe discovery and development of ultra-wide bandgap (UWBG) semiconductors is crucial to accelerate the adoption of renewable power sources. This necessitates an UWBG semiconductor that exhibitsÂ robust doping with high carrier mobility over a wide range of carrier concentrations. Here we demonstrate that epitaxial thin films of the perovskite oxide NdxSr1âˆ’xSnO3...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Electron"“plasmon and electron"“magnon scattering in ferromagnets from first principles by combining GW and GT self-energies

This work combines two powerful self-energy techniques: the well-known GW method and a self-energy recently developed by us that describes renormalization effects caused by the scattering of electrons with magnons and Stoner excitations. This GT self-energy, which is fully k-dependent and contains infinitely many spin-flip ladder diagrams, was shown to have a profound impact on the electronic band structure of Fe, Co, and Ni. In the present work, we refine the method by combining GT with the GW self-energy. The resulting GWT spectral functions exhibit strong lifetime effects and emergent dispersion anomalies. They are in an overall better agreement with experimental spectra than those obtained with GW or GT alone, even showing partial improvements over local-spin-density approximation dynamical mean-field theory. The performed analysis provides a basis for applying the GWT technique to a wider class of magnetic materials.
PHYSICS
massachusettsnewswire.com

A new ‘Theory of Everything’ combines Quantum Mechanics, the theory of the smallest particles, with General Relativity

CERRITOS, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — A new “Theory of Everything” is being presented by the Pantheory Research Organization. This theory combines Quantum Mechanics (QM), the theory of the smallest particles, with General Relativity (GR), the theory of gravity and the world of the large, in a theoretical construct which they assert is without contradiction. This is their latest version of the theory that relates to problems in the forefront of modern physics as of the fall of 2021.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Theoretical study of cellulose II nanocrystals with different exposed facets

Derived from the most abundant natural polymer, cellulose nanocrystal materials have attracted attention in recent decades due to their chemical and mechanical properties. However, still unclear is the influence of different exposed facets of the cellulose nanocrystals on the physicochemical properties. Herein, we first designed cellulose II nanocrystals with different exposed facets, the hydroxymethyl conformations distribution, hydrogen bond (HB) analysis, as well as the relative structural stability of these models (including crystal facets {A, B, O} and Type-A models vary in size) are theoretically investigated. The results reveal that the HB network of terminal anhydroglucose depends on the adjacent chain's contact sites in nanocrystals exposed with different facets. Compared to nanocrystals exposed with inclined facet, these exposed with flat facet tend to be the most stable. Therefore, the strategy of tuning exposed crystal facets will guide the design of novel cellulose nanocrystals with various physicochemical properties.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The epicardial delivery of cardiosphere derived cells or their extracellular vesicles is safe but of limited value in experimental infarction

The epicardial administration of therapeutics via the pericardial sac offers an attractive route, since it is minimally invasive and carries no risks of coronary embolization. The aim of this study was to assess viability, safety and effectiveness of cardiosphere-derived cells (CDCs), their extracellular vesicles (EVs) or placebo administered via a mini-thoracotomy 72Â h after experimental infarction in swine. The epicardial administration was completed successfully in all cases in a surgery time (knife-to-skin) below 30Â min. No significant differences between groups were found in cardiac function parameters evaluated using magnetic resonance imaging before therapy and at the end of the study, despite a trend towards improved function in CDC-treated animals. Moreover, infarct size at 10Â weeks was smaller in treated animals, albeit not significantly. Arrhythmia inducibility did not differ between groups. Pathological examination showed no differences, nor were there any pericardial adhesions evidenced in any case 10Â weeks after surgery. These results show that the epicardial delivery of CDCs or their EVs is safe and technically easy 3Â days after experimental myocardial infarction in swine, but it does not appear to have any beneficial effect on cardiac function. Our results do not support clinical translation of these therapies as implemented in this work.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Science Daily

Using mechanical tools improves our language skills, study finds

Our ability to understand the syntax of complex sentences is one of the most difficult language skills to acquire. In 2019, research had revealed a correlation between being particularly proficient in tool use and having good syntactic ability. A new study, by researchers from Inserm, CNRS, Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1 and Université Lumière Lyon 2 in collaboration with Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, has now shown that both skills rely on the same neurological resources, which are located in the same brain region. Furthermore, motor training using a tool improves our ability to understand the syntax of complex sentences and -- vice-versa -- syntactic training improves our proficiency in using tools. These findings could be applied clinically to support the rehabilitation of patients having lost some of their language skills.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Diesel2p mesoscope with dual independent scan engines for flexible capture of dynamics in distributed neural circuitry

Imaging the activity of neurons that are widely distributed across brain regions deep in scattering tissue at high speed remains challenging. Here, we introduce an open-source system with Dual Independent Enhanced Scan Engines for Large field-of-view Two-Photon imaging (Diesel2p). Combining optical design, adaptive optics, and temporal multiplexing, the system offers subcellular resolution over a large field-of-view of ~25 mm2, encompassing distances up to 7"‰mm, with independent scan engines. We demonstrate the flexibility and various use cases of this system for calcium imaging of neurons in the living brain.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Identifying subtypes of depression in clinician-annotated text: a retrospective cohort study

Current criteria for depression are imprecise and do not accurately characterize its distinct clinical presentations. As a result, its diagnosis lacks clinical utility in both treatment and research settings. Data-driven efforts to refine criteria have typically focused on a limited set of symptoms that do not reflect the disorder's heterogeneity. By contrast, clinicians often write about patients in depth, creating descriptions that may better characterize depression. However, clinical text is not commonly used to this end. Here we show that clinically relevant depressive subtypes can be derived from unstructured electronic health records. Five subtypes were identified amongst 18,314 patients with depression treated at a large mental healthcare provider by using unsupervised machine learning: severe-typical, psychotic, mild-typical, agitated, and anergic-apathetic. Subtypes were used to place patients in groups for validation; groups were found to be associated with future outcomes and characteristics that were consistent with the subtypes. These associations suggest that these categorizations are actionable due to their validity with respect to disease prognosis. Moreover, they were derived with automated techniques that might theoretically be widely implemented, allowing for future analyses in more varied populations and settings. Additional research, especially with respect to treatment response, may prove useful in further evaluation.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

A newly discovered behavior ('tail-belting') among wild rodents in sub zero conditions

Rodents are among the most successful mammals because they have the ability to adapt to a broad range of environmental conditions. Here, we present the first record of a previously unknown thermal adaptation to cold stress that repeatedly occurred in two species of non-commensal rodents (Apodemus flavicollis and Apodemus agrarius). The classic rodent literature implies that rodents prevent heat loss via a broad range of behavioral adaptations including sheltering, sitting on their tails, curling into a ball, or huddling with conspecifics. Here, we have repeatedly observed an undescribed behavior which we refer to as "tail-belting". This behavior was performed under cold stress, whereby animals lift and curl the tail medially, before resting it on the dorsal, medial rump while feeding or resting. We documented 115 instances of the tail-belting behavior; 38 in Apodemus agrarius, and 77 in Apodemus flavicollis. Thermal imaging data show the tails remained near ambient temperature even when temperatures were below 0Â Â°C. Since the tail-belting occurred only when the temperature dropped below âˆ’Â 6.9Â Â°C (for A. flavicollis) and âˆ’Â 9.5Â Â°C (for A. agrarius), we surmise that frostbite prevention may be the primary reason for this adaptation. It is likely that tail-belting has not previously been documented because free-ranging mice are rarely-recorded in the wild under extreme cold conditions. Given that these animals are so closely-related to laboratory rodents, this knowledge could potentially be relevant to researchers in various disciplines. We conclude by setting several directions for future research in this area.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Unassisted selective solar hydrogen peroxide production by an oxidised buckypaper-integrated perovskite photocathode

Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) is an eco-friendly oxidant and a promising energy source possessing comparable energy density to that of compressed H2. The current H2O2 production strategies mostly depend on the anthraquinone oxidation process, which requires significant energy and numerous organic chemicals. Photocatalyst-based solar H2O2 production comprises single-step O2 reduction to H2O2, which is a simple and eco-friendly method. However, the solar-to-H2O2 conversion efficiency is limited by the low performance of the inorganic semiconductor-based photoelectrodes and low selectivity and stability of the H2O2 production electrocatalyst. Herein, we demonstrate unassisted solar H2O2 production using an oxidised buckypaper as the H2O2 electrocatalyst combined with a high-performance inorganic-organic hybrid (perovskite) photocathode, without the need for additional bias or sacrificial agents. This integrated photoelectrode system shows 100% selectivity toward H2O2 and a solar-to-chemical conversion efficiency of ~1.463%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

The brain's structural differences between postherpetic neuralgia and lower back pain

The purpose is to explore the brain's structural difference in local morphology and between-region networks between two types of peripheral neuropathic pain (PNP): postherpetic neuralgia (PHN) and lower back pain (LBP). A total of 54 participants including 38 LBP and 16 PHN patients were enrolled. The average pain scores were 7.6 and 7.5 for LBP and PHN. High-resolution structural T1 weighted images were obtained. Both grey matter volume (GMV) and morphological connectivity (MC) were extracted. An independent two-sample t-test with false discovery rate (FDR) correction was used to identify the brain regions where LBP and PHN patients showed significant GMV difference. Next, we explored the differences of MC network between LBP and PHN patients and detected the group differences in network properties by using the two-sample t-test and FDR correction. Compared with PHN, LBP patients had significantly larger GMV in temporal gyrus, insula and fusiform gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05). The LBP cohort had significantly stronger MC in the connection between right precuneus and left opercular part of inferior frontal gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05). LBP patients had significantly stronger degree in left anterior cingulate gyrus and left rectus gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05) while had significantly weaker degree than PHN patients in left orbital part of middle frontal gyrus, left supplementary motor area and left superior parietal lobule (p"‰<"‰0.05). LBP and PHN patients had significant differences in the brain's GMV, MC, and network properties, which implies that different PNPs have different neural mechanisms concerning pain modulation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Functional roles of multiple Ton complex genes in a Sphingobium degrader of lignin-derived aromatic compounds

TonB-dependent transporters (TBDTs) mediate outer membrane transport of nutrients using the energy derived from proton motive force transmitted from the TonB"“ExbB"“ExbD complex localized in the inner membrane. Recently, we discovered ddvT encoding a TBDT responsible for the uptake of a 5,5-type lignin-derived dimer in Sphingobium sp. strain SYK-6. Furthermore, overexpression of ddvT in an SYK-6-derivative strain enhanced its uptake capacity, improving the rate of platform chemical production. Thus, understanding the uptake system of lignin-derived aromatics is fundamental for microbial conversion-based lignin valorization. Here we examined whether multiple tonB-, exbB-, and exbD-like genes in SYK-6 contribute to the outer membrane transport of lignin-derived aromatics. The disruption of tonB2"“6 and exbB3 did not reduce the capacity of SYK-6 to convert or grow on lignin-derived aromatics. In contrast, the introduction of the tonB1"“exbB1"“exbD1"“exbD2 operon genes into SYK-6, which could not be disrupted, promoted the conversion of Î²-O-4-, Î²-5-, Î²-1-, Î²-Î²-, and 5,5-type dimers and monomers, such as ferulate, vanillate, syringate, and protocatechuate. These results suggest that TonB-dependent uptake involving the tonB1 operon genes is responsible for the outer membrane transport of the above aromatics. Additionally, exbB2/tolQ and exbD3/tolR were suggested to constitute the Tol-Pal system that maintains the outer membrane integrity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Non-equilibrium phase transition at a critical point of human blood

Blood is the basic medium in the existence, evolution and physiological balance of animals and represents the biochemical "Internet" of the body; at least human blood exhibit the presence of an emergent phase that is highly unusual. Homeostasis, the state of the optimal functioning of the body, is maintained in living organisms by many chemical and physical conditions, particularly temperature. However, no regulatory mechanism has been identified that has led to a predetermined (molecularly encoded) optimal, individually variable, very specific temperature of around 36Â Â°C. Additionally, the homeostatic temperature range, which is kept within predetermined limits, is merely an empirical fact. In the following, I will show that the reference temperature that is necessary to achieve homeostasis can be established, and a preset homeostatic range can be determined, using an original experimental method and refined tools of mathematical physics related to the nonlinear measures of the complexity of human blood. Moreover, signatures of a macroscopic coherent state in a non-equilibrium system at a critical temperature are obtained.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Neural correlates of vocal initiation in the VTA/SNc of juvenile male zebra finches

Initiation and execution of complex learned vocalizations such as human speech and birdsong depend on multiple brain circuits. In songbirds, neurons in the motor cortices and basal ganglia circuitry exhibit preparatory activity before initiation of song, and that activity is thought to play an important role in successful song performance. However, it remains unknown where a start signal for song is represented in the brain and how such a signal would lead to appropriate vocal initiation. To test whether neurons in the midbrain ventral tegmental area (VTA) and substantia nigra pars compacta (SNc) show activity related to song initiation, we carried out extracellular recordings of VTA/SNc single units in singing juvenile male zebra finches. We found that a subset of VTA/SNc units exhibit phasic activity precisely time-locked to the onset of the song bout, and that the activity occurred specifically at the beginning of song. These findings suggest that phasic activity in the VTA/SNc represents a start signal that triggers song vocalization.
TOKYO, JP
techxplore.com

Theoretical breakthrough could boost data storage

A trio of researchers that includes William Kuszmaul—a computer science Ph.D. student at MIT—has made a discovery that could lead to more efficient data storage and retrieval in computers. The team's findings relate to so-called "linear-probing hash tables," which were introduced in 1954 and are among the oldest, simplest, and...
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Wet ball milling of niobium by using ethanol, determination of the crystallite size and microstructures

This study investigates the effect of using ethanol as the process control agent during the wet ball milling of niobium (Nb). Dried nanocrystal Nb powders, of high purity, with particle sizes, ranging from 8.5 to 14.3Â nm, were synthesized by ball milling. Commercial Nb powder of particle sizes of âˆ’Â 44Â Âµm was employed by using the planetary ball mill equipped with stainless still vials with still balls in ethanol. A ball-to-powder mass ratio of 10:1 was used at a rotation speed of 400Â rpm, an interval of 15Â min with an interval break of 5Â s, and a milling time of 10Â h. The powder was dried in vacutec at a temperature of 100Â Â°C, using a speed of 15Â rpm in the vacuum of 250Â mbar at a time of approximately 653Â min. The crystal phase of the dried powders was analyzed using X-ray diffraction (XRD) with CuKÉ‘ radiation, and by modification of the Scherrer equation, a single crystallite size of 11.85Â nm was obtained. The morphology of the particles was observed using scanning electron microscopy (SEM) with energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDS). The XRD results show that the pure crystal sizes in nanometre (nm), which decreases as the 2Î¸ and the full width at half maximum (FWHM) increases.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Spontaneous symmetry breaking in persistent currents of spinor polaritons

We predict the spontaneous symmetry breaking in a spinor Bose"“Einstein condensate of exciton-polaritons (polaritons) caused by the coupling of its spin and orbital degrees of freedom. We study a polariton condensate trapped in a ring-shaped effective potential with a broken rotational symmetry. We propose a realistic scheme of generating controllable spinor azimuthal persistent currents of polaritons in the trap under the continuous wave optical pump. We propose a new type of half-quantum circulating states in a spinor system characterized by azimuthal currents in both circular polarizations and a vortex in only one of the polarizations. The spontaneous symmetry breaking in the spinor polariton condensate that consists in the switching from co-winding to opposite-winding currents in opposite spin states is revealed. It is characterized by the change of the average orbital angular momentum of the condensate from zero to non-zero values. The radial displacement of the pump spot and the polarization of the pump act as the control parameters. The considered system exhibits a fundamental similarity to a superconducting flux qubit, which makes it highly promising for applications in quantum computing.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Efficient biosynthesis of nucleoside cytokinin angustmycin A containing an unusual sugar system

Angustmycin A has anti-mycobacterial and cytokinin activities, and contains an intriguing structure in which an unusual sugar with C5"²-C6"² dehydration is linked to adenine via an N-glycosidic bond. However, the logic underlying the biosynthesis of this molecule has long remained obscure. Here, we address angustmycin A biosynthesis by the full deciphering of its pathway. We demonstrate that AgmD, C, A, E, and B function as d-allulose 6-phosphate 3-epimerase, d-allulose 6-phosphate pyrophosphokinase, adenine phosphoallulosyltransferase, phosphoribohydrolase, and phosphatase, respectively, and that these collaboratively catalyze the relay reactions to biosynthesize angustmycin C. Additionally, we provide evidence that AgmF is a noncanonical dehydratase for the final step to angustmycin A via a self-sufficient strategy for cofactor recycling. Finally, we have reconstituted the entire six-enzyme pathway in vitro and in E. coli leading to angustmycin A production. These results expand the enzymatic repertoire regarding natural product biosynthesis, and also open the way for rational and rapid discovery of other angustmycin related antibiotics.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Principles governing control of aggregation and dispersion of aqueous graphene oxide

Controlling the structure of graphene oxide (GO) phases and their smaller analogues, graphene (oxide) quantum dots (GOQDs), is vitally important for any of their widespread intended applications: highly ordered arrangements of nanoparticles for thin-film or membrane applications of GO, dispersed nanoparticles for composite materials and three-dimensional porous arrangements for hydrogels. In aqueous environments, it is not only the chemical composition of the GO flakes that determines their morphologies; external factors such as pH and the coexisting cations also influence the structures formed. By using accurate models of GO that capture the heterogeneity of surface oxidation and very large-scale coarse-grained molecular dynamics that can simulate the behaviour of GO at realistic sizes of GOQDs, the driving forces that lead to the various morphologies in aqueous solution are resolved. We find the morphologies are determined by a complex interplay between electrostatic, \({\pi }\)"“\({\pi }\) and hydrogen bonding interactions. Assembled morphologies can be controlled by changing the degree of oxidation and the pH. In acidic aqueous solution, the GO flakes vary from fully aggregated over graphitic domains to partial aggregation via hydrogen bonding between hydroxylated domains, leading to the formation of planar extended flakes at high oxidation ratios and stacks at low oxidation ratios. At high pH, where the edge carboxylic acid groups are deprotonated, electrostatic repulsion leads to more dispersion, but a variety of aggregation behaviour is surprisingly still observed: over graphitic regions, via hydrogen bonding and "face-edge" interactions. Calcium ions cause additional aggregation, with a greater number of "face-face" and "edge-edge" aggregation mechanisms, leading to irregular aggregated structures. "Face-face" aggregation mechanisms are enhanced by the GO flakes possessing distinct domains of hydroxylated and graphitic regions, with \({\pi }\)"“\({\pi }\) and hydrogen bonding interactions prevalent between these regions on aggregated flakes respectively. These findings furnish explanations for the aggregation characteristics of GO and GOQDs, and provide computational methods to design directed synthesis routes for self-assembled and associated applications.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Silicon nanorod formation from powder feedstock through co-condensation in plasma flash evaporation and its feasibility for lithium-ion batteries

Si nanowires/nanorods are known to enhance the cycle performance of the lithium-ion batteries. However, viable high throughput production of Si nanomaterials has not yet attained as it requires in general expensive gas source and low-rate and multiple-step approach. As one of the potential approaches, in this work, we report the fast-rate Si nanorod synthesis from low-cost powder source by the modified plasma flash evaporation and the fundamental principle of structural formation during gas co-condensation. In this process, while Si vapors are formed in high temperature plasma jet, molten copper droplets are produced separately at the low temperature region as catalysts for growth of silicon nanorods. Si rods with several micrometers long and a few hundred of nanometers in diameter were produced in a single process at rates up to 40Â ÂµmÂ sâˆ’1. The growth of the Si nanorods from powder source is primarily characterized by the vapor"“liquid"“solid growth which is accelerated by the heat extraction at the growth point. The battery cells with the Si nanorods as the anode have shown that a higher capacity and better cyclability is achieved for the nanorods with higher aspect ratios.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Artificial polyhydroxyalkanoate poly[2-hydroxybutyrate-block-3-hydroxybutyrate] elastomer-like material

The first polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) block copolymer poly(2-hydroxybutyrate-b-3-hydroxybutyrate) [P(2HB-b-3HB)] was previously synthesized using engineered Escherichia coli expressing a chimeric PHA synthase PhaCAR with monomer sequence-regulating capacity. In the present study, the physical properties of the block copolymer and its relevant random copolymer P(2HB-ran-3HB) were evaluated. Stress"“strain tests on the P(88Â mol% 2HB-b-3HB) film showed an increasing stress value during elongation up to 393%. In addition, the block copolymer film exhibited slow contraction behavior after elongation, indicating that P(2HB-b-3HB) is an elastomer-like material. In contrast, the P(92Â mol% 2HB-ran-3HB) film, which was stretched up to 692% with nearly constant stress, was stretchable but not elastic. The differential scanning calorimetry and wide-angle X-ray diffraction analyses indicated that the P(2HB-b-3HB) contained the amorphous P(2HB) phase and the crystalline P(3HB) phase, whereas P(2HB-ran-3HB) was wholly amorphous. Therefore, the elasticity of P(2HB-b-3HB) can be attributed to the presence of the crystalline P(3HB) phase and a noncovalent crosslinked structure by the crystals. These results show the potential of block PHAs as elastic materials.
CHEMISTRY

