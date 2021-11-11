CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

High dielectric barium titanate porous scaffold for efficient Li metal cycling in anode-free cells

By Chao Wang
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLi metal batteries are being intensively investigated as a means to achieve higher energy density when compared with standard Li-ion batteries. However, the formation of dendritic and mossy Li metal microstructures at the negative electrode during stripping/plating cycles causes electrolyte decomposition and the formation of electronically disconnected Li metalÂ particles. Here...

Tuning structural isomers of phenylenediammonium to afford efficient and stable perovskite solar cells and modules

Organic halide salt passivation is considered to be an essential strategy to reduce defects in state-of-the-art perovskite solar cells (PSCs). This strategy, however, suffers from the inevitable formation of in-plane favored two-dimensional (2D) perovskite layers with impaired charge transport, especially under thermal conditions, impeding photovoltaic performance and device scale-up. To overcome this limitation, we studied the energy barrier of 2D perovskite formation from ortho-, meta- and para-isomers of (phenylene)di(ethylammonium) iodide (PDEAI2) that were designed for tailored defect passivation. Treatment with the most sterically hindered ortho-isomer not only prevents the formation of surficial 2D perovskite film, even at elevated temperatures, but also maximizes the passivation effect on both shallow- and deep-level defects. The ensuing PSCs achieve an efficiency of 23.9% with long-term operational stability (over 1000"‰h). Importantly, a record efficiency of 21.4% for the perovskite module with an active area of 26 cm2 was achieved.
SCIENCE
High-throughput sequencing for species authentication and contamination detection of 63 cell lines

Cell lines are widely used in research and for diagnostic tests and are often shared between laboratories. Lack of cell line authentication can result in the use of contaminated or misidentified cell lines, potentially affecting the results from research and diagnostic activities. Cell line authentication and contamination detection based on metagenomic high-throughput sequencing (HTS) was tested on DNA and RNA from 63 cell lines available at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's National Centre for Foreign Animal Disease. Through sequence comparison of the cytochrome c oxidase subunit 1 (COX1) gene, the species identity of 53 cell lines was confirmed, and eight cell lines were found to show a greater pairwise nucleotide identity in the COX1 sequence of a different species within the same expected genus. Two cell lines, LFBK-Î±vÎ²6 and SCP-HS, were determined to be composed of cells from a different species and genus. Mycoplasma contamination was not detected in any cell lines. However, several expected and unexpected viral sequences were detected, including part of the classical swine fever virus genome in the IB-RS-2 Clone D10 cell line. Metagenomics-based HTS is a useful laboratory QA tool for cell line authentication and contamination detection that should be conducted regularly.
SCIENCE
New cell efficiently converts waste heat to energy

Scientists at Korea’s Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology have designed a novel hybrid thermoelectrochemical-concentration cell that outperforms similar state-of-the-art devices and shows promise in utilizing waste heat to generate electricity. The article also explains that the conversion of a temperature difference into electricity is already possible through thermoelectrochemical...
CHEMISTRY
Efficient electrocatalytic acetylene semihydrogenation by electron"“rich metal sites in N"“heterocyclic carbene metal complexes

Electrocatalytic acetylene semihydrogenation is a promising alternative to thermocatalytic acetylene hydrogenation due to its environmental benignity and economic efficiency, but its performance is far below that of the thermocatalytic reaction because of strong competition from side reactions, including hydrogen evolution, overhydrogenation and carbon"“carbon coupling reactions. We develop N"“heterocyclic carbene"“metal complexes, with electron"“rich metal centers owing to the strongly Ïƒ"“donating N"“heterocyclic carbene ligands, as electrocatalysts for selective acetylene semihydrogenation. Experimental and theoretical investigations reveal that the copper sites in N"“heterocyclic carbene"“copper facilitateÂ the absorption of electrophilic acetylene and theÂ desorption of nucleophilic ethylene, ultimately suppressing the side reactions during electrocatalytic acetylene semihydrogenation, and exhibit superior semihydrogenation performance, with faradaic efficiencies of â‰¥98 % under pure acetylene flow. Even in a crude ethylene feed containing 1 % acetylene (1"‰Ã—"‰104 ppm), N"“heterocyclic carbene"“copper affords a specific selectivity of >99 % during a 100"“h stability test, continuous ethylene production with only ~30 ppm acetylene, a large space velocity of up to 9.6"‰Ã—"‰105"‰mLÂ·gcatâˆ’1Â·hâˆ’1, and a turnover frequency of 2.1"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’2 sâˆ’1, dramatically outperforming currently reported thermocatalysts.
CHEMISTRY
A selectable all-in-one CRISPR prime editing piggyBac transposon allows for highly efficient gene editing in human cell lines

CRISPR prime-editors are emergent tools for genome editing and offer a versatile alternative approach to HDR-based genome engineering or DNA base-editors. However, sufficient prime-editor expression levels and availability of optimized transfection protocols may affect editing efficiencies, especially in hard-to-transfect cells like hiPSC. Here, we show that piggyBac prime-editing (PB-PE) allows for sustained expression of prime-editors. We demonstrate proof-of-concept for PB-PE in a newly designed lentiviral traffic light reporter, which allows for estimation of gene correction and defective editing resulting in indels, based on expression of two different fluorophores. PB-PE can prime-edit more than 50% of hiPSC cells after antibiotic selection. We also show that improper design of pegRNA cannot simply be overcome by extended expression, but PB-PE allows for estimation of effectiveness of selected pegRNAs after few days of cultivation time. Finally, we implemented PB-PE for efficient editing of an amyotrophic lateral sclerosis-associated mutation in the SOD1-gene of patient-derived hiPSC. Progress of genome editing can be monitored by Sanger-sequencing, whereas PB-PE vectors can be removed after editing and excised cells can be enriched by fialuridine selection. Together, we present an efficient prime-editing toolbox, which can be robustly used in a variety of cell lines even when non-optimized transfection-protocols are applied.
SCIENCE
Diesel2p mesoscope with dual independent scan engines for flexible capture of dynamics in distributed neural circuitry

Imaging the activity of neurons that are widely distributed across brain regions deep in scattering tissue at high speed remains challenging. Here, we introduce an open-source system with Dual Independent Enhanced Scan Engines for Large field-of-view Two-Photon imaging (Diesel2p). Combining optical design, adaptive optics, and temporal multiplexing, the system offers subcellular resolution over a large field-of-view of ~25 mm2, encompassing distances up to 7"‰mm, with independent scan engines. We demonstrate the flexibility and various use cases of this system for calcium imaging of neurons in the living brain.
ENGINEERING
Unassisted selective solar hydrogen peroxide production by an oxidised buckypaper-integrated perovskite photocathode

Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) is an eco-friendly oxidant and a promising energy source possessing comparable energy density to that of compressed H2. The current H2O2 production strategies mostly depend on the anthraquinone oxidation process, which requires significant energy and numerous organic chemicals. Photocatalyst-based solar H2O2 production comprises single-step O2 reduction to H2O2, which is a simple and eco-friendly method. However, the solar-to-H2O2 conversion efficiency is limited by the low performance of the inorganic semiconductor-based photoelectrodes and low selectivity and stability of the H2O2 production electrocatalyst. Herein, we demonstrate unassisted solar H2O2 production using an oxidised buckypaper as the H2O2 electrocatalyst combined with a high-performance inorganic-organic hybrid (perovskite) photocathode, without the need for additional bias or sacrificial agents. This integrated photoelectrode system shows 100% selectivity toward H2O2 and a solar-to-chemical conversion efficiency of ~1.463%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Science
Chemistry
Principles governing control of aggregation and dispersion of aqueous graphene oxide

Controlling the structure of graphene oxide (GO) phases and their smaller analogues, graphene (oxide) quantum dots (GOQDs), is vitally important for any of their widespread intended applications: highly ordered arrangements of nanoparticles for thin-film or membrane applications of GO, dispersed nanoparticles for composite materials and three-dimensional porous arrangements for hydrogels. In aqueous environments, it is not only the chemical composition of the GO flakes that determines their morphologies; external factors such as pH and the coexisting cations also influence the structures formed. By using accurate models of GO that capture the heterogeneity of surface oxidation and very large-scale coarse-grained molecular dynamics that can simulate the behaviour of GO at realistic sizes of GOQDs, the driving forces that lead to the various morphologies in aqueous solution are resolved. We find the morphologies are determined by a complex interplay between electrostatic, \({\pi }\)"“\({\pi }\) and hydrogen bonding interactions. Assembled morphologies can be controlled by changing the degree of oxidation and the pH. In acidic aqueous solution, the GO flakes vary from fully aggregated over graphitic domains to partial aggregation via hydrogen bonding between hydroxylated domains, leading to the formation of planar extended flakes at high oxidation ratios and stacks at low oxidation ratios. At high pH, where the edge carboxylic acid groups are deprotonated, electrostatic repulsion leads to more dispersion, but a variety of aggregation behaviour is surprisingly still observed: over graphitic regions, via hydrogen bonding and "face-edge" interactions. Calcium ions cause additional aggregation, with a greater number of "face-face" and "edge-edge" aggregation mechanisms, leading to irregular aggregated structures. "Face-face" aggregation mechanisms are enhanced by the GO flakes possessing distinct domains of hydroxylated and graphitic regions, with \({\pi }\)"“\({\pi }\) and hydrogen bonding interactions prevalent between these regions on aggregated flakes respectively. These findings furnish explanations for the aggregation characteristics of GO and GOQDs, and provide computational methods to design directed synthesis routes for self-assembled and associated applications.
CHEMISTRY
The brain's structural differences between postherpetic neuralgia and lower back pain

The purpose is to explore the brain's structural difference in local morphology and between-region networks between two types of peripheral neuropathic pain (PNP): postherpetic neuralgia (PHN) and lower back pain (LBP). A total of 54 participants including 38 LBP and 16 PHN patients were enrolled. The average pain scores were 7.6 and 7.5 for LBP and PHN. High-resolution structural T1 weighted images were obtained. Both grey matter volume (GMV) and morphological connectivity (MC) were extracted. An independent two-sample t-test with false discovery rate (FDR) correction was used to identify the brain regions where LBP and PHN patients showed significant GMV difference. Next, we explored the differences of MC network between LBP and PHN patients and detected the group differences in network properties by using the two-sample t-test and FDR correction. Compared with PHN, LBP patients had significantly larger GMV in temporal gyrus, insula and fusiform gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05). The LBP cohort had significantly stronger MC in the connection between right precuneus and left opercular part of inferior frontal gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05). LBP patients had significantly stronger degree in left anterior cingulate gyrus and left rectus gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05) while had significantly weaker degree than PHN patients in left orbital part of middle frontal gyrus, left supplementary motor area and left superior parietal lobule (p"‰<"‰0.05). LBP and PHN patients had significant differences in the brain's GMV, MC, and network properties, which implies that different PNPs have different neural mechanisms concerning pain modulation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
High electron mobility in strained GaAs nanowires

Transistor concepts based on semiconductor nanowires promise high performance, lower energy consumption and better integrability in various platforms in nanoscale dimensions. Concerning the intrinsic transport properties of electrons in nanowires, relatively high mobility values that approach those in bulk crystals have been obtained only in core/shell heterostructures, where electrons are spatially confined inside the core. Here, it is demonstrated that the strain in lattice-mismatched core/shell nanowires can affect the effective mass of electrons in a way that boosts their mobility to distinct levels. Specifically, electrons inside the hydrostatically tensile-strained gallium arsenide core of nanowires with a thick indium aluminium arsenide shell exhibit mobility values 30"“50 % higher than in equivalent unstrained nanowires or bulk crystals, as measured at room temperature. With such an enhancement of electron mobility, strained gallium arsenide nanowires emerge as a unique means for the advancement of transistor technology.
CHEMISTRY
Silicon nanorod formation from powder feedstock through co-condensation in plasma flash evaporation and its feasibility for lithium-ion batteries

Si nanowires/nanorods are known to enhance the cycle performance of the lithium-ion batteries. However, viable high throughput production of Si nanomaterials has not yet attained as it requires in general expensive gas source and low-rate and multiple-step approach. As one of the potential approaches, in this work, we report the fast-rate Si nanorod synthesis from low-cost powder source by the modified plasma flash evaporation and the fundamental principle of structural formation during gas co-condensation. In this process, while Si vapors are formed in high temperature plasma jet, molten copper droplets are produced separately at the low temperature region as catalysts for growth of silicon nanorods. Si rods with several micrometers long and a few hundred of nanometers in diameter were produced in a single process at rates up to 40Â ÂµmÂ sâˆ’1. The growth of the Si nanorods from powder source is primarily characterized by the vapor"“liquid"“solid growth which is accelerated by the heat extraction at the growth point. The battery cells with the Si nanorods as the anode have shown that a higher capacity and better cyclability is achieved for the nanorods with higher aspect ratios.
CHEMISTRY
Improved spatio-temporal measurements of visually evoked fields using optically-pumped magnetometers

Recent developments in performance and practicality of optically-pumped magnetometers (OPMs) have enabled new capabilities in non-invasive brain function mapping through magnetoencephalography. In particular, the lack of cryogenic operating conditions allows for more flexible placement of sensor heads closer to the brain, leading to improved spatial resolution and source localisation capabilities. Through recording visually evoked brain fields (VEFs), we demonstrate that the closer sensor proximity can be exploited to improve temporal resolution. We use OPMs, and superconducting quantum interference devices (SQUIDs) for reference, to measure brain responses to flash and pattern reversal stimuli. We find highly reproducible signals with consistency across multiple participants, stimulus paradigms and sensor modalities. The temporal resolution advantage of OPMs is manifest in a twofold improvement, compared to SQUIDs. The capability for improved spatio-temporal signal tracing is illustrated by simultaneous vector recordings of VEFs in the primary and associative visual cortex, where a time lag on the order of 10"“20 ms is consistently found. This paves the way for further spatio-temporal studies of neurophysiological signal tracking in visual stimulus processing, and other brain responses, with potentially far-reaching consequences for time-critical mapping of functionality in healthy and pathological brains.
SCIENCE
Polystyrene nanoplastics and microplastics can act as Trojan horse carriers of benzo(a)pyrene to mussel hemocytes in vitro

In this work we studied the ability of polystyrene (PS) nanoplastics (NPs) and microplastics (MPs) to transfer benzo(a)pyrene (BaP) to mussel hemocytes and to produce toxic effects in vitro. For this, intracellular fate and toxicity of PS NPs (0.05Â Î¼m) and MPs (0.5 and 4.5Â Î¼m) alone or with BaP and of BaP alone were assessed. Particles of 0.05 and 0.5Â Âµm largely aggregated in the exposure medium whereas presence of BaP reduced particle aggregation. Cells internalized PS NPs and MPs alone or with BaP and these were found inside and outside lysosomes, depending on their size. PS particles alone or with BaP were cytotoxic to hemocytes only at the highest concentrations tested. The same was true for most sublethal endpoints except for increased phagocytic activity provoked by NPs and 0.5Â Î¼m MPs at lower concentrations. Plastic particles appeared to be the main drivers for reduced plasma membrane integrity and increased phagocytic and lysosomal activities whereas BaP appeared to contribute more to reduced cell viability and phagocytosis and increased ROS production and genotoxicity. Overall, PS NPs and MPs can act as carriers of BaP to mussel hemocytes, rising concerns about risks plastics associated to pollutants may pose to aquatic organisms.
CHEMISTRY
Plasmon-induced hot-hole generation and extraction at nano-heterointerfaces for photocatalysis

Localized surface plasmon resonance excitation presents tremendous opportunities for light-harvesting in the field of photocatalysis. Notably, the use of plasmon-generated hot carriers to drive chemical reactions offers the opportunity to control the selectivity of the reaction, unlike temperature-driven catalysis. There has been extensive development of photocatalysts based on plasmon-induced hot electron transfer. However, the equally important hole transfer process has been largely understudied mainly because of the ultrafast dynamics and shorter lifetime of holes compared to electrons. The electron and hole transport asymmetry to the catalytic site introduces additional challenges in extracting holes as oxidants for chemical adsorbents/reactants. This review provides a fundamental overview of plasmonic catalysis, emphasizing recent hot hole extraction and catalysis advancements by exploring different nano-heterointerfaces through which energetic holes can be localized to the catalytic sites. We also highlight some of the critical parameters which must be considered to address the limitations and introduce new possibilities to the field.
CHEMISTRY
Sequence logic at enhancers governs a dual mechanism of endodermal organ fate induction by FOXA pioneer factors

FOXA pioneer transcription factors (TFs) associate with primed enhancers in endodermal organ precursors. Using a human stem cell model of pancreas differentiation, we here discover that only a subset of pancreatic enhancers is FOXA-primed, whereas the majority is unprimed and engages FOXA upon lineage induction. Primed enhancers are enriched for signal-dependent TF motifs and harbor abundant and strong FOXA motifs. Unprimed enhancers harbor fewer, more degenerate FOXA motifs, and FOXA recruitment to unprimed but not primed enhancers requires pancreatic TFs. Strengthening FOXA motifs at an unprimed enhancer near NKX6.1 renders FOXA recruitment pancreatic TF-independent, induces priming, and broadens the NKX6.1 expression domain. We make analogous observations about FOXA binding during hepatic and lung development. Our findings suggest a dual role for FOXA in endodermal organ development: first, FOXA facilitates signal-dependent lineage initiation via enhancer priming, and second, FOXA enforces organ cell type-specific gene expression via indirect recruitment by lineage-specific TFs.
SCIENCE
Epidemiologic potentials and correlational analysis of Vibrio species and virulence toxins from water sources in greater Bushenyi districts, Uganda

Adequate water supply is one of the public health issues among the population living in low-income settings. Vibriosis remain a significant health challenge drawing the attention of both healthcare planners and researchers in South West districts of Uganda. Intending to clamp down the disease cases in the safest water deprive locality, we investigated the virulent toxins as contaminants and epidemiologic potentials of Vibrio species recovered from surface waters in greater Bushenyi districts, Uganda. Surface water sources within 46 villages located in the study districts were obtained between June and October 2018. Standard microbiological and molecular methods were used to analyse samples. Our results showed that 981 presumptive isolates retrieved cell counts of 10"“100Â CFU/g, with, with (640) 65% confirmed as Vibrio genus using polymerase chain reaction, which is distributed as follows; V. vulnificus 46/640 (7.2%), V. fluvialis 30/594 (5.1), V. parahaemolyticus 21/564 (3.7), V. cholera 5/543 (0.9), V. alginolyticus 62/538 (11.5) and V. mimicus 20/476 (4.2). The virulence toxins observed were heat-stable enterotoxin (stn) 46 (82.10%), V. vulnificus virulence gene (vcgCPI) 40 (87.00%), extracellular haemolysin gene {vfh 21 (70.00)} and Heme utilization protein gene {hupO 5 (16.70)}. The cluster analysis depicts hupO (4.46% n"‰="‰112); vfh (18.75%, n"‰="‰112); vcgCPI and stn (35.71%, & 41.07%, n"‰="‰112). The principal component analysis revealed the toxins (hupO, vfh) were correlated with the isolate recovered from Bohole water (BW) source, while (vcgCPI, stn) toxins are correlated with natural raw water (NRW) and open springs (OS) water sources isolates. Such observation indicates that surface waters sources are highly contaminated with an odds ratio of 1.00, 95% CI (70.48"“90.5), attributed risk of (aR"‰="‰64.29) and relative risk of (RR"‰="‰73.91). In addition, it also implies that the surface waters sources have >"‰1 risk of contamination with vfh and >"‰six times of contamination with hupO (aR"‰="‰40, âˆ’"‰66). This is a call of utmost importance to the population, which depends on these water sources to undertake appropriate sanitation, personal hygienic practices and potential measures that ensure water quality.
SCIENCE
Wet ball milling of niobium by using ethanol, determination of the crystallite size and microstructures

This study investigates the effect of using ethanol as the process control agent during the wet ball milling of niobium (Nb). Dried nanocrystal Nb powders, of high purity, with particle sizes, ranging from 8.5 to 14.3Â nm, were synthesized by ball milling. Commercial Nb powder of particle sizes of âˆ’Â 44Â Âµm was employed by using the planetary ball mill equipped with stainless still vials with still balls in ethanol. A ball-to-powder mass ratio of 10:1 was used at a rotation speed of 400Â rpm, an interval of 15Â min with an interval break of 5Â s, and a milling time of 10Â h. The powder was dried in vacutec at a temperature of 100Â Â°C, using a speed of 15Â rpm in the vacuum of 250Â mbar at a time of approximately 653Â min. The crystal phase of the dried powders was analyzed using X-ray diffraction (XRD) with CuKÉ‘ radiation, and by modification of the Scherrer equation, a single crystallite size of 11.85Â nm was obtained. The morphology of the particles was observed using scanning electron microscopy (SEM) with energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDS). The XRD results show that the pure crystal sizes in nanometre (nm), which decreases as the 2Î¸ and the full width at half maximum (FWHM) increases.
CHEMISTRY
Magnetic composite of Î³-FeO hollow sphere and palladium doped nitrogen-rich mesoporous carbon as a recoverable catalyst for C"“C coupling reactions

In this article, palladated-magnetic nitrogen doped porous carbon was prepared from nano magnetic Î³-Fe2O3 hollow sphere (h-Fe2O3) with high specific surface area and pore volume. To the purpose, initially h-Fe2O3 was prepared and covered with glucose via hydrothermal treatment with subsequent polymerization of organic shell. The polymerization of melamine-resorcinol"“formaldehyde (MRF) was achieved in the presence of Cl-functionalized glucose coated h-Fe2O3 (h-Fe2O3@glu-MRF). Next, the prepared magnetic core"“shell hollow sphere was palladated followed by carbonization to yield Pd@h-Fe2O3@C introducing more pores in its structure. The resulted compound, Pd@h-Fe2O3@C, was fully characterized, showing that carbonization process expressively increased the specific surface area. The resulted Pd@h-Fe2O3@C was successfully used for promoting C"“C coupling reactions under mild reaction conditions as a heterogeneous catalyst and its activity was compared with some prepared control catalysts. This novel catalyst was magnetically separated simply by a magnet bar and recycled and reused at least in five consecutive runs, without considerable loss of its activity. It is note mentioning that, high recyclability with low Pd leaching are another gains of this protocol.
CHEMISTRY
A data-driven approach to increasing the lifetime of IoT sensor nodes

Data transmission accounts for significant energy consumption in wireless sensor networks where streaming data is generated by the sensors. This impedes their use in many settings, including livestock monitoring over large pastures (which forms our target application). We present Ambrosia, a lightweight protocol that utilizes a window-based timeseries forecasting mechanism for data reduction. Ambrosia employs a configurable error threshold to ensure that the accuracy of end applications is unaffected by the data transfer reduction. Experimental evaluations using LoRa and BLE on a real livestock monitoring deployment demonstrate 60% reduction in data transmission and a 2Â \(\times\) increase in battery lifetime.
INDUSTRY

