Science

Cluster magnetic octupole induced out-of-plane spin polarization in antiperovskite antiferromagnet

By Yunfeng You
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOut-of-plane spin polarization Ïƒz has attracted increasing interests of researchers recently, due to its potential in high-density and low-power spintronic devices. Noncollinear antiferromagnet (AFM), which has unique 120Â° triangular spin configuration, has been discovered to possess Ïƒz. However, the physical origin of Ïƒz in noncollinear AFM is still not clear, and...

www.nature.com

APS physics

Quantum Simulation of Antiferromagnetic Heisenberg Chain with Gate-Defined Quantum Dots

Quantum-mechanical correlations of interacting fermions result in the emergence of exotic phases. Magnetic phases naturally arise in the Mott-insulator regime of the Fermi-Hubbard model, where charges are localized and the spin degree of freedom remains. In this regime, the occurrence of phenomena such as resonating valence bonds, frustrated magnetism, and spin liquids is predicted. Quantum systems with engineered Hamiltonians can be used as simulators of such spin physics to provide insights beyond the capabilities of analytical methods and classical computers. To be useful, methods for the preparation of intricate many-body spin states and access to relevant observables are required. Here, we show the quantum simulation of magnetism in the Mott-insulator regime with a linear quantum-dot array. We characterize the energy spectrum for a Heisenberg spin chain, from which we can identify when the conditions for homogeneous exchange couplings are met. Next, we study the multispin coherence with global exchange oscillations in both the singlet and triplet subspace of the Heisenberg Hamiltonian. Last, we adiabatically prepare the low-energy global singlet of the homogeneous spin chain and probe it with two-spin singlet-triplet measurements on each nearest-neighbor pair and the correlations therein. The methods and control presented here open new opportunities for the simulation of quantum magnetism benefiting from the flexibility in tuning and layout of gate-defined quantum-dot arrays.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Coherent spin rotation-induced zero thermal expansion in MnCoSi-based spiral magnets

Materials exhibiting zero thermal expansion (ZTE), namely, volume invariance with temperature change, can resist thermal shock and are highly desired in modern industries for high-precision components. However, pure ZTE materials are rare, especially those that are metallic. Here, we report the discovery of a pure metallic ZTE material: an orthorhombic Mn1-xNixCoSi spiral magnet. The introduction of Ni can efficiently enhance the ferromagnetic exchange interaction and construct the transition from a spiral magnetic state to a ferromagnetic-like state in MnCoSi-based alloys. Systematic in situ neutron powder diffraction revealed a new cycloidal spiral magnetic structure in the bc plane in the ground state, which transformed to a helical spiral in the ab plane with increasing temperature. Combined with Lorentz transmission electron microscopy techniques, the cycloidal and helical spin order coherently rotated at varying periods along the c-axis during the magnetic transition. This spin rotation drove the continuous movement of the coupled crystalline lattice and induced a large negative thermal expansion along the a-axis, eventually leading to a wide-temperature ZTE effect. Our work not only introduces a new ZTE alloy but also presents a new mechanism by which to discover or design ZTE magnets.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Electron spin resonance of single iron phthalocyanine molecules and role of their non-localized spins in magnetic interactions

Electron spin resonance (ESR) spectroscopy is a crucial tool, through spin labelling, in investigations of the chemical structure of materials and of the electronic structure of materials associated with unpaired spins. ESR spectra measured in molecular systems, however, are established on large ensembles of spins and usually require a complicated structural analysis. Recently, the combination of scanning tunnelling microscopy with ESR has proved to be a powerful tool to image and coherently control individual atomic spins on surfaces. Here we extend this technique to single coordination complexes-iron phthalocyanines (FePc)-and investigate the magnetic interactions between their molecular spin with either another molecular spin (in FePc"“FePc dimers) or an atomic spin (in FePc"“Ti pairs). We show that the molecular spin density of FePc is both localized at the central Fe atom and also distributed to the ligands (Pc), which yields a strongly molecular-geometry-dependent exchange coupling.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Antiferromagnetic spatial photonic Ising machine through optoelectronic correlation computing

Recently, spatial photonic Ising machines (SPIM) have been demonstrated to compute the minima of Hamiltonians for large-scale spin systems. Here we propose to implement an antiferromagnetic model through optoelectronic correlation computing with SPIM. Also we exploit the gauge transformation which enables encoding the spins and the interaction strengths in a single phase-only spatial light modulator. With a simple setup, we experimentally show the ground-state-search acceleration of an antiferromagnetic model with 40000 spins in number-partitioning problem. Thus such an optoelectronic computing exhibits great programmability and scalability for the practical applications of studying statistical systems and combinatorial optimization problems.
COMPUTERS
nanowerk.com

Double-dosing induces magnetism while strengthening electron quantum oscillations in a topological insulator

(Nanowerk News) A University of Wollongong-led team across three FLEET nodes has combined two traditional semiconductor doping methods to achieve new efficiencies in the topological insulator bismuth-selenide (Bi2Se3). Two doping elements were used: samarium and iron (Physical Review B, "Massive Dirac fermions and strong Shubnikov–de Haas oscillations in single crystals of the topological insulator Bi2Se3 doped with Sm and Fe").
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Diesel2p mesoscope with dual independent scan engines for flexible capture of dynamics in distributed neural circuitry

Imaging the activity of neurons that are widely distributed across brain regions deep in scattering tissue at high speed remains challenging. Here, we introduce an open-source system with Dual Independent Enhanced Scan Engines for Large field-of-view Two-Photon imaging (Diesel2p). Combining optical design, adaptive optics, and temporal multiplexing, the system offers subcellular resolution over a large field-of-view of ~25 mm2, encompassing distances up to 7"‰mm, with independent scan engines. We demonstrate the flexibility and various use cases of this system for calcium imaging of neurons in the living brain.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Unassisted selective solar hydrogen peroxide production by an oxidised buckypaper-integrated perovskite photocathode

Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) is an eco-friendly oxidant and a promising energy source possessing comparable energy density to that of compressed H2. The current H2O2 production strategies mostly depend on the anthraquinone oxidation process, which requires significant energy and numerous organic chemicals. Photocatalyst-based solar H2O2 production comprises single-step O2 reduction to H2O2, which is a simple and eco-friendly method. However, the solar-to-H2O2 conversion efficiency is limited by the low performance of the inorganic semiconductor-based photoelectrodes and low selectivity and stability of the H2O2 production electrocatalyst. Herein, we demonstrate unassisted solar H2O2 production using an oxidised buckypaper as the H2O2 electrocatalyst combined with a high-performance inorganic-organic hybrid (perovskite) photocathode, without the need for additional bias or sacrificial agents. This integrated photoelectrode system shows 100% selectivity toward H2O2 and a solar-to-chemical conversion efficiency of ~1.463%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Functional roles of multiple Ton complex genes in a Sphingobium degrader of lignin-derived aromatic compounds

TonB-dependent transporters (TBDTs) mediate outer membrane transport of nutrients using the energy derived from proton motive force transmitted from the TonB"“ExbB"“ExbD complex localized in the inner membrane. Recently, we discovered ddvT encoding a TBDT responsible for the uptake of a 5,5-type lignin-derived dimer in Sphingobium sp. strain SYK-6. Furthermore, overexpression of ddvT in an SYK-6-derivative strain enhanced its uptake capacity, improving the rate of platform chemical production. Thus, understanding the uptake system of lignin-derived aromatics is fundamental for microbial conversion-based lignin valorization. Here we examined whether multiple tonB-, exbB-, and exbD-like genes in SYK-6 contribute to the outer membrane transport of lignin-derived aromatics. The disruption of tonB2"“6 and exbB3 did not reduce the capacity of SYK-6 to convert or grow on lignin-derived aromatics. In contrast, the introduction of the tonB1"“exbB1"“exbD1"“exbD2 operon genes into SYK-6, which could not be disrupted, promoted the conversion of Î²-O-4-, Î²-5-, Î²-1-, Î²-Î²-, and 5,5-type dimers and monomers, such as ferulate, vanillate, syringate, and protocatechuate. These results suggest that TonB-dependent uptake involving the tonB1 operon genes is responsible for the outer membrane transport of the above aromatics. Additionally, exbB2/tolQ and exbD3/tolR were suggested to constitute the Tol-Pal system that maintains the outer membrane integrity.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

A newly discovered behavior ('tail-belting') among wild rodents in sub zero conditions

Rodents are among the most successful mammals because they have the ability to adapt to a broad range of environmental conditions. Here, we present the first record of a previously unknown thermal adaptation to cold stress that repeatedly occurred in two species of non-commensal rodents (Apodemus flavicollis and Apodemus agrarius). The classic rodent literature implies that rodents prevent heat loss via a broad range of behavioral adaptations including sheltering, sitting on their tails, curling into a ball, or huddling with conspecifics. Here, we have repeatedly observed an undescribed behavior which we refer to as "tail-belting". This behavior was performed under cold stress, whereby animals lift and curl the tail medially, before resting it on the dorsal, medial rump while feeding or resting. We documented 115 instances of the tail-belting behavior; 38 in Apodemus agrarius, and 77 in Apodemus flavicollis. Thermal imaging data show the tails remained near ambient temperature even when temperatures were below 0Â Â°C. Since the tail-belting occurred only when the temperature dropped below âˆ’Â 6.9Â Â°C (for A. flavicollis) and âˆ’Â 9.5Â Â°C (for A. agrarius), we surmise that frostbite prevention may be the primary reason for this adaptation. It is likely that tail-belting has not previously been documented because free-ranging mice are rarely-recorded in the wild under extreme cold conditions. Given that these animals are so closely-related to laboratory rodents, this knowledge could potentially be relevant to researchers in various disciplines. We conclude by setting several directions for future research in this area.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

The brain's structural differences between postherpetic neuralgia and lower back pain

The purpose is to explore the brain's structural difference in local morphology and between-region networks between two types of peripheral neuropathic pain (PNP): postherpetic neuralgia (PHN) and lower back pain (LBP). A total of 54 participants including 38 LBP and 16 PHN patients were enrolled. The average pain scores were 7.6 and 7.5 for LBP and PHN. High-resolution structural T1 weighted images were obtained. Both grey matter volume (GMV) and morphological connectivity (MC) were extracted. An independent two-sample t-test with false discovery rate (FDR) correction was used to identify the brain regions where LBP and PHN patients showed significant GMV difference. Next, we explored the differences of MC network between LBP and PHN patients and detected the group differences in network properties by using the two-sample t-test and FDR correction. Compared with PHN, LBP patients had significantly larger GMV in temporal gyrus, insula and fusiform gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05). The LBP cohort had significantly stronger MC in the connection between right precuneus and left opercular part of inferior frontal gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05). LBP patients had significantly stronger degree in left anterior cingulate gyrus and left rectus gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05) while had significantly weaker degree than PHN patients in left orbital part of middle frontal gyrus, left supplementary motor area and left superior parietal lobule (p"‰<"‰0.05). LBP and PHN patients had significant differences in the brain's GMV, MC, and network properties, which implies that different PNPs have different neural mechanisms concerning pain modulation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Sequence logic at enhancers governs a dual mechanism of endodermal organ fate induction by FOXA pioneer factors

FOXA pioneer transcription factors (TFs) associate with primed enhancers in endodermal organ precursors. Using a human stem cell model of pancreas differentiation, we here discover that only a subset of pancreatic enhancers is FOXA-primed, whereas the majority is unprimed and engages FOXA upon lineage induction. Primed enhancers are enriched for signal-dependent TF motifs and harbor abundant and strong FOXA motifs. Unprimed enhancers harbor fewer, more degenerate FOXA motifs, and FOXA recruitment to unprimed but not primed enhancers requires pancreatic TFs. Strengthening FOXA motifs at an unprimed enhancer near NKX6.1 renders FOXA recruitment pancreatic TF-independent, induces priming, and broadens the NKX6.1 expression domain. We make analogous observations about FOXA binding during hepatic and lung development. Our findings suggest a dual role for FOXA in endodermal organ development: first, FOXA facilitates signal-dependent lineage initiation via enhancer priming, and second, FOXA enforces organ cell type-specific gene expression via indirect recruitment by lineage-specific TFs.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Spontaneous symmetry breaking in persistent currents of spinor polaritons

We predict the spontaneous symmetry breaking in a spinor Bose"“Einstein condensate of exciton-polaritons (polaritons) caused by the coupling of its spin and orbital degrees of freedom. We study a polariton condensate trapped in a ring-shaped effective potential with a broken rotational symmetry. We propose a realistic scheme of generating controllable spinor azimuthal persistent currents of polaritons in the trap under the continuous wave optical pump. We propose a new type of half-quantum circulating states in a spinor system characterized by azimuthal currents in both circular polarizations and a vortex in only one of the polarizations. The spontaneous symmetry breaking in the spinor polariton condensate that consists in the switching from co-winding to opposite-winding currents in opposite spin states is revealed. It is characterized by the change of the average orbital angular momentum of the condensate from zero to non-zero values. The radial displacement of the pump spot and the polarization of the pump act as the control parameters. The considered system exhibits a fundamental similarity to a superconducting flux qubit, which makes it highly promising for applications in quantum computing.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Principles governing control of aggregation and dispersion of aqueous graphene oxide

Controlling the structure of graphene oxide (GO) phases and their smaller analogues, graphene (oxide) quantum dots (GOQDs), is vitally important for any of their widespread intended applications: highly ordered arrangements of nanoparticles for thin-film or membrane applications of GO, dispersed nanoparticles for composite materials and three-dimensional porous arrangements for hydrogels. In aqueous environments, it is not only the chemical composition of the GO flakes that determines their morphologies; external factors such as pH and the coexisting cations also influence the structures formed. By using accurate models of GO that capture the heterogeneity of surface oxidation and very large-scale coarse-grained molecular dynamics that can simulate the behaviour of GO at realistic sizes of GOQDs, the driving forces that lead to the various morphologies in aqueous solution are resolved. We find the morphologies are determined by a complex interplay between electrostatic, \({\pi }\)"“\({\pi }\) and hydrogen bonding interactions. Assembled morphologies can be controlled by changing the degree of oxidation and the pH. In acidic aqueous solution, the GO flakes vary from fully aggregated over graphitic domains to partial aggregation via hydrogen bonding between hydroxylated domains, leading to the formation of planar extended flakes at high oxidation ratios and stacks at low oxidation ratios. At high pH, where the edge carboxylic acid groups are deprotonated, electrostatic repulsion leads to more dispersion, but a variety of aggregation behaviour is surprisingly still observed: over graphitic regions, via hydrogen bonding and "face-edge" interactions. Calcium ions cause additional aggregation, with a greater number of "face-face" and "edge-edge" aggregation mechanisms, leading to irregular aggregated structures. "Face-face" aggregation mechanisms are enhanced by the GO flakes possessing distinct domains of hydroxylated and graphitic regions, with \({\pi }\)"“\({\pi }\) and hydrogen bonding interactions prevalent between these regions on aggregated flakes respectively. These findings furnish explanations for the aggregation characteristics of GO and GOQDs, and provide computational methods to design directed synthesis routes for self-assembled and associated applications.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Magnetic composite of Î³-FeO hollow sphere and palladium doped nitrogen-rich mesoporous carbon as a recoverable catalyst for C"“C coupling reactions

In this article, palladated-magnetic nitrogen doped porous carbon was prepared from nano magnetic Î³-Fe2O3 hollow sphere (h-Fe2O3) with high specific surface area and pore volume. To the purpose, initially h-Fe2O3 was prepared and covered with glucose via hydrothermal treatment with subsequent polymerization of organic shell. The polymerization of melamine-resorcinol"“formaldehyde (MRF) was achieved in the presence of Cl-functionalized glucose coated h-Fe2O3 (h-Fe2O3@glu-MRF). Next, the prepared magnetic core"“shell hollow sphere was palladated followed by carbonization to yield Pd@h-Fe2O3@C introducing more pores in its structure. The resulted compound, Pd@h-Fe2O3@C, was fully characterized, showing that carbonization process expressively increased the specific surface area. The resulted Pd@h-Fe2O3@C was successfully used for promoting C"“C coupling reactions under mild reaction conditions as a heterogeneous catalyst and its activity was compared with some prepared control catalysts. This novel catalyst was magnetically separated simply by a magnet bar and recycled and reused at least in five consecutive runs, without considerable loss of its activity. It is note mentioning that, high recyclability with low Pd leaching are another gains of this protocol.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Silicon nanorod formation from powder feedstock through co-condensation in plasma flash evaporation and its feasibility for lithium-ion batteries

Si nanowires/nanorods are known to enhance the cycle performance of the lithium-ion batteries. However, viable high throughput production of Si nanomaterials has not yet attained as it requires in general expensive gas source and low-rate and multiple-step approach. As one of the potential approaches, in this work, we report the fast-rate Si nanorod synthesis from low-cost powder source by the modified plasma flash evaporation and the fundamental principle of structural formation during gas co-condensation. In this process, while Si vapors are formed in high temperature plasma jet, molten copper droplets are produced separately at the low temperature region as catalysts for growth of silicon nanorods. Si rods with several micrometers long and a few hundred of nanometers in diameter were produced in a single process at rates up to 40Â ÂµmÂ sâˆ’1. The growth of the Si nanorods from powder source is primarily characterized by the vapor"“liquid"“solid growth which is accelerated by the heat extraction at the growth point. The battery cells with the Si nanorods as the anode have shown that a higher capacity and better cyclability is achieved for the nanorods with higher aspect ratios.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Stretchable and anti-impact iontronic pressure sensor with an ultrabroad linear range for biophysical monitoring and deep learning-aided knee rehabilitation

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 92 (2021) Cite this article. Monitoring biophysical signals such as body or organ movements and other physical phenomena is necessary for patient rehabilitation. However, stretchable flexible pressure sensors with high sensitivity and a broad range that can meet these requirements are still lacking. Herein, we successfully monitored various vital biophysical features and implemented in-sensor dynamic deep learning for knee rehabilitation using an ultrabroad linear range and high-sensitivity stretchable iontronic pressure sensor (SIPS). We optimized the topological structure and material composition of the electrode to build a fully stretching on-skin sensor. The high sensitivity (12.43 kPaâˆ’1), ultrabroad linear sensing range (1"‰MPa), high pressure resolution (6.4"‰Pa), long-term durability (no decay after 12000 cycles), and excellent stretchability (up to 20%) allow the sensor to maintain operating stability, even in emergency cases with a high sudden impact force (near 1"‰MPa) applied to the sensor. As a practical demonstration, the SIPS can positively track biophysical signals such as pulse waves, muscle movements, and plantar pressure. Importantly, with the help of a neuro-inspired fully convolutional network algorithm, the SIPS can accurately predict knee joint postures for better rehabilitation after orthopedic surgery. Our SIPS has potential as a promising candidate for wearable electronics and artificial intelligent medical engineering owing to its unique high signal-to-noise ratio and ultrabroad linear range.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Non-equilibrium phase transition at a critical point of human blood

Blood is the basic medium in the existence, evolution and physiological balance of animals and represents the biochemical "Internet" of the body; at least human blood exhibit the presence of an emergent phase that is highly unusual. Homeostasis, the state of the optimal functioning of the body, is maintained in living organisms by many chemical and physical conditions, particularly temperature. However, no regulatory mechanism has been identified that has led to a predetermined (molecularly encoded) optimal, individually variable, very specific temperature of around 36Â Â°C. Additionally, the homeostatic temperature range, which is kept within predetermined limits, is merely an empirical fact. In the following, I will show that the reference temperature that is necessary to achieve homeostasis can be established, and a preset homeostatic range can be determined, using an original experimental method and refined tools of mathematical physics related to the nonlinear measures of the complexity of human blood. Moreover, signatures of a macroscopic coherent state in a non-equilibrium system at a critical temperature are obtained.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Epidemiologic potentials and correlational analysis of Vibrio species and virulence toxins from water sources in greater Bushenyi districts, Uganda

Adequate water supply is one of the public health issues among the population living in low-income settings. Vibriosis remain a significant health challenge drawing the attention of both healthcare planners and researchers in South West districts of Uganda. Intending to clamp down the disease cases in the safest water deprive locality, we investigated the virulent toxins as contaminants and epidemiologic potentials of Vibrio species recovered from surface waters in greater Bushenyi districts, Uganda. Surface water sources within 46 villages located in the study districts were obtained between June and October 2018. Standard microbiological and molecular methods were used to analyse samples. Our results showed that 981 presumptive isolates retrieved cell counts of 10"“100Â CFU/g, with, with (640) 65% confirmed as Vibrio genus using polymerase chain reaction, which is distributed as follows; V. vulnificus 46/640 (7.2%), V. fluvialis 30/594 (5.1), V. parahaemolyticus 21/564 (3.7), V. cholera 5/543 (0.9), V. alginolyticus 62/538 (11.5) and V. mimicus 20/476 (4.2). The virulence toxins observed were heat-stable enterotoxin (stn) 46 (82.10%), V. vulnificus virulence gene (vcgCPI) 40 (87.00%), extracellular haemolysin gene {vfh 21 (70.00)} and Heme utilization protein gene {hupO 5 (16.70)}. The cluster analysis depicts hupO (4.46% n"‰="‰112); vfh (18.75%, n"‰="‰112); vcgCPI and stn (35.71%, & 41.07%, n"‰="‰112). The principal component analysis revealed the toxins (hupO, vfh) were correlated with the isolate recovered from Bohole water (BW) source, while (vcgCPI, stn) toxins are correlated with natural raw water (NRW) and open springs (OS) water sources isolates. Such observation indicates that surface waters sources are highly contaminated with an odds ratio of 1.00, 95% CI (70.48"“90.5), attributed risk of (aR"‰="‰64.29) and relative risk of (RR"‰="‰73.91). In addition, it also implies that the surface waters sources have >"‰1 risk of contamination with vfh and >"‰six times of contamination with hupO (aR"‰="‰40, âˆ’"‰66). This is a call of utmost importance to the population, which depends on these water sources to undertake appropriate sanitation, personal hygienic practices and potential measures that ensure water quality.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

High electron mobility in strained GaAs nanowires

Transistor concepts based on semiconductor nanowires promise high performance, lower energy consumption and better integrability in various platforms in nanoscale dimensions. Concerning the intrinsic transport properties of electrons in nanowires, relatively high mobility values that approach those in bulk crystals have been obtained only in core/shell heterostructures, where electrons are spatially confined inside the core. Here, it is demonstrated that the strain in lattice-mismatched core/shell nanowires can affect the effective mass of electrons in a way that boosts their mobility to distinct levels. Specifically, electrons inside the hydrostatically tensile-strained gallium arsenide core of nanowires with a thick indium aluminium arsenide shell exhibit mobility values 30"“50 % higher than in equivalent unstrained nanowires or bulk crystals, as measured at room temperature. With such an enhancement of electron mobility, strained gallium arsenide nanowires emerge as a unique means for the advancement of transistor technology.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Spontaneous exciton dissociation enables spin state interconversion in delayed fluorescence organic semiconductors

Engineering a low singlet-triplet energy gap (Î”EST) is necessary for efficient reverse intersystem crossing (rISC) in delayed fluorescence (DF) organic semiconductors but results in a small radiative rate that limits performance in LEDs. Here, we study a model DF material, BF2, that exhibits a strong optical absorption (absorption coefficient"‰="‰3.8"‰Ã—"‰105"‰cmâˆ’1) and a relatively large Î”EST of 0.2"‰eV. In isolated BF2 molecules, intramolecular rISC is slow (delayed lifetime"‰="‰260"‰Î¼s), but in aggregated films, BF2 generates intermolecular charge transfer (inter-CT) states on picosecond timescales. In contrast to the microsecond intramolecular rISC that is promoted by spin-orbit interactions in most isolated DF molecules, photoluminescence-detected magnetic resonance shows that these inter-CT states undergo rISC mediated by hyperfine interactions on a ~24"‰ns timescale and have an average electron-hole separation of â‰¥1.5"‰nm. Transfer back to the emissive singlet exciton then enables efficient DF and LED operation. Thus, access to these inter-CT states, which is possible even at low BF2 doping concentrations of 4"‰wt%, resolves the conflicting requirements of fast radiative emission and low Î”EST in organic DF emitters.
CHEMISTRY

