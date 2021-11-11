CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Charging and ultralong phosphorescence of lanthanide facilitated organic complex

By Waygen Thor
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmission from the triplet state of an organo-lanthanide complex is observed only when the energy transfer to the lanthanide ion is absent. The triplet state lifetime under cryogenic conditions for organo-lanthanide compounds usually ranges up to tens of milliseconds. The compound LaL1(TTA)3 reported herein exhibits 77"‰K phosphorescence observable by the naked...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

SPINDOC binds PARP1 to facilitate PARylation

SPINDOC is tightly associated with the histone H3K4me3 effector protein SPIN1. To gain a better understanding of the biological roles of SPINDOC, we identified its interacting proteins. Unexpectedly, SPINDOC forms two mutually exclusive protein complexes, one with SPIN1 and the other with PARP1. Consistent with its ability to directly interact with PARP1, SPINDOC expression is induced by DNA damage, likely by KLF4, and recruited to DNA lesions with dynamics that follows PARP1. In SPINDOC knockout cells, the levels of PARylation are reduced, in both the absence and presence of DNA damage. The SPINDOC/PARP1 interaction promotes the clearance of PARP1 from damaged DNA, and also impacts the expression of known transcriptional targets of PARP1. To address the in vivo roles of SPINDOC in PARP1 regulation, we generate SPINDOC knockout mice, which are viable, but slightly smaller than their wildtype counterparts. The KO mice display reduced levels of PARylation and, like PARP1 KO mice, are hypersensitive to IR-induced DNA damage. The findings identify a SPIN1-independent role for SPINDOC in the regulation of PARP1-mediated PARylation and the DNA damage response.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

WAVE complex regulation by force

The WAVE regulatory complex is well known as an orchestrator of actin dynamics at the leading edge of migrating cells. A recent study shows how mechanical effects can regulate the WAVE complex and explains the importance of forces generated by actin filaments to control new actin generation at the leading edge.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Diesel2p mesoscope with dual independent scan engines for flexible capture of dynamics in distributed neural circuitry

Imaging the activity of neurons that are widely distributed across brain regions deep in scattering tissue at high speed remains challenging. Here, we introduce an open-source system with Dual Independent Enhanced Scan Engines for Large field-of-view Two-Photon imaging (Diesel2p). Combining optical design, adaptive optics, and temporal multiplexing, the system offers subcellular resolution over a large field-of-view of ~25 mm2, encompassing distances up to 7"‰mm, with independent scan engines. We demonstrate the flexibility and various use cases of this system for calcium imaging of neurons in the living brain.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Approaching isotropic charge transport of n-type organic semiconductors with bulky substituents

Benzo[de]isoquinolino[1,8-gh]quinolinetetracarboxylic diimide (BQQDI) is an n-type organic semiconductor that has shown unique multi-fold intermolecular hydrogen-bonding interactions, leading to aggregated structures with excellent charge transports and electron mobility properties. However, the strong intermolecular anchoring of BQQDI presents challenges for fine-tuning the molecular assembly and improving the semiconducting properties. Herein, we report the design and synthesis of two BQQDI derivatives with phenyl- and cyclohexyl substituents (Ph"“BQQDI and Cy6"“BQQDI), where the two organic semiconductors show distinct molecular assemblies and degrees of intermolecular orbital overlaps. In addition, the difference in their packing motifs leads to strikingly different band structures that give rise to contrasting charge-transport capabilities. More specifically, Cy6"“BQQDI bearing bulky substituents exhibits isotropic intermolecular orbital overlaps resulting in equal averaged transfer integrals in both Ï€-Ï€ stacking directions, even when dynamic disorders are taken into account; whereas Ph"“BQQDI exhibits anisotropic averaged transfer integrals in these directions. As a result, Cy6"“BQQDI shows excellent device performances in both single-crystalline and polycrystalline thin-film organic field-effect transistors up to 2.3 and 1.0 cm2 Vâˆ’1 sâˆ’1, respectively.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Neural correlates of vocal initiation in the VTA/SNc of juvenile male zebra finches

Initiation and execution of complex learned vocalizations such as human speech and birdsong depend on multiple brain circuits. In songbirds, neurons in the motor cortices and basal ganglia circuitry exhibit preparatory activity before initiation of song, and that activity is thought to play an important role in successful song performance. However, it remains unknown where a start signal for song is represented in the brain and how such a signal would lead to appropriate vocal initiation. To test whether neurons in the midbrain ventral tegmental area (VTA) and substantia nigra pars compacta (SNc) show activity related to song initiation, we carried out extracellular recordings of VTA/SNc single units in singing juvenile male zebra finches. We found that a subset of VTA/SNc units exhibit phasic activity precisely time-locked to the onset of the song bout, and that the activity occurred specifically at the beginning of song. These findings suggest that phasic activity in the VTA/SNc represents a start signal that triggers song vocalization.
TOKYO, JP
Nature.com

Unassisted selective solar hydrogen peroxide production by an oxidised buckypaper-integrated perovskite photocathode

Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) is an eco-friendly oxidant and a promising energy source possessing comparable energy density to that of compressed H2. The current H2O2 production strategies mostly depend on the anthraquinone oxidation process, which requires significant energy and numerous organic chemicals. Photocatalyst-based solar H2O2 production comprises single-step O2 reduction to H2O2, which is a simple and eco-friendly method. However, the solar-to-H2O2 conversion efficiency is limited by the low performance of the inorganic semiconductor-based photoelectrodes and low selectivity and stability of the H2O2 production electrocatalyst. Herein, we demonstrate unassisted solar H2O2 production using an oxidised buckypaper as the H2O2 electrocatalyst combined with a high-performance inorganic-organic hybrid (perovskite) photocathode, without the need for additional bias or sacrificial agents. This integrated photoelectrode system shows 100% selectivity toward H2O2 and a solar-to-chemical conversion efficiency of ~1.463%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Magnetic composite of Î³-FeO hollow sphere and palladium doped nitrogen-rich mesoporous carbon as a recoverable catalyst for C"“C coupling reactions

In this article, palladated-magnetic nitrogen doped porous carbon was prepared from nano magnetic Î³-Fe2O3 hollow sphere (h-Fe2O3) with high specific surface area and pore volume. To the purpose, initially h-Fe2O3 was prepared and covered with glucose via hydrothermal treatment with subsequent polymerization of organic shell. The polymerization of melamine-resorcinol"“formaldehyde (MRF) was achieved in the presence of Cl-functionalized glucose coated h-Fe2O3 (h-Fe2O3@glu-MRF). Next, the prepared magnetic core"“shell hollow sphere was palladated followed by carbonization to yield Pd@h-Fe2O3@C introducing more pores in its structure. The resulted compound, Pd@h-Fe2O3@C, was fully characterized, showing that carbonization process expressively increased the specific surface area. The resulted Pd@h-Fe2O3@C was successfully used for promoting C"“C coupling reactions under mild reaction conditions as a heterogeneous catalyst and its activity was compared with some prepared control catalysts. This novel catalyst was magnetically separated simply by a magnet bar and recycled and reused at least in five consecutive runs, without considerable loss of its activity. It is note mentioning that, high recyclability with low Pd leaching are another gains of this protocol.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Population receptive fields of human primary visual cortex organised as DC-balanced bandpass filters

The response to visual stimulation of population receptive fields (pRF) in the human visual cortex has been modelled with a Difference of Gaussians model, yet many aspects of their organisation remain poorly understood. Here, we examined the mathematical basis and signal-processing properties of this model and argue that the DC-balanced Difference of Gaussians (DoG) holds a number of advantages over a DC-biased DoG. Through functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) pRF mapping, we compared performance of DC-balanced and DC-biased models in human primary visual cortex and found that when model complexity is taken into account, the DC-balanced model is preferred. Finally, we present evidence indicating that the BOLD signal DC offset contains information related to the processing of visual stimuli. Taken together, the results indicate that V1 pRFs are at least frequently organised in the exact constellation that allows them to function as bandpass filters, which makes the separation of stimulus contrast and luminance possible. We further speculate that if the DoG models stimulus contrast, the DC offset may reflect stimulus luminance. These findings suggest that it may be possible to separate contrast and luminance processing in fMRI experiments and this could lead to new insights on the haemodynamic response.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

Plasmon-induced hot-hole generation and extraction at nano-heterointerfaces for photocatalysis

Localized surface plasmon resonance excitation presents tremendous opportunities for light-harvesting in the field of photocatalysis. Notably, the use of plasmon-generated hot carriers to drive chemical reactions offers the opportunity to control the selectivity of the reaction, unlike temperature-driven catalysis. There has been extensive development of photocatalysts based on plasmon-induced hot electron transfer. However, the equally important hole transfer process has been largely understudied mainly because of the ultrafast dynamics and shorter lifetime of holes compared to electrons. The electron and hole transport asymmetry to the catalytic site introduces additional challenges in extracting holes as oxidants for chemical adsorbents/reactants. This review provides a fundamental overview of plasmonic catalysis, emphasizing recent hot hole extraction and catalysis advancements by exploring different nano-heterointerfaces through which energetic holes can be localized to the catalytic sites. We also highlight some of the critical parameters which must be considered to address the limitations and introduce new possibilities to the field.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Functional roles of multiple Ton complex genes in a Sphingobium degrader of lignin-derived aromatic compounds

TonB-dependent transporters (TBDTs) mediate outer membrane transport of nutrients using the energy derived from proton motive force transmitted from the TonB"“ExbB"“ExbD complex localized in the inner membrane. Recently, we discovered ddvT encoding a TBDT responsible for the uptake of a 5,5-type lignin-derived dimer in Sphingobium sp. strain SYK-6. Furthermore, overexpression of ddvT in an SYK-6-derivative strain enhanced its uptake capacity, improving the rate of platform chemical production. Thus, understanding the uptake system of lignin-derived aromatics is fundamental for microbial conversion-based lignin valorization. Here we examined whether multiple tonB-, exbB-, and exbD-like genes in SYK-6 contribute to the outer membrane transport of lignin-derived aromatics. The disruption of tonB2"“6 and exbB3 did not reduce the capacity of SYK-6 to convert or grow on lignin-derived aromatics. In contrast, the introduction of the tonB1"“exbB1"“exbD1"“exbD2 operon genes into SYK-6, which could not be disrupted, promoted the conversion of Î²-O-4-, Î²-5-, Î²-1-, Î²-Î²-, and 5,5-type dimers and monomers, such as ferulate, vanillate, syringate, and protocatechuate. These results suggest that TonB-dependent uptake involving the tonB1 operon genes is responsible for the outer membrane transport of the above aromatics. Additionally, exbB2/tolQ and exbD3/tolR were suggested to constitute the Tol-Pal system that maintains the outer membrane integrity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

High electron mobility in strained GaAs nanowires

Transistor concepts based on semiconductor nanowires promise high performance, lower energy consumption and better integrability in various platforms in nanoscale dimensions. Concerning the intrinsic transport properties of electrons in nanowires, relatively high mobility values that approach those in bulk crystals have been obtained only in core/shell heterostructures, where electrons are spatially confined inside the core. Here, it is demonstrated that the strain in lattice-mismatched core/shell nanowires can affect the effective mass of electrons in a way that boosts their mobility to distinct levels. Specifically, electrons inside the hydrostatically tensile-strained gallium arsenide core of nanowires with a thick indium aluminium arsenide shell exhibit mobility values 30"“50 % higher than in equivalent unstrained nanowires or bulk crystals, as measured at room temperature. With such an enhancement of electron mobility, strained gallium arsenide nanowires emerge as a unique means for the advancement of transistor technology.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A novel AlGaN/GaN heterostructure field-effect transistor based on open-gate technology

In this study, a novel AlGaN/GaN heterostructure field-effect transistor based on open-gate technology was fabricated. Sample transistors of different structures and sizes were constructed. Through measurements, it was found that by changing the width of the opening, the threshold voltage of the device could be easily modulated across a larger range. The open-gate device had two working modes with different transconductance. When the gate-source voltage VGS"‰â‰¤"‰"‰âˆ’"‰4.5Â V, only the open region was conductive, and a new working mechanism modulated the channel current. Corresponding theoretical analysis and calculations showed that its saturation mechanism was related to a virtual gate formed by electron injection onto the surface. Also, the gate-source voltage modulated the open channel current by changing the channel electron mobility through polarization Coulomb field scattering. When used as class-A voltage amplifiers, open-gate devices can achieve effective voltage amplification with very low power consumption.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Stretchable and anti-impact iontronic pressure sensor with an ultrabroad linear range for biophysical monitoring and deep learning-aided knee rehabilitation

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 92 (2021) Cite this article. Monitoring biophysical signals such as body or organ movements and other physical phenomena is necessary for patient rehabilitation. However, stretchable flexible pressure sensors with high sensitivity and a broad range that can meet these requirements are still lacking. Herein, we successfully monitored various vital biophysical features and implemented in-sensor dynamic deep learning for knee rehabilitation using an ultrabroad linear range and high-sensitivity stretchable iontronic pressure sensor (SIPS). We optimized the topological structure and material composition of the electrode to build a fully stretching on-skin sensor. The high sensitivity (12.43 kPaâˆ’1), ultrabroad linear sensing range (1"‰MPa), high pressure resolution (6.4"‰Pa), long-term durability (no decay after 12000 cycles), and excellent stretchability (up to 20%) allow the sensor to maintain operating stability, even in emergency cases with a high sudden impact force (near 1"‰MPa) applied to the sensor. As a practical demonstration, the SIPS can positively track biophysical signals such as pulse waves, muscle movements, and plantar pressure. Importantly, with the help of a neuro-inspired fully convolutional network algorithm, the SIPS can accurately predict knee joint postures for better rehabilitation after orthopedic surgery. Our SIPS has potential as a promising candidate for wearable electronics and artificial intelligent medical engineering owing to its unique high signal-to-noise ratio and ultrabroad linear range.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

The impact of lactate clearance on outcomes according to infection sites in patients with sepsis: a retrospective observational study

Whether lactate clearance (LC) influences outcomes differently depending on the infection site in sepsis cases is not fully elucidated. Herein, we analyzed LC's clinical utility as a predictor of patient outcomes according to infection site. This retrospective study, conducted at two tertiary emergency critical care medical centers in Japan, included patients with sepsis or septic shock. The associations between infection site (lungs vs. other organs) and in-hospital mortality and ventilator-free days (VFDs) were evaluated using univariable and multivariate analyses. We assessed LC's ability to predict in-hospital mortality using the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve. Among 369 patients with sepsis, infection sites were as follows: lungs, 186 (50.4%); urinary tract, 45 (12.2%); abdomen, 102 (27.6%); and other, 36 (9.8%). Patients were divided into a pneumonia group or non-pneumonia group depending on their infection site. The pneumonia group displayed a higher in-hospital mortality than the non-pneumonia group (24.2% vs. 15.8%, p"‰="‰0.051). In the multivariate analysis, lower LC was associated with higher in-hospital mortality [adjusted odds ratio (AOR), 0.97; 95% confidence interval (CI) 0.96"“0.98; p"‰<"‰0.001] and fewer VFD [adjusted difference p value (AD), âˆ’"‰1.23; 95% CI âˆ’"‰2.42 to âˆ’"‰0.09; p"‰="‰0.025] in the non-pneumonia group. Conversely, LC did not affect in-hospital mortality (AOR 0.99; 95% CI 0.99"“1.00; p"‰="‰0.134) and VFD (AD âˆ’"‰0.08; 95% CI âˆ’"‰2.06 to 1.91; p"‰="‰0.854) in the pneumonia group. Given the differences in the impact of LC on outcomes between the pneumonia and non-pneumonia groups, this study suggests that optimal treatment strategies might improve outcomes. Further studies are warranted to validate our results and develop optimal therapeutic strategies for sepsis patients.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Polystyrene nanoplastics and microplastics can act as Trojan horse carriers of benzo(a)pyrene to mussel hemocytes in vitro

In this work we studied the ability of polystyrene (PS) nanoplastics (NPs) and microplastics (MPs) to transfer benzo(a)pyrene (BaP) to mussel hemocytes and to produce toxic effects in vitro. For this, intracellular fate and toxicity of PS NPs (0.05Â Î¼m) and MPs (0.5 and 4.5Â Î¼m) alone or with BaP and of BaP alone were assessed. Particles of 0.05 and 0.5Â Âµm largely aggregated in the exposure medium whereas presence of BaP reduced particle aggregation. Cells internalized PS NPs and MPs alone or with BaP and these were found inside and outside lysosomes, depending on their size. PS particles alone or with BaP were cytotoxic to hemocytes only at the highest concentrations tested. The same was true for most sublethal endpoints except for increased phagocytic activity provoked by NPs and 0.5Â Î¼m MPs at lower concentrations. Plastic particles appeared to be the main drivers for reduced plasma membrane integrity and increased phagocytic and lysosomal activities whereas BaP appeared to contribute more to reduced cell viability and phagocytosis and increased ROS production and genotoxicity. Overall, PS NPs and MPs can act as carriers of BaP to mussel hemocytes, rising concerns about risks plastics associated to pollutants may pose to aquatic organisms.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Wet ball milling of niobium by using ethanol, determination of the crystallite size and microstructures

This study investigates the effect of using ethanol as the process control agent during the wet ball milling of niobium (Nb). Dried nanocrystal Nb powders, of high purity, with particle sizes, ranging from 8.5 to 14.3Â nm, were synthesized by ball milling. Commercial Nb powder of particle sizes of âˆ’Â 44Â Âµm was employed by using the planetary ball mill equipped with stainless still vials with still balls in ethanol. A ball-to-powder mass ratio of 10:1 was used at a rotation speed of 400Â rpm, an interval of 15Â min with an interval break of 5Â s, and a milling time of 10Â h. The powder was dried in vacutec at a temperature of 100Â Â°C, using a speed of 15Â rpm in the vacuum of 250Â mbar at a time of approximately 653Â min. The crystal phase of the dried powders was analyzed using X-ray diffraction (XRD) with CuKÉ‘ radiation, and by modification of the Scherrer equation, a single crystallite size of 11.85Â nm was obtained. The morphology of the particles was observed using scanning electron microscopy (SEM) with energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDS). The XRD results show that the pure crystal sizes in nanometre (nm), which decreases as the 2Î¸ and the full width at half maximum (FWHM) increases.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Spontaneous symmetry breaking in persistent currents of spinor polaritons

We predict the spontaneous symmetry breaking in a spinor Bose"“Einstein condensate of exciton-polaritons (polaritons) caused by the coupling of its spin and orbital degrees of freedom. We study a polariton condensate trapped in a ring-shaped effective potential with a broken rotational symmetry. We propose a realistic scheme of generating controllable spinor azimuthal persistent currents of polaritons in the trap under the continuous wave optical pump. We propose a new type of half-quantum circulating states in a spinor system characterized by azimuthal currents in both circular polarizations and a vortex in only one of the polarizations. The spontaneous symmetry breaking in the spinor polariton condensate that consists in the switching from co-winding to opposite-winding currents in opposite spin states is revealed. It is characterized by the change of the average orbital angular momentum of the condensate from zero to non-zero values. The radial displacement of the pump spot and the polarization of the pump act as the control parameters. The considered system exhibits a fundamental similarity to a superconducting flux qubit, which makes it highly promising for applications in quantum computing.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Non-equilibrium phase transition at a critical point of human blood

Blood is the basic medium in the existence, evolution and physiological balance of animals and represents the biochemical "Internet" of the body; at least human blood exhibit the presence of an emergent phase that is highly unusual. Homeostasis, the state of the optimal functioning of the body, is maintained in living organisms by many chemical and physical conditions, particularly temperature. However, no regulatory mechanism has been identified that has led to a predetermined (molecularly encoded) optimal, individually variable, very specific temperature of around 36Â Â°C. Additionally, the homeostatic temperature range, which is kept within predetermined limits, is merely an empirical fact. In the following, I will show that the reference temperature that is necessary to achieve homeostasis can be established, and a preset homeostatic range can be determined, using an original experimental method and refined tools of mathematical physics related to the nonlinear measures of the complexity of human blood. Moreover, signatures of a macroscopic coherent state in a non-equilibrium system at a critical temperature are obtained.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Artificial polyhydroxyalkanoate poly[2-hydroxybutyrate-block-3-hydroxybutyrate] elastomer-like material

The first polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) block copolymer poly(2-hydroxybutyrate-b-3-hydroxybutyrate) [P(2HB-b-3HB)] was previously synthesized using engineered Escherichia coli expressing a chimeric PHA synthase PhaCAR with monomer sequence-regulating capacity. In the present study, the physical properties of the block copolymer and its relevant random copolymer P(2HB-ran-3HB) were evaluated. Stress"“strain tests on the P(88Â mol% 2HB-b-3HB) film showed an increasing stress value during elongation up to 393%. In addition, the block copolymer film exhibited slow contraction behavior after elongation, indicating that P(2HB-b-3HB) is an elastomer-like material. In contrast, the P(92Â mol% 2HB-ran-3HB) film, which was stretched up to 692% with nearly constant stress, was stretchable but not elastic. The differential scanning calorimetry and wide-angle X-ray diffraction analyses indicated that the P(2HB-b-3HB) contained the amorphous P(2HB) phase and the crystalline P(3HB) phase, whereas P(2HB-ran-3HB) was wholly amorphous. Therefore, the elasticity of P(2HB-b-3HB) can be attributed to the presence of the crystalline P(3HB) phase and a noncovalent crosslinked structure by the crystals. These results show the potential of block PHAs as elastic materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Pancreatic cancer evolution and heterogeneity: integrating omics and clinical data

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), already among the deadliest epithelial malignancies, is rising in both incidence and contribution to overall cancer deaths. Decades of research have improved our understanding of PDAC carcinogenesis, including characterizing germline predisposition, the cell of origin, precursor lesions, the sequence of genetic alterations, including simple and structural alterations, transcriptional changes and subtypes, tumour heterogeneity, metastatic progression and the tumour microenvironment. These fundamental advances inform contemporary translational efforts in primary prevention, screening and early detection, multidisciplinary management and survivorship, as prospective clinical trials begin to adopt molecular-based selection criteria to guide targeted therapies. Genomic and transcriptomic data on PDAC were also included in the international pan-cancer analysis of approximately 2,600 cancers, a milestone in cancer research that allows further insight through comparison with other tumour types. Thus, this is an ideal time to review our current knowledge of PDAC evolution and heterogeneity, gained from the study of preclinical models and patient biospecimens, and to propose a model of PDAC evolution that takes into consideration findings from varied sources, with a particular focus on the genomics of human PDAC.
CANCER

