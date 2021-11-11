CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Structural evolution and phase transition mechanism of \(\hbox {MoSe}_2\) under high pressure

By Yifeng Xiao
Cover picture for the article(\hbox {MoSe}_2\) is a layered transition-metal dichalcogenide (TMD) with outstanding electronic and optical properties, which is widely used in field-effect transistor (FET). Here the structural evolution and phase transition of \(\hbox {MoSe}_2\) under high pressure are systematically studied by CALYPSO structural search method and first-principles calculations. The structural evolutions of \(\hbox...

Mass of Abrikosov vortex in high-temperature superconductor YBa\(_2\)Cu\(_3\)O\(_{7-\delta }\)

For more than four decades, massÂ of Abrikosov vortices defied experimental observations. We demonstrate a method of its detection in high-temperature superconductors. Similarly to electrons, fluxons circulate in the direction given by the magnetic field, causing circular dichroism. We report the magneto-transmittance ofÂ a nearly optimally doped thin YBa\(_2\)Cu\(_3\)O\(_{7-\delta }\) film, measured using circularly polarized submillimeter waves. The circular dichroism emerges in the superconducting state and increases with dropping temperature. Our results confirm the dominant role of quasiparticle states in the vortex core and yield the diagonal fluxon mass of \(2.2 \times 10^8\) electron masses per centimeter at 45Â K and zero-frequency limit, and even larger off-diagonal mass of \(4.9 \times 10^8 m_e\)/cm.
Investigating and correlating photoelectrochemical, photocatalytic, and antimicrobial properties of \(\hbox {TiO}_2\) nanolayers

Semiconducting transition metal oxides such as \(\hbox {TiO}_2\) are promising photo(electro)catalysts for solar water splitting and photoreduction of \(\hbox {CO}_2\) as well as for antibacterial, self-, water and air-cleaning coatings and admixtures in paints, building materials, on window glass or medical devices. In photoelectrocatalytic applications \(\hbox {TiO}_2\) is usually used as photoanode only catalyzing the oxidation reaction. In coatings and admixtures \(\hbox {TiO}_2\) works as heterogeneous catalyst and has to catalyze a complete redox cycle. While photoelectrochemical charge transport parameters are usually quite well accessible by electrochemical measurements, the quantitative description of photocatalytic properties is more challenging. Here, we present a systematic structural, photoelectrocatalytic, photocatalytic and antimicrobial study to understand if and how photoelectrochemical parameters can be used to predict the photocatalytic activity of \(\hbox {TiO}_2\). For this purpose \(\hbox {TiO}_2\) thin films on flourine-doped tin oxide substrates were prepared and annealed at temperatures between 200 and 600 \(^{\circ }\hbox {C}\). The film morphologies and thicknesses were studied by GIXRD, FESEM, and EDX. Photoelectrochemical properties were measured by linear sweep voltammetry, photoelectrochemical impedance spectroscopy, chopped light chronoamperometry, and intensity modulated photocurrent/ photovoltage spectroscopy. For comparison, photocatalytic rate constants were determined by methylene blue degradation and Escherichea coli inactivation and correlated with the deduced photoelectrocatalytic parameters. We found that the respective photoactivities of amorphous and crystalline \(\hbox {TiO}_2\) nanolayers can be best correlated, if the extracted photoelectrochemical parameters such as charge transfer and recombination rates, charge transfer efficiencies and resistances are measured close to the open circuit potential (OCP). Hence, the interfacial charge transport parameters at the OCP can be indeed used as descriptors for predicting and understanding the photocatalytic activity of \(\hbox {TiO}_2\) coatings.
The brain's structural differences between postherpetic neuralgia and lower back pain

The purpose is to explore the brain's structural difference in local morphology and between-region networks between two types of peripheral neuropathic pain (PNP): postherpetic neuralgia (PHN) and lower back pain (LBP). A total of 54 participants including 38 LBP and 16 PHN patients were enrolled. The average pain scores were 7.6 and 7.5 for LBP and PHN. High-resolution structural T1 weighted images were obtained. Both grey matter volume (GMV) and morphological connectivity (MC) were extracted. An independent two-sample t-test with false discovery rate (FDR) correction was used to identify the brain regions where LBP and PHN patients showed significant GMV difference. Next, we explored the differences of MC network between LBP and PHN patients and detected the group differences in network properties by using the two-sample t-test and FDR correction. Compared with PHN, LBP patients had significantly larger GMV in temporal gyrus, insula and fusiform gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05). The LBP cohort had significantly stronger MC in the connection between right precuneus and left opercular part of inferior frontal gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05). LBP patients had significantly stronger degree in left anterior cingulate gyrus and left rectus gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05) while had significantly weaker degree than PHN patients in left orbital part of middle frontal gyrus, left supplementary motor area and left superior parietal lobule (p"‰<"‰0.05). LBP and PHN patients had significant differences in the brain's GMV, MC, and network properties, which implies that different PNPs have different neural mechanisms concerning pain modulation.
Diesel2p mesoscope with dual independent scan engines for flexible capture of dynamics in distributed neural circuitry

Imaging the activity of neurons that are widely distributed across brain regions deep in scattering tissue at high speed remains challenging. Here, we introduce an open-source system with Dual Independent Enhanced Scan Engines for Large field-of-view Two-Photon imaging (Diesel2p). Combining optical design, adaptive optics, and temporal multiplexing, the system offers subcellular resolution over a large field-of-view of ~25 mm2, encompassing distances up to 7"‰mm, with independent scan engines. We demonstrate the flexibility and various use cases of this system for calcium imaging of neurons in the living brain.
Unassisted selective solar hydrogen peroxide production by an oxidised buckypaper-integrated perovskite photocathode

Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) is an eco-friendly oxidant and a promising energy source possessing comparable energy density to that of compressed H2. The current H2O2 production strategies mostly depend on the anthraquinone oxidation process, which requires significant energy and numerous organic chemicals. Photocatalyst-based solar H2O2 production comprises single-step O2 reduction to H2O2, which is a simple and eco-friendly method. However, the solar-to-H2O2 conversion efficiency is limited by the low performance of the inorganic semiconductor-based photoelectrodes and low selectivity and stability of the H2O2 production electrocatalyst. Herein, we demonstrate unassisted solar H2O2 production using an oxidised buckypaper as the H2O2 electrocatalyst combined with a high-performance inorganic-organic hybrid (perovskite) photocathode, without the need for additional bias or sacrificial agents. This integrated photoelectrode system shows 100% selectivity toward H2O2 and a solar-to-chemical conversion efficiency of ~1.463%.
Epidemiologic potentials and correlational analysis of Vibrio species and virulence toxins from water sources in greater Bushenyi districts, Uganda

Adequate water supply is one of the public health issues among the population living in low-income settings. Vibriosis remain a significant health challenge drawing the attention of both healthcare planners and researchers in South West districts of Uganda. Intending to clamp down the disease cases in the safest water deprive locality, we investigated the virulent toxins as contaminants and epidemiologic potentials of Vibrio species recovered from surface waters in greater Bushenyi districts, Uganda. Surface water sources within 46 villages located in the study districts were obtained between June and October 2018. Standard microbiological and molecular methods were used to analyse samples. Our results showed that 981 presumptive isolates retrieved cell counts of 10"“100Â CFU/g, with, with (640) 65% confirmed as Vibrio genus using polymerase chain reaction, which is distributed as follows; V. vulnificus 46/640 (7.2%), V. fluvialis 30/594 (5.1), V. parahaemolyticus 21/564 (3.7), V. cholera 5/543 (0.9), V. alginolyticus 62/538 (11.5) and V. mimicus 20/476 (4.2). The virulence toxins observed were heat-stable enterotoxin (stn) 46 (82.10%), V. vulnificus virulence gene (vcgCPI) 40 (87.00%), extracellular haemolysin gene {vfh 21 (70.00)} and Heme utilization protein gene {hupO 5 (16.70)}. The cluster analysis depicts hupO (4.46% n"‰="‰112); vfh (18.75%, n"‰="‰112); vcgCPI and stn (35.71%, & 41.07%, n"‰="‰112). The principal component analysis revealed the toxins (hupO, vfh) were correlated with the isolate recovered from Bohole water (BW) source, while (vcgCPI, stn) toxins are correlated with natural raw water (NRW) and open springs (OS) water sources isolates. Such observation indicates that surface waters sources are highly contaminated with an odds ratio of 1.00, 95% CI (70.48"“90.5), attributed risk of (aR"‰="‰64.29) and relative risk of (RR"‰="‰73.91). In addition, it also implies that the surface waters sources have >"‰1 risk of contamination with vfh and >"‰six times of contamination with hupO (aR"‰="‰40, âˆ’"‰66). This is a call of utmost importance to the population, which depends on these water sources to undertake appropriate sanitation, personal hygienic practices and potential measures that ensure water quality.
Functional roles of multiple Ton complex genes in a Sphingobium degrader of lignin-derived aromatic compounds

TonB-dependent transporters (TBDTs) mediate outer membrane transport of nutrients using the energy derived from proton motive force transmitted from the TonB"“ExbB"“ExbD complex localized in the inner membrane. Recently, we discovered ddvT encoding a TBDT responsible for the uptake of a 5,5-type lignin-derived dimer in Sphingobium sp. strain SYK-6. Furthermore, overexpression of ddvT in an SYK-6-derivative strain enhanced its uptake capacity, improving the rate of platform chemical production. Thus, understanding the uptake system of lignin-derived aromatics is fundamental for microbial conversion-based lignin valorization. Here we examined whether multiple tonB-, exbB-, and exbD-like genes in SYK-6 contribute to the outer membrane transport of lignin-derived aromatics. The disruption of tonB2"“6 and exbB3 did not reduce the capacity of SYK-6 to convert or grow on lignin-derived aromatics. In contrast, the introduction of the tonB1"“exbB1"“exbD1"“exbD2 operon genes into SYK-6, which could not be disrupted, promoted the conversion of Î²-O-4-, Î²-5-, Î²-1-, Î²-Î²-, and 5,5-type dimers and monomers, such as ferulate, vanillate, syringate, and protocatechuate. These results suggest that TonB-dependent uptake involving the tonB1 operon genes is responsible for the outer membrane transport of the above aromatics. Additionally, exbB2/tolQ and exbD3/tolR were suggested to constitute the Tol-Pal system that maintains the outer membrane integrity.
Microstructural, electrical and biological activity in \(\mathrm{Ca}_{10}(\mathrm{PO}_4)_6(\mathrm{OH})_2-\mathrm{Ba}_{0.5}\mathrm{Sr}_{0.5}\mathrm{TiO}_3\) ceramic composites designed for tissue engineering applications

The article investigates electrically active ceramic composite of \(\mathrm{Ca}_{10}(\mathrm{PO}_4)_6(\mathrm{OH})_2\) (HAP) and \(\mathrm{Ba}_{0.5}\mathrm{Sr}_{0.5}\mathrm{TiO}_{3}\) (BST) for biomedical applications. The study is a systematic blend of the materials science aspect of composites with a special focus on the dielectric and biological properties and their relationships. The article emphasized primarily extracting the dielectric constant (\(\epsilon _r)\) of the specimens (that lay in the range of 3"“65) and related them to microstructural properties like the grain size and at.% of BST. A broad outlook on the importance of \(\epsilon _r\) in determining the suitability of bioceramics for clinical applications is presented. Bioactivity analysis of the specimens led to probing the surface charges (that were negative), and it was found crucial to the growth of dense apatite layers. Furthermore, the cytocompatibility of the specimens displayed cell viability above 100% for Day 1, which increased substantially for Day 3. To reveal other biological properties of the composites, protein adsorption studies using bovine serum albumin (BSA) and fetal bovine serum (FBS) was carried out. Electrostatic interactions govern the adsorption, and the mathematical dependence on surface charges is linear. The protein adsorption is also linearly correlated with the \(\epsilon _r\), intrinsic to the biomaterials. We delve deeper into protein"“biomaterials interactions by considering the evolution of the secondary structure of BSA adsorbed into the specimens. Based on the investigations, 20 at.% HAP"“80 at.% BST (20H"“80B) was established as a suitable composite comprising the desired features of HAP and BST. Such explorations of electrical and biological properties are interesting for modulating the behavior of bioceramic composites. The results project the suitability of 20H"“80B for designing electrically active smart scaffolds for the proposed biomedical applications and are expected to incite further clinical trials.
Principles governing control of aggregation and dispersion of aqueous graphene oxide

Controlling the structure of graphene oxide (GO) phases and their smaller analogues, graphene (oxide) quantum dots (GOQDs), is vitally important for any of their widespread intended applications: highly ordered arrangements of nanoparticles for thin-film or membrane applications of GO, dispersed nanoparticles for composite materials and three-dimensional porous arrangements for hydrogels. In aqueous environments, it is not only the chemical composition of the GO flakes that determines their morphologies; external factors such as pH and the coexisting cations also influence the structures formed. By using accurate models of GO that capture the heterogeneity of surface oxidation and very large-scale coarse-grained molecular dynamics that can simulate the behaviour of GO at realistic sizes of GOQDs, the driving forces that lead to the various morphologies in aqueous solution are resolved. We find the morphologies are determined by a complex interplay between electrostatic, \({\pi }\)"“\({\pi }\) and hydrogen bonding interactions. Assembled morphologies can be controlled by changing the degree of oxidation and the pH. In acidic aqueous solution, the GO flakes vary from fully aggregated over graphitic domains to partial aggregation via hydrogen bonding between hydroxylated domains, leading to the formation of planar extended flakes at high oxidation ratios and stacks at low oxidation ratios. At high pH, where the edge carboxylic acid groups are deprotonated, electrostatic repulsion leads to more dispersion, but a variety of aggregation behaviour is surprisingly still observed: over graphitic regions, via hydrogen bonding and "face-edge" interactions. Calcium ions cause additional aggregation, with a greater number of "face-face" and "edge-edge" aggregation mechanisms, leading to irregular aggregated structures. "Face-face" aggregation mechanisms are enhanced by the GO flakes possessing distinct domains of hydroxylated and graphitic regions, with \({\pi }\)"“\({\pi }\) and hydrogen bonding interactions prevalent between these regions on aggregated flakes respectively. These findings furnish explanations for the aggregation characteristics of GO and GOQDs, and provide computational methods to design directed synthesis routes for self-assembled and associated applications.
Sequence logic at enhancers governs a dual mechanism of endodermal organ fate induction by FOXA pioneer factors

FOXA pioneer transcription factors (TFs) associate with primed enhancers in endodermal organ precursors. Using a human stem cell model of pancreas differentiation, we here discover that only a subset of pancreatic enhancers is FOXA-primed, whereas the majority is unprimed and engages FOXA upon lineage induction. Primed enhancers are enriched for signal-dependent TF motifs and harbor abundant and strong FOXA motifs. Unprimed enhancers harbor fewer, more degenerate FOXA motifs, and FOXA recruitment to unprimed but not primed enhancers requires pancreatic TFs. Strengthening FOXA motifs at an unprimed enhancer near NKX6.1 renders FOXA recruitment pancreatic TF-independent, induces priming, and broadens the NKX6.1 expression domain. We make analogous observations about FOXA binding during hepatic and lung development. Our findings suggest a dual role for FOXA in endodermal organ development: first, FOXA facilitates signal-dependent lineage initiation via enhancer priming, and second, FOXA enforces organ cell type-specific gene expression via indirect recruitment by lineage-specific TFs.
Deletion of p38Î³ attenuates ethanol consumption- and acetaminophen-induced liver injury in mice through promoting Dlg1

Acetaminophen (APAP) is one of the major causes of drug-induced acute liver injury, and ethanol may aggravate APAP-induced liver injury. The problem of ethanol- and APAP-induced liver injury becomes increasingly prominent, but the mechanism of ethanol- and APAP-induced liver injury remains ambiguous. p38Î³ is one of the four isoforms of P38 mitogen activated protein kinases, that contributes to inflammation in different diseases. In this study we investigated the role of p38Î³ in ethanol- and APAP-induced liver injury. Liver injury was induced in male C57BL/6"‰J mice by giving liquid diet containing 5% ethanol (v/v) for 10 days, followed by gavage of ethanol (25% (v/v), 6"‰g/kg) once or injecting APAP (200"‰mg/kg, ip), or combined the both treatments. We showed that ethanol significantly aggravated APAP-induced liver injury in C57BL/6"‰J mice. Moreover, the expression level of p38Î³ was up-regulated in the liver of ethanol-, APAP- and ethanol+APAP-treated mice. Knockdown of p38Î³ markedly attenuated liver injury, inflammation, and steatosis in ethanol+APAP-treated mice. Liver sections of p38Î³-knockdown mice displayed lower levels of Oil Red O stained dots and small leaky shapes. AML-12 cells were exposed to APAP (5"‰mM), ethanol (100"‰mM) or combined treatments. We showed that P38Î³ was markedly increased in ethanol+APAP-treated AML-12 cells, whereas knockdown of p38Î³ significantly inhibited inflammation, lipid accumulation and oxidative stress in ethanol+APAP-treated AML-12 cells. Furthermore, we revealed that p38Î³ could combine with Dlg1, a member of membrane-associated guanylate kinase family. Deletion of p38Î³ up-regulated the expression level of Dlg1 in ethanol+APAP-treated AML-12 cells. In summary, our results suggest that p38Î³ functions as an important regulator in ethanol- and APAP-induced liver injury through modulation of Dlg1.
Non-equilibrium phase transition at a critical point of human blood

Blood is the basic medium in the existence, evolution and physiological balance of animals and represents the biochemical "Internet" of the body; at least human blood exhibit the presence of an emergent phase that is highly unusual. Homeostasis, the state of the optimal functioning of the body, is maintained in living organisms by many chemical and physical conditions, particularly temperature. However, no regulatory mechanism has been identified that has led to a predetermined (molecularly encoded) optimal, individually variable, very specific temperature of around 36Â Â°C. Additionally, the homeostatic temperature range, which is kept within predetermined limits, is merely an empirical fact. In the following, I will show that the reference temperature that is necessary to achieve homeostasis can be established, and a preset homeostatic range can be determined, using an original experimental method and refined tools of mathematical physics related to the nonlinear measures of the complexity of human blood. Moreover, signatures of a macroscopic coherent state in a non-equilibrium system at a critical temperature are obtained.
Efficient biosynthesis of nucleoside cytokinin angustmycin A containing an unusual sugar system

Angustmycin A has anti-mycobacterial and cytokinin activities, and contains an intriguing structure in which an unusual sugar with C5"²-C6"² dehydration is linked to adenine via an N-glycosidic bond. However, the logic underlying the biosynthesis of this molecule has long remained obscure. Here, we address angustmycin A biosynthesis by the full deciphering of its pathway. We demonstrate that AgmD, C, A, E, and B function as d-allulose 6-phosphate 3-epimerase, d-allulose 6-phosphate pyrophosphokinase, adenine phosphoallulosyltransferase, phosphoribohydrolase, and phosphatase, respectively, and that these collaboratively catalyze the relay reactions to biosynthesize angustmycin C. Additionally, we provide evidence that AgmF is a noncanonical dehydratase for the final step to angustmycin A via a self-sufficient strategy for cofactor recycling. Finally, we have reconstituted the entire six-enzyme pathway in vitro and in E. coli leading to angustmycin A production. These results expand the enzymatic repertoire regarding natural product biosynthesis, and also open the way for rational and rapid discovery of other angustmycin related antibiotics.
The impact of lactate clearance on outcomes according to infection sites in patients with sepsis: a retrospective observational study

Whether lactate clearance (LC) influences outcomes differently depending on the infection site in sepsis cases is not fully elucidated. Herein, we analyzed LC's clinical utility as a predictor of patient outcomes according to infection site. This retrospective study, conducted at two tertiary emergency critical care medical centers in Japan, included patients with sepsis or septic shock. The associations between infection site (lungs vs. other organs) and in-hospital mortality and ventilator-free days (VFDs) were evaluated using univariable and multivariate analyses. We assessed LC's ability to predict in-hospital mortality using the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve. Among 369 patients with sepsis, infection sites were as follows: lungs, 186 (50.4%); urinary tract, 45 (12.2%); abdomen, 102 (27.6%); and other, 36 (9.8%). Patients were divided into a pneumonia group or non-pneumonia group depending on their infection site. The pneumonia group displayed a higher in-hospital mortality than the non-pneumonia group (24.2% vs. 15.8%, p"‰="‰0.051). In the multivariate analysis, lower LC was associated with higher in-hospital mortality [adjusted odds ratio (AOR), 0.97; 95% confidence interval (CI) 0.96"“0.98; p"‰<"‰0.001] and fewer VFD [adjusted difference p value (AD), âˆ’"‰1.23; 95% CI âˆ’"‰2.42 to âˆ’"‰0.09; p"‰="‰0.025] in the non-pneumonia group. Conversely, LC did not affect in-hospital mortality (AOR 0.99; 95% CI 0.99"“1.00; p"‰="‰0.134) and VFD (AD âˆ’"‰0.08; 95% CI âˆ’"‰2.06 to 1.91; p"‰="‰0.854) in the pneumonia group. Given the differences in the impact of LC on outcomes between the pneumonia and non-pneumonia groups, this study suggests that optimal treatment strategies might improve outcomes. Further studies are warranted to validate our results and develop optimal therapeutic strategies for sepsis patients.
Plasmon-induced hot-hole generation and extraction at nano-heterointerfaces for photocatalysis

Localized surface plasmon resonance excitation presents tremendous opportunities for light-harvesting in the field of photocatalysis. Notably, the use of plasmon-generated hot carriers to drive chemical reactions offers the opportunity to control the selectivity of the reaction, unlike temperature-driven catalysis. There has been extensive development of photocatalysts based on plasmon-induced hot electron transfer. However, the equally important hole transfer process has been largely understudied mainly because of the ultrafast dynamics and shorter lifetime of holes compared to electrons. The electron and hole transport asymmetry to the catalytic site introduces additional challenges in extracting holes as oxidants for chemical adsorbents/reactants. This review provides a fundamental overview of plasmonic catalysis, emphasizing recent hot hole extraction and catalysis advancements by exploring different nano-heterointerfaces through which energetic holes can be localized to the catalytic sites. We also highlight some of the critical parameters which must be considered to address the limitations and introduce new possibilities to the field.
High electron mobility in strained GaAs nanowires

Transistor concepts based on semiconductor nanowires promise high performance, lower energy consumption and better integrability in various platforms in nanoscale dimensions. Concerning the intrinsic transport properties of electrons in nanowires, relatively high mobility values that approach those in bulk crystals have been obtained only in core/shell heterostructures, where electrons are spatially confined inside the core. Here, it is demonstrated that the strain in lattice-mismatched core/shell nanowires can affect the effective mass of electrons in a way that boosts their mobility to distinct levels. Specifically, electrons inside the hydrostatically tensile-strained gallium arsenide core of nanowires with a thick indium aluminium arsenide shell exhibit mobility values 30"“50 % higher than in equivalent unstrained nanowires or bulk crystals, as measured at room temperature. With such an enhancement of electron mobility, strained gallium arsenide nanowires emerge as a unique means for the advancement of transistor technology.
Improved spatio-temporal measurements of visually evoked fields using optically-pumped magnetometers

Recent developments in performance and practicality of optically-pumped magnetometers (OPMs) have enabled new capabilities in non-invasive brain function mapping through magnetoencephalography. In particular, the lack of cryogenic operating conditions allows for more flexible placement of sensor heads closer to the brain, leading to improved spatial resolution and source localisation capabilities. Through recording visually evoked brain fields (VEFs), we demonstrate that the closer sensor proximity can be exploited to improve temporal resolution. We use OPMs, and superconducting quantum interference devices (SQUIDs) for reference, to measure brain responses to flash and pattern reversal stimuli. We find highly reproducible signals with consistency across multiple participants, stimulus paradigms and sensor modalities. The temporal resolution advantage of OPMs is manifest in a twofold improvement, compared to SQUIDs. The capability for improved spatio-temporal signal tracing is illustrated by simultaneous vector recordings of VEFs in the primary and associative visual cortex, where a time lag on the order of 10"“20 ms is consistently found. This paves the way for further spatio-temporal studies of neurophysiological signal tracking in visual stimulus processing, and other brain responses, with potentially far-reaching consequences for time-critical mapping of functionality in healthy and pathological brains.
Population receptive fields of human primary visual cortex organised as DC-balanced bandpass filters

The response to visual stimulation of population receptive fields (pRF) in the human visual cortex has been modelled with a Difference of Gaussians model, yet many aspects of their organisation remain poorly understood. Here, we examined the mathematical basis and signal-processing properties of this model and argue that the DC-balanced Difference of Gaussians (DoG) holds a number of advantages over a DC-biased DoG. Through functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) pRF mapping, we compared performance of DC-balanced and DC-biased models in human primary visual cortex and found that when model complexity is taken into account, the DC-balanced model is preferred. Finally, we present evidence indicating that the BOLD signal DC offset contains information related to the processing of visual stimuli. Taken together, the results indicate that V1 pRFs are at least frequently organised in the exact constellation that allows them to function as bandpass filters, which makes the separation of stimulus contrast and luminance possible. We further speculate that if the DoG models stimulus contrast, the DC offset may reflect stimulus luminance. These findings suggest that it may be possible to separate contrast and luminance processing in fMRI experiments and this could lead to new insights on the haemodynamic response.
Polystyrene nanoplastics and microplastics can act as Trojan horse carriers of benzo(a)pyrene to mussel hemocytes in vitro

In this work we studied the ability of polystyrene (PS) nanoplastics (NPs) and microplastics (MPs) to transfer benzo(a)pyrene (BaP) to mussel hemocytes and to produce toxic effects in vitro. For this, intracellular fate and toxicity of PS NPs (0.05Â Î¼m) and MPs (0.5 and 4.5Â Î¼m) alone or with BaP and of BaP alone were assessed. Particles of 0.05 and 0.5Â Âµm largely aggregated in the exposure medium whereas presence of BaP reduced particle aggregation. Cells internalized PS NPs and MPs alone or with BaP and these were found inside and outside lysosomes, depending on their size. PS particles alone or with BaP were cytotoxic to hemocytes only at the highest concentrations tested. The same was true for most sublethal endpoints except for increased phagocytic activity provoked by NPs and 0.5Â Î¼m MPs at lower concentrations. Plastic particles appeared to be the main drivers for reduced plasma membrane integrity and increased phagocytic and lysosomal activities whereas BaP appeared to contribute more to reduced cell viability and phagocytosis and increased ROS production and genotoxicity. Overall, PS NPs and MPs can act as carriers of BaP to mussel hemocytes, rising concerns about risks plastics associated to pollutants may pose to aquatic organisms.
Development of computer-controlled atmospheric pressure plasma structuring for 2D/3D pattern on fused silica

Fused silica with structured and continuous patterns is increasingly demanded in advanced imaging and illumination fields because of its excellent properties and functional performance. Atmospheric pressure plasma, based on pure chemical etching under atmospheric pressure, is developed as a promising fabrication technique for fused silica due to its deterministic high material removal rate, controllable removal imprint and no mechanical load. The stable and controllable Gaussian-shape removal function makes computer-controlled plasma tool potential to generate complex structures with high accuracy, efficiency and flexibility. In the paper, computer-controlled atmospheric pressure plasma structuring (APPS) is proposed to fabricate 2D/3D patterns on fused silica optics. The capacitively coupled APPS system with a double-layer plasma torch and its discharge characteristics are firstly developed. By means of multi-physics simulation and process investigation, the stable and controllable Gaussian-shape removal function can be achieved. Two different structuring modes, including discrete and continuous APPS, are explored for 2D/3D patterns. A series of structuring experiments show that different kinds of 2D patterns (including square lens array, hexagon lens array and groove array) as well as complex 3D phase plate patterns have been successfully fabricated, which validates the effectiveness of the proposed APPS of 2D/3D patterns on fused silica optics.
