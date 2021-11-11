CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Understanding Li-based battery materials via electrochemical impedance spectroscopy

By Miran GaberÅ¡Äek
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLithium-based batteries are a class of electrochemical energy storage devices where the potentiality of electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS) for understanding the battery charge storage mechanisms is still to be fully exploited. Generally considered as an ancillary technique, the application of EIS should be promoted focusing on improved experimental design of experiments...

