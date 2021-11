On Wednesday night at the CFDA Awards — sometimes referred to as the “Oscars of fashion” — Patagonia was honored for its commitment to environmental sustainability. There to accept the award on the brand’s behalf was Rebecca Goodstein, Patagonia’s environmental and community programs manager for North America. In addition to making a speech, and doing the requisite schmoozing at The Pool, one of New York’s swankiest dining destinations, she was also given the unique task of figuring out how to wear Patagonia to a black-tie event — one where everyone in the room, from Zendaya to Tom Ford, was sure to be dressed in the best of American fashion.

