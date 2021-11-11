CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

F1 Form Guide: Brazilian Grand Prix

Motorsport.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleF1 is back in Brazil after Red Bull rattled rivals Mercedes in Mexico last Sunday. Trackside Tipster takes a look at could happen this time around and where some of the surprises could come from this weekend. Sprint race hot shots. The Interlagos track is likely to favour Red...

www.motorsport.com

Comments / 0

firstsportz.com

“Maybe not needed anymore”: Toto Wolff on Lewis Hamilton’s grid penalty

The Brackley based team and reigning world champion have confirmed that Lewis Hamilton will not endure another grid penalty for replacing engine parts in Mexico. Knowing how tight the championship battle has got, any slip-up could make Red Bull narrow the grid to Mercedes even more. More importantly, secure Max Verstappen’s lead by an even bigger margin against Lewis Hamilton.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Grand Prix Greats – Mexican GP greatest F1 moments

Mexico has played host to the Formula 1 World Championship intermittently since the 1960s, the Mexico City track being an outlier as the highest venue on the F1 schedule. Here are all the winners, from the archives of Motorsport Images.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

2021 F1 Mexican Grand Prix - Qualifying results

Valtteri Bottas stormed to pole position for the Mexican Grand Prix, as Mercedes got the better of Red Bull. Check out the full results from qualifying at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez below. Valtteri Bottas beat teammate Lewis Hamilton to pole position for the Mexican Grand Prix, as Mercedes surprisingly outpaced...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Verstappen fastest in Mexico City

Verstappen’s title rival Lewis Hamilton led a Mercedes 1-2 in first free practice, but the Dutchman bounced back to top FP2 later in the afternoon – setting the quickest time of the day at 1m17.301s. Mexico City Grand Prix FP1 results: Bottas fastest from Hamilton. What happened in free practice...
MOTORSPORTS
Robb Report

Car of the Week: Raced by Juan Manuel Fangio, This 1950 Gordini Type 18S Will See Competition Again at Auction

One of the most inspiring classic car gatherings is the annual Salon Retromobile, which is held in Paris at the Porte de Versailles Exhibition Centre. The French automotive celebration will next take place from February 2 through 6, 2022, and with it comes a sale on February 4 at the official partnering auction house, Artcurial Motorcars. For the upcoming edition, some fascinating outliers will be crossing the block as proof that the rich and fascinating history of the automobile extends well beyond the familiar marques that populate most auctions. Among those outliers are French cars, often strange and contrarian machines whose...
BUYING CARS
motorsportmagazine.com

F1 Fantasy: Mexican Grand Prix top tips, picks and predictions

The fans in attendance will likely be supporting one driver only this weekend but who are you going to back?. From the fight at the front to midfield options and surprise picks at the lower end of the price range, do you go big with a double up on Red Bull assets or play it safe and keep your options open?
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

Race Preview: What To Expect From The Mexican F1 Grand Prix

The Mexican Grand Prix will take place this weekend at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City. This infamous track is named after Ricardo and Pedro Rodríguez, who both died on the track. The newest layout has been part of the F1 calendar since 2015, though the first Mexican Grand Prix took place in 1962.
MOTORSPORTS
MassLive.com

Brazilian Grand Prix F1 sprint qualifying 2021: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch

Sprint qualifying is back on the F1 circuit as drivers get ready for the experimental new format ahead of Sunday’s 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix. With initially qualifying wrapped up Friday, drivers will head back onto the tract for a morning practice before Saturday afternoon’s sprint race. With race positioning and points on the line, the much-debated sprint race could be a pivotal element to the drivers and constructor’s championship as we hit the final stretch of the Formula 1 season. As is the case with previous early weekend coverage, the sprint race will air on ESPNEWS. However, fans who don’t have cable can watch online with streaming services like fuboTV, which has a free seven-day trial.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Formula 1: Red Bull will "keep an eye" on Mercedes rear wing

Christian Horner says Red Bull will “keep an eye” on Formula 1 rival Mercedes’ rear wing after seeing Lewis Hamilton’s “mind-boggling” straight-line speed in Brazil on Saturday. Formula 1 reporter Autosport Luke Smith gives more details on the drama between the two leaders.
MOTORSPORTS
Jalopnik

Most Of The People At The United States Grand Prix Were At Their First F1 Race

Not to keep driving the point home, but this year’s United States Grand Prix was packed with fans. As in, more fans than people have seen at an American Formula One race in ages. While some folks attribute it to the Drive to Survive influence, others tried to argue that the biggest culprit was the fact that it was the first US GP in two years. But new data is showing that a majority of folks at the race were attending their first-ever F1 event.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Hamilton summoned over seat belt rules breach in Brazilian GP

The world champion stormed from 10th on the grid to grab victory at Interlagos, but now faces a stewards' investigation. It is understood that the issue relates to the slow-down lap after his victory, when Hamilton may have undone them prior to returning to the pits following his celebrations. The...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Norris wants one-shot qualifying on F1 sprint weekends

F1 completed the third of its sprint race trials in Brazil this weekend, with the Interlagos spectacle boosted by world champion Lewis Hamilton's charge from the back. With F1's chiefs now set for talks with teams about any potential tweaks for the six sprints it is planning for 2022, much focus is being put on what to do about Saturday's morning second practice session.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1: Lando Norris reveals why he will not hold up Lewis Hamilton’s Brazilian Grand Prix charge

Lando Norris insists he will not attempt to hold up Lewis Hamilton during the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday. Hamilton will start 10th in Sao Paulo after serving a five-place grid penalty following Saturday’s Sprint race, in which he battled from the back of the grid to fifth in a supreme drive over 24 laps. The Mercedes driver had been sent to the back of the field after he was disqualified from Friday’s qualifying due to an infringement of DRS regulations, which came as a further blow to his hopes of catching title rival Max Verstappen after he was...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

FIA didn't look at Verstappen F1 onboard before ruling out investigation

Verstappen was defending from Hamilton on lap 48 of the Interlagos race, when his Mercedes rival managed to pull ahead of him on the run down to Turn 4. The Red Bull driver braked late on the inside and subsequently ran wide off the track, forcing Hamilton to take evasive action to avoid contact.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Hamilton fined over undoing seat belt on Brazil victory lap

Hamilton fought from 10th place on the grid to win ahead of championship rival Max Verstappen, but was placed under investigation for a seatbelt infringement after taking the chequered flag. Hamilton stopped by a marshal to take a Brazilian flag which he held aloft from the cockpit and then took...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Wolff: Decision not to penalise Verstappen for Turn 4 move "laughable"

Verstappen found himself in a wheel-to-wheel battle with Hamilton after the Mercedes driver managed to recover from 10th place on the grid to sit second behind his Red Bull rival. Hamilton managed to catch Verstappen and line up a pass on lap 48 around the outside at Turn 4, only...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Verstappen: Worn tyres triggered Turn 4 washout with Hamilton

The Red Bull driver's actions in forcing Hamilton off track as they battled for the lead on lap 48 at Interlagos has caused some controversy – with Mercedes in particular believing it should have been penalised. But Verstappen himself is clear that he feels he did nothing wrong, and says...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Verstappen's Turn 4 defence was "fair", says Horner

The world championship protagonists were fighting for the lead of the race at Interlagos on lap 48 when Hamilton tried to go around the outside of Verstappen at Turn 4. However, Verstappen ran wide on the inside line, eventually running off the track on the exit and pushing Hamilton even further out.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Brazilian GP: Hamilton passes Verstappen to win from 10th on grid

Verstappen took second ahead of Valtteri Bottas, with the Dutchman getting a warning from the FIA for his defending against Hamilton at one stage, although escaping an investigation for an incident that had both title contenders going off track. At the start, in a near repeat of the sprint race...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Mazepin opens up on "challenging period" after tearful interview

Mazepin was tearful and visibly emotional during his interview after qualifying at Interlagos on Friday, having made a mistake on his final Q1 lap that left him last in the classification. Speaking on Saturday after the sprint race at Interlagos, Mazepin said that while his emotion was "mostly to do...
MOTORSPORTS

