Dr.Raja Thangappan, Strategic Partner of LICEO College of Medicine, Cagayan de Oro, Philippines received the International Glory Award 2021

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI/SRV): On 28th August 2021 Vkonnect Entertainment and Events hosted the International Golden Fame Awards 2021 in Park Regis, Goa with the main objective of identifying and recognizing achievers for their outstanding performances. Dr. Raja Thangappan, Strategic Partner of LICEO College of Medicine, Cagayan...

