Houston's Veterans Day Parade returns

After being canceled because of COVID-19 last year, the Houston Veterans Day parade is back, and will be in person later this morning.

The festivities start with a ceremony at 10 o'clock that will honor the signing of the World War I Armistice. Susan Christian with the Mayor's Office of Special Events says she is glad the event is back to being live.

"There's just nothing like being able to speak with them, hug them and thanking them for their service," she said.

And Christian added there might be a surprise at the start of the ceremony.

"We have a little surprise in the sky. Look up. You might see a flyover," Christian stated.